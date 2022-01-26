‘Summer House’ star Paige Desorbo shares 2 trends to style 3 ways
04:45
Share this -
copied
“Sumer House” cast member and “Amazon Live” fashion host Paige Desorbo’s joins TODAY’s Hoda and Jenna to share two favorite style trends for the brisk weather and three different ways to remix them.Jan. 26, 2022
Now Playing
‘Summer House’ star Paige Desorbo shares 2 trends to style 3 ways
04:45
UP NEXT
Skincare products for mom and baby: stretch mark cream, diaper rash paste, more
05:03
Deals to help you get better sleep: Memory foam mattresses, massage guns, more
07:43
Beat inflation at the grocery store with these shopping tips
05:18
Winter bestsellers to help you beat the cold: boots, hoodies, more
05:26
Hoda and Jenna amazed by toddler who purchased $2,000 worth of furniture