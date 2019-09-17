At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

After months of anticipation, Lady Gaga's new makeup line is now finally available to buy on Amazon. Gaga is known for her extravagant outfits and theatrical makeup, so it only seems natural that she'd channel her iconic imagery to create a new beauty line — Haus Laboratories.

While you might be expecting colors and products as wildly over-the-top as Gaga's sense of style, you might be surprised to find that Haus Laboratories seems way more accessible than that.

For every glittery eye shadow and bold lip color, there's also a sleek eyeliner and surprisingly subtle lip liner. Plus, they are all under $30!

Here are some of the most interesting products from the launch of Haus Laboratories.

This new release is already the bestselling eyeliner on Amazon, and it looks like a sleek black shade that could easily work with any look. The brand says the liner is meant to help you create "Lady Gaga’s signature, exaggerated wing," or simply add a little definition to your eyes.

Gaga's line currently has six shades of lip gloss to choose from, and the "Venus" shade appears to be a subtle neutral color that adds a slight pop of shimmer. There's also "Entranced," which provides just a sheer wash of shimmer with no color.

A good lip liner can be the perfect finishing touch to your makeup routine and Haus Laboratories says its formula "offers the precision of a liner with the versatility, texture, and comfort of a lipstick." There are six colors to choose from, including the subtle yet chic "Ride," a soft red with a demi-matte finish.

This cream liquid-to-powder formula is meant to be used in a variety of ways. You can apply it directly to the eyelid as a shimmery eye shadow, or you can use it all over to highlight or simply add a pop of glitter. The "Aphrodite" shade is a subtle beige with silver glitter that can be layered or blended out for a less intense look.

If you're feeling a little more adventurous, these stickers are certainly the most extravagant product in the Haus Laboratories lineup. The reusable unique design is meant to be applied around the eye, though you can certainly experiment with different placements.

