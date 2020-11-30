Shop Today was paid by QVC to create this article. Shop TODAY gets a commission on sales from products purchased through our links.

Shopping for a housewarming gift this season? QVC has you covered! The site is slashing the price of thousands of products during Cyber Week and beyond and has plenty of perfect gift options for new homeowners and homebodies alike.

With plenty of promotional offers like free shipping, Easy Pay Days and more in store for the coming weeks, we can’t wait to scoop up some major home deals. Here are a few items we’ll be adding to our holiday shopping list from QVC's sale on housewarming gifts.

QVC Cyber Monday deals on home

Perfect for storing and reheating leftovers, this set of six glass LocknLock containers is a practical gift that any homeowner will find useful. The air-tight, water-tight plastic lids are safe to toss in the freezer, microwave and dishwasher. Plus, they come in nine vibrant colors and have vents that release steam while your food cooks.

Fact: You can really never have enough blankets or throw pillows, especially if you’re a homebody at heart. This set decorated with an adorable little Santa sloth is a festive and fun gift for the homeowner who loves to cozy up on the couch. It’s so affordable that you might also want to order one for yourself.

Picking a housewarming gift can be tricky if you’re not sure what the homeowner already has, so food is always a great option. This sweet and savory set has 18 delicious caramel and chocolate dipped pretzels, including milk chocolate, dark chocolate and white chocolate varieties.

Looking for a thoughtful way to toast a new homeowner? Twelve bottles of wine will certainly do the trick. This set from Vintage Wine Estates includes several flavor options, including chardonnay, moscato, pinot noir and syrah, with three bottles of each variety. Maybe if you’re lucky, you’ll even score an invite over to your pal’s new home to help pop open a bottle or two.

QVC Cyber Monday deals on tech

Foodies will flip over this popular air fryer that uses less oil than other deep fryers. Available in red blue and white colors, the compact fryer has 10 preset functions that can cook sides like baked potatoes and potato chips; meats like pork chops and steak and more. It also comes with a nonstick fry basket, pizza pan and recipe book.

Going in on a group gift for a couple who recently bought a new home? Dyson’s multitasking Hot + Cool bladeless fan has 10 speed settings, a sleep timer and adjustable oscillation. It

can heat or cool at temperatures ranging from 33F to 99F and has a convenient automatic shutoff function. It’s also on sale for $280 — down from $350) — through Nov. 30!

Perfect for the couple who loves to play music and entertain, this portable Bluetooth speaker is a great housewarming gift. Available in blue and red, the small but mighty speaker features a built-in microphone for speakerphone function, a rechargeable lithium-ion battery and USB charging. The best part? It’s on sale for 38% off and has free shipping and handling.