The best Walmart Cyber Monday deals 2020

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Now that Black Friday is behind us, you're likely logging on to find the best Cyber Monday deals the Internet has to offer.

As of 12 a.m. ET on Monday, Nov 30, Walmart Cyber Monday 2020 is in full swing, and the retailer said it's expecting this year's event to be a big one.

There's even a dedicated page ready for you to discover thousands of amazing deals, from toys and electronics to fashion, beauty and home. In short, there's something for everyone.

Walmart is also offering contactless and convenient shipping and pickup options to that you can shop with efficiency and ease. Some online deals might also be eligible for NextDay delivery, free two-day shipping or in-store pickup. New curbside pickup service will be available in select locations.

With Walmart Cyber Monday deals, you can find some of the best discounts of the year on items from top brands including Beats, Google, Revlon and much more.

Read on for some of the enticing deals we've rounded up below.

Walmart Cyber Monday TV deals

Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, this TV gives you a smart quality viewing experience so you can enjoy your favorite entertainment in detail.

This smart TV is the perfect size for you to kick back and relax in your living room to watch movies, shows and more. It even has a USB input so you can connect your digital camera or other USB device to view compatible JPEG files.

Choose from thousands of channels and apps to stream your favorite content and more.

With just one device, you can access more than half a million movies and TV episodes across free or paid channels. There's even a free Roku mobile app that you can use for voice control, private listening or as a remote.

Walmart Cyber Monday tech deals

Capture memories on digital photos and HD movies with this smartphone- and Wi-Fi-compatible camera. Instantly transfer files to your smart device so you can easily access all your favorite moments anywhere, anytime.

Give yourself the ultimate listening experience with the award-winning sound and design of these wireless headphones. Take calls, control music and activate Siri with the on-ear controls.

If you're working from home, you can't rely on spotty Internet connection. With the Google Nest, you can connect multiple Wi-Fi points to eliminate dead zones in different parts of the house. It even comes with built-in Google Assistant, so you can use your voice to control connected devices, broadcast messages around the house and pause Wi-Fi to limit screen time for kids.

Your clock should be able to do more than just tell you the time. This smart clock has Google Assistant so you can check the weather, set timers, listen to news and more. It even has a built-in nightlight that's dim enough to not wake up anyone else around you.

A beauty routine is not complete without a custom soundtrack. This distortion-free mirror allows you to stream audio via Bluetooth from your mobile device. You can even take calls with the built-in mic. A USB charging part also let's you get ready while giving your phone juice before a night out.

Relieve tension and pain in your muscles with this electric massage gun. It comes with four different heads and has six speeds so you can customize your R&R during every use.

Ellen Degeneres has this Chromebook on her list of favorite things: "This is the best laptop for watching cat videos, dog videos, baby goat videos, fail videos, bird videos, and did I mention cat videos?" Stay productive or keep yourself entertained with up to eight hours of battery life and 4GB of memory.

Get 3 wireless cameras with night vision, motion detection, and outdoor mounts so you can keep an eye on spaces inside and outside your home. With its smart device compatibility, push notifications and HD quality, you can have peace of mind whether you're home or not.

Dedicated streamers will love this small but mighty media player. It's built for smooth streaming and quality performance.

Walmart Cyber Monday appliance and home deals

Making delicious home-cooked meals doesn't have to be time-consuming. Put a variety of plates on the table with this pressure cooker and air fryer for 50% off.

With the touch of a button, you can enjoy French fries, onion rings, fish, chicken, pizza and more. This air fryer comes with 10 pre-programmed settings and timer with auto shut-off and more. Hassle-free dinners are in your future.

You don't have to settle for chunky smoothies. This blender has 1200 watts of power, so you can pulse and blend your way to a delicious drink with the right consistency.

Start your morning with an easy, efficient cup of joe. This coffee and espresso machine brews fives single-serve cup sizes and comes with a complimentary set of a range of capsules with unique aroma profiles.

Sticky coating can be a thing of the past. This brand says this cookware set has diamond-infused ceramic nonstick coating that is five times harder and 10 times longer lasting than traditional nonstick coating.

Clean smarter with this robot vacuum. Voice control this device with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to clean hard floor and carpets. It even combines different brushes to handle debris on all sorts of surfaces, corners and edges.

While anyone can benefit from this vacuum, it's especially perfect for pet owners. It comes with specialized pet tools so you can not only clean floors but also reach corners, upholstery and blinds that easily collect pet hair and dust.

This cult beauty item is on sale in the red holiday edition thanks to a Walmart Cyber Monday deal. Get the hair of your dreams with this multipurpose one-step device.

Relax and rest with 12 pounds of this antimicrobial weighted blanket. It applies calming pressure so you can feel asleep easily and wake rested.

Light up any space with this super cool solar-inspired lamp. Change the color to set a different atmosphere every night. It comes with a sturdy wooden frame to hold the lamp in place. It's perfect for any bedroom, whether for adults or kids.

Editor's note: Our pick is all sold out, but we found similar top-rated options below:

This super trendy product is on sale for 50% off. Follow super simple instructions to discover your DNA story and learn the history of those who came before you.

Walmart Cyber Monday toy deals

This smart seat has a ton of sing-along songs, tunes, phrases, activities and more features to teach your child words, numbers, shapes, colors and more. It even knows when your baby sits down or stands up and responds with every move.

Kids can let their imaginations roam with this 25-piece playset. The two-story, two-foot dollhouse has six rooms that are ready to be decorated and transformed. Pieces can be arranged and rearrange so kids can experiment with design and storytelling.

Beginning riders can take off on this electric scooter equipped with an electric throttle, electric braking system and rear suspension.

Editor's note: Our pick is all sold out, but we found similar top-rated options below.

Superhero lovers can act out scenes from their favorite Marvel movies with this pack of four action figures, including Iron Man, Captain America, Black Panther and Spider-Man.

The latest version of Madden NFL is available at Walmart as part of the retailer's Cyber Monday sale. Get ready to score touchdowns like you're a pro athlete.

Your kids can enjoy the great outdoors with this swing set.

Editor's note: Our pick is all sold out, but we found similar top-rated options below.

This Nerf gun has a special motorized design that automatically loads darts from the drum. With 30 darts included, kids can step into action with plenty of power.

Young fashionistas can discover more than seventy surprises in this rock concert unboxing experience, including fashion dolls with rockstar style, band accessories, instruments and more.

This combo hoverboard and go-kart allows riders of all levels to cruise around the neighborhood with comfort and easy.It's super adjustable and the two arm controls allows you to move forward, backward and spin.

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!