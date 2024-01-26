14 sweatpants that harmonize style and comfort from Nike, Aritzia and more

Through trend waves and unique fashion eras, there's a place where comfort meets style. Sweatpants have always remained a constant staple in that regard.

Sweatpants don't have to be just ordinary loungewear. They can make a statement fusing comfort with contemporary style.

We tapped some of the best stylists in the fashion space to break down the world of athleisurewear and what to look for when choosing your new favorite sweatpants.

Best fabrics for everyday sweatpants, according to experts

Sweatpants come in a variety of fabrics, and choosing the best one for you depends on how you intend to wear them.

Celebrity stylist and author Samantha Brown says traditional cotton sweats have been worn heavily since 2020 because sweat suits became appropriate to wear in lieu of other casual looks.

A cotton-polyester blend is more common to see on the market these days, and stylist Karis Battle says a touch of elastane can also offer some stretch for extra comfort.

"For everyday wear, I recommend a blend of cotton and polyester," Battle says. "This combination provides comfort due to the softness of cotton, while polyester adds durability."

A thicker double-knit fabric like French terry or cotton fleece is wardrobe stylist Jessica Cadmus’ go-to for a casual sweatpant.

For a more elevated look, Battle suggests choosing a pair of cashmere or silk sweats.

Best fabrics for athletic sweatpants, according to experts

If you're always on the run, fabrics with moisture-wicking properties may fit your lifestyle better.

Fabrics such as polyester, nylon, or blends that include spandex will be perfect for your next run or yoga class.

"These materials help keep you dry and comfortable by drawing sweat away from the body," Battle says.

Cadmus says a lighter-weight four-stretch fabric is another great option for working out. The fabric will be breathable and easy to move in, while also dealing with moisture from sweat.

Stylist consultant Olivia Eslami Cajigas also advises shoppers to look for sweatpants with DRI-FIT technology DRI-FIT is a thin, high-performance polyester microfiber with sweat-wicking technology that keeps you cool and dry, according to Nike.

These materials are not only great for anyone active but our experts say they also help your sweatpants hold their shape after washes.

Finding your sweatpant closure type

Drawstring waistbands offer more flexibility in fit compared to elastic bands. They allow for easy adjustment, accommodating more body types.

Drawstring sweatpants allow the body to move a little more freely and are non-restrictive, and Eslami Cajigas says this is beneficial for some workouts and sports where the body will undergo some inflammation and swelling.

However, elastic band options stay in place more securely and are better for higher impact workouts and sports, according to our experts.

As for styling, traditionally our experts say drawstring sweats typically have a more relaxed, slouchy look as they provide less structure through the waistband.

Battle says fitted, elastic waists allows for more of a flowy or billowy option on top and a bulky waist allows for more of a fitted top.

The difference in waistband can even change how an outfit looks. Brown says wide elastic waistbands are "more slimming through the top, creating a more streamlined silhouette."

Best sweatpants for women, according to experts

Size: XS-XXL | Colors: 3 | Fabric: 80% cotton, 20% polyester | Waistband type: Elastic

Nike's taped fleece pants add a new twist to their classic, high-quality design. Battle says she is a fan of the brand for all things sweatpants.

The Nike branding along the pant leg and on the backside make these sweatpants stand out among the sea of basics.

One reviewer on Finish Line said these sweatpants also made the perfect gift: "Realizing as I’m wrapping these pants for my daughter’s Christmas present, how heck'n cute and comfy these pants are! I can’t wear the exact same things as her, but I would surely wear these for my daily activities or gym. Great buy!"

Size: M-4X | Colors: 4 | Fabric: 70% cotton, 30% polyester | Waistband type: Drawstring

Skims cotton fleece line is one of TikTok's favorite cozy closet finds. Eslami Cajigas says these joggers stay soft through years of washes.

Reviewers said the crotch hangs lower than other sweatpants, so make sure you check your measurements and order the right size.

"Once I got the sizing right, these were perfect and I bought multiple colors," one reviewer at Skims said. "These are my new go-to sweats! I will continue to order more colors as they’re released."

Size: XXS-XXL | Colors: 14 | Fabric: 80% cotton, 20% polyester fleece | Waistband type: Elastic

If you're looking for more of a classic sweatpants, Battle recommends Nike's Phoenix fleece design. This style has a true oversized cut perfect for a stylish streetwear outfit or snuggling up on the couch.

Reviewers rave about these high-waisted pants, too: "My daughter absolutely loves these pants and they are just the right bit of oversized," one reviewer on Nike said. "Quality thickness and rich pink color! Love! We are going to get in other colors!"

Size: XXS-L | Colors: 5 | Fabric: 74% polyester, 21% rayon, 5% spandex | Waistband type: Elastic

Brown says these Alo Muse pants are one of her favorites because of their comfortable, stretchy blend of poly, rayon and spandex.

The stylish ribbed fabric elevates this simple style and reviewers say these sweatpants have become a part of their go-to travel outfit.

"I love this whole set! It’s so cute for around the house. I was able to dress it up for an outing casual moment," one reviewer on Alo said. "Really cozy and the fabric is so soft."

Size: XS-3X | Colors: 5 | Fabric: 47% modal, 46% polyester, 7% elastane | Waistband type: Elastic

Spanx's AirEssentials Wide Leg pants are stylist- and tall girl- approved. Eslami Cajigas says the modern cut on these pants elevate any outfit you choose to wear them with.

Reviewers said the best part is the buttery soft fabric. "These pants are get five stars from me," one reviewer said on Nordstrom. "The best thing, the fabric is as soft as BUTTER!! It is so soft and luxurious. No hemming needed and the fabric is thick enough with stretch to give control without sacrificing look. The air essentials fabric feels and wears incredibly."

Size: XS-XL | Colors: 3 | Fabric: 100% cotton | Waistband type: Drawstring

You just can't put a price on quality. The top notch material and effortless fit is the reason why these pants are beloved by the stars. Sweatpants made from 100% cotton are hard to find these days because Cadmus says they last a long time.

Cadmus swears by Les Tien's track pants as the stretchy fabric and soft cotton-jersey hug all your curves.

The high-waist design highlights your figure while the drawstring waist makes it adjustable for almost everyone.

Best sweatpants for women, according to editors

Size: S-XXL | Colors: 4 | Fabric: 60% cotton, 40% polyester | Waistband type: Drawstring

The Eversoft fleece sweatpants have senior editor Jess Bender's stamp of approval. Bender says these are the perfect lounge or work from home staple.

"They’re no-frills compared to other, more stylish comfortable pants out there, but they get the job done in terms of matching whatever sweatshirt suits my fancy for the day," she says.

During the colder months, the fleece fabric in these sweatpants are sure to keep you warm while still being breathable.

Regular Fit Sweatpants $ 19.99 H&M What we like High waist

Trendy ankle cut Something to note Men's sizing

Size down for a slimmer fit

Size: XS-3XL | Colors: 7 | Fabric: 76% cotton, 23% polyester, 1% rayon | Waistband type: Drawstring

If you want classic gray sweatpants, look no further than H&M.

Associate editor Shannon Garlin argues that this cut is better than the brand's women's line: "The elastic waist band is nicer and I love the ankle style, it’s not that bunched up elastic," she says. "Also it's cheaper [than the women's line], which is rude."

Size: XS-XXL | Colors: 3 | Fabric: 52% Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) cotton, 48% polyester | Waistband type: Elastic

Want to add a touch of color to your wardrobe? Calia has got you covered.

These Super Plush joggers come in three pastel colors and the heavy, high quality fabric keeps you toasty in colder temperatures. The cotton fabric is even certified by the Better Cotton Initiative, the world’s largest cotton sustainability program.

"My mom, sister and I all love these Calia by Carrie Underwood joggers/sweatpants. They are super comfortable and stylish! You can wear around town, at home or to the gym," associate editor Allie Wise says.

Recycled Fleece Wide Leg Pant $ 78.00 Richer Poorer What we like Comfortable fit and fabric

No hassle waistband

Made from recycled materials Something to note Higher cost

Size: XS-XL | Colors: 4 | Fabric: 60% cotton, 40% recycled polyester | Waistband type: Elastic

“When it comes to lounging around the house, I used to be firmly team leggings over sweatpants — until I tried this pair from Richer Poorer,” production associate Audrey Ekman says.

The extra roomy wide legs and fleece-lined interior make these sweatpants some of the best on the market. And if you have drawstrings, don’t fret. Ekman says the soft elastic waistband never rolls down or bunches up.

Plus, these sweatpants do a little good for the planet. Ekman says, “I love the brand’s sustainability focus, which makes me feel good about making a purchase.”

Best sweatpants for women, according to shoppers

Fleece Sweatpants $ 32.99 $ 35.99 Amazon What we like Perfect for petite women

Thick waistband Something to note Runs small in hips

Size: XS-XL | Colors: 15 | Fabric: 53% polyester, 47% cotton | Waistband type: Drawstring

Shoppers say these sweatpants are the perfect alternative to more expensive brands.

One reviewer said these sweatpants are perfect for lounging around the house: "Our older farmhouse is not exactly well insulated and these keep me warm. They do run quite baggy but I like them that way, so for me they are fine," the reviewer said. "I don’t wear these to exercise because they are too warm and being thick cotton they hold onto water/sweat. But awesome for lounging which was what I got them for."

Size: XS-XL | Colors: 8 | Fabric: 65% polyester, 35% cotton | Waistband type: Elastic

These sweatpants promise all day comfort as the thick and fluffy fabric brushes across your skin.

Reviewers said these are the best sweatpants ever with the perfect balance of quality and price: "No lie, I have not taken these sweats off since I received them. They are COMFY!!! I am ordering another pair right after this review. If you’re on the fence, GET THEM!! Not only are they comfy, but they are cute too," one Amazon reviewer said.

Size: XXS-XL | Colors: 9 | Fabric: 70% cotton, 30% polyester | Waistband type: Elastic

Love your pastels? Abercrombie's got you covered. The Essential Sunday Sweatpant is available in almost every color you can imagine.

Reviewers say these sweatpants are truly "essential" and have minimal pilling after lots of wear. "Going back to buy more. I would literally wear these everyday if I could. They are the perfect length, they are super soft and they actually look cute too," one Abercrombie reviewer said.

Cozy Fleece Mega Sweatpant $ 75.00 Aritzia What we like Interior drawstring waistband

Large pockets Something to note May stretch over time

Size: XXS-XL | Colors: 2 | Fabric: 78% cotton, 22% polyester | Waistband type: Elastic and drawstring

Shoppers loved the Tna Cozy Fleece sweatpants so much Aritzia updated the style. The brand expanded the product line to include more colorways and inseam lengths to fit short and tall legs.

These sweatpants are so customizable they have both an elastic waistband and an interior drawstring to tighten around your waist.

If you love oversized sweats, you'll love the mega cut on the Cozy Fleece.

These sweatpants will last you for years to come as reviewers report these pants do not pill even after years of wear: "I bought these sweatpants in grey about two years ago and they were super mega as the name suggests which I love! I saw they had it available in red so I had to get it as it’s my favorite color," one reviewer said on Aritzia.

Frequently Asked Questions How do I style gray sweatpants? Gray sweatpants are a closet staple but can be hard to imagine in an outfit. But don't fret, our experts say they are incredibly versatile and can be styled a number of ways. Cadmus says gray sweats can be worn with a white tee and a denim or leather jacket and some excellent sneakers or can be tossed on with a stompy thick-soled boot and a cashmere sweater. "Women, can do a cropped top and oversized zip-up hoodie. I personally love them paired with knit tops and luxe sweaters," she says. "They have a ton of versatility." Gray sweatpants are "having a moment", according to Brown. If you want a more chic look, she also suggests styling a gray cashmere sweater or white T-shirt and a gray duster coat and sneakers. For a more casual, trendy look, Battle says shoppers should style gray sweats with a crisp white tee and a denim jacket. If you want to go for a more smart-casual ensemble, Battle suggests styling a black blazer and some minimalist sneakers. If you're more of a minimalist, Eslami Cajigas suggests styling gray sweatpants in a monochromic outfit. "Just be sure to add pieces with different textures. A gray puffer vest for example, gray matte bodysuit or tissue turtleneck would look polished together," she says. "Or you can introduce one other complimentary color either than gray into the outfit like white or black for contrast. A long black duster worn open, a gray or black bodysuit along with the sweats works too." What is the difference between sweatpants and joggers? "The main difference [between sweatpants and joggers] lies in the fit," Battle says. "Sweatpants are generally looser and more relaxed." Our experts say joggers are a sub-set of sweatpants that typically have tapered or fitted ankles. "They also tend to be more light-weight than a traditional sweatpants," Cadmus says. Brown says joggers are a slightly more polished version of sweats and they typically aren't made from cotton. Battle says joggers can be a bit more versatile for styling, especially for a sporty-chic look. "The two terms are more or less interchangeable with some subtle differences," Brown says. Can I style sweatpants into a formal outfit? Most stylists say sweatpants should not be used in formal outfits, however, you can incorporate them into other non-casual ensembles. "In effect, there exist a ton of pants that follow the sweatpant formula — for comfort elastic waistbands with drawstrings — but those are actually trousers, made in wool and wool blend fabrics," Cadmus explains. "This type can absolutely easily be styled for a formal occasion with a blazer or luxe sweater and elevated boots." Battle says choosing a pair of sweats with a more structured fabric will help dress them up. "Pair them with a well-fitted blazer, a sleek turtleneck, or a sophisticated blouse and accessorize with statement jewelry, a stylish clutch, and pumps. If you want, you can even a tie-up open-toe heel to elevate the outfit," she says.

How we chose the best sweatpants for women

In our search for the best sweatpants, we chose products that merged comfort, style and functionality. We took into account the diverse needs of shoppers, making sure that we selected sweatpants that are exceptionally comfortable but also had a versatile style suitable for various outfits.

We consulted fashion experts to learn about current trends and style trends in the industry. Our stylists suggested sweatpants that offered a perfect balance for women seeking both coziness and a chic look in their athleisure wardrobe.

At Shop TODAY, we’re also comfort connoisseurs. Our team shared their favorite cozy sweats that not only look amazing but that last for years to come.

Meet our experts