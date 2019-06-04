Lady Gaga just gave her Little Monsters another exciting reason to visit Las Vegas.

The "Born This Way" singer just launched her very own style exhibit, Haus of Gaga/Las Vegas, and it looks just as fabulous as she is.

The Haus of Gaga / Las Vegas exhibit is now open to the public. Denise Truscello / Getty Images

The 33-year-old, who's in the midst of her "Enigma" residency at the Park MGM hotel, is known for outfits that push the boundaries. Now she's giving fans an up close view of some of her most memorable styles — like that unforgettable meat dress.

Lady Gaga's 2010 MTV Video Music Awards dress will live in infamy — and now at the Park MGM in Las Vegas. Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

As for how the meat dress is able to be displayed, Nicola Formichetti, a fashion stylist and frequent Gaga collaborator, told Vogue that it's been dried like “a piece of jerky.”

Also located at the Park MGM, the exhibit is open to the public and "transports visitors through the history and vision of the Haus of Gaga," aka the nickname for her creative team. Doors open each day at 12 p.m. and admission is free.

As fashion director of the exhibit, Formichetti curated each look and called it a "love letter to our Little Monsters" on Instagram.

Formichetti made sure to include plenty of incredible styles, like those cigarette sunglasses from the "Telephone" music video, the bodysuits from Gaga's Super Bowl performance and plenty of recognizable wigs.

Gaga admired the exhibit in person. Denise Truscello / Getty Images

To celebrate the opening of the stylish exhibit, Gaga herself made an appearance, decked out in a black crop top with the phrase "Don’t be a drag, just be a queen,” a popular lyric from her megahit “Born This Way.”

While taking in the stunning styles, fans will also have the opportunity to donate to the singer's Born This Way Foundation, an organization that supports the mental health of young people.

We have a feeling lots of Little Monsters will be heading to Las Vegas soon!