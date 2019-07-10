The wait is nearly over!

After months of rumors about her forthcoming makeup line, Lady Gaga announced that her new beauty brand, Haus Laboratories, is arriving in September and will be available for pre-order starting July 15.

The line will include makeup kits with lip gloss, lip liner and “all-over color,” according to an interview with the singer in Business of Fashion.

“Color is completely transformative — it’s powerful, it’s beautiful, and it’s how I found my voice with makeup,” she told the website.

Lady Gaga also opened up about the personal significance of her beauty brand.

“When I was young, I never felt beautiful. And as I struggled to find a sense of both inner and outer beauty, I discovered the power of makeup,” she wrote on Instagram. “I remember watching my mother put her makeup on every morning, basking in the glow of her power to put on her bravest face as the hard working woman she was. I then began to experiment with makeup as a way to make my dreams of being as strong as my mother become true.”

Her experimentation led to the creation of her powerful stage persona.

“It was then that I invented Lady Gaga,” she wrote. “I found the superhero within me by looking in the mirror and seeing who I wanted to be.”

In an unusual move for a celebrity makeup brand, the Haus Laboratories line will be available exclusively on Amazon. Lady Gaga says she went this route because the e-commerce giant allowed her to remain true to herself and her vision.

“No message of self-acceptance, no deal,” she told The Business of Fashion. “This (deal with Amazon) was so wonderful because this was like, ‘Let’s make a deal, let’s make a deal to change the world with their beauty.’”

The Haus Laboratories Instagram page offers a few hints of what to expect from the brand, and the vibe is definitely very Lady Gaga — edgy, colorful and inclusive.

But while the models here are in full glam mode, the point of the brand is self-expression, whether that means wearing lots of makeup or none at all.

“The ritual of beauty is personal,” reads one Instagram post from Haus Laboratories. “A full face of makeup, a little, or nothing at all, we want you to love yourself.”