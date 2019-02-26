Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Feb. 26, 2019, 5:28 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Kayla Boyd

You may have trouble keeping up with the Kardashians, but keeping up with the latest beauty trends is easy thanks to the family's go-to makeup artist.

Mario Dedivanovic, also known by his Instagram handle @MakeupByMario, is one of the hottest celebrity makeup artists of the moment. His impressive client list includes stars like Kim Kardashian, Kate Bosworth, Priyanka Chopra and Ariana Grande.

We recently had the opportunity to sit down with Dedivanovic and ask about the newest beauty trends and products we should have on our radar.

Skin Care Favorites

"As a makeup artist, we're not dermatologists," he explained, "The clients usually take good care of their skin. They go to the dermatologist and make sure they get facials and treatments, but it is super important as an artist to do things like put on a face mask before a red carpet or a moisturizing mask or an eye mask. I like to do those things."

Philosophy Purity Made Simple One-Step Facial Cleanser, $18 (usually $23), Amazon

"I love the Philosophy cleanser," Dedivanovic said when asked about his personal skin care routine (for the record, his skin was flawless). Dedivanovic does have a paid partnership with the brand, but the cleanser seems to have plenty of fans online. It's earned a 4.4-star rating from over 1,800 reviews on Amazon.

Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, $48, Sephora

"One of my favorite products is the Tatcha Dewy Skin Mist," he said. "I use that on my clients as well as myself."

Sephora Collection Eye Mask, $5, Sephora

And his favorite eye mask is surprisingly affordable! "I use the Sephora eye masks," he shared. "They're so convenient. I've tried many, but I always kind of go back to that one."

Philosophy Purity Made Simple Pore Extractor Mask, $35, Sephora

His go-to face mask is also from Philosophy. "If you have blackheads, this will seriously get rid of them," he said.

Dedivanovic noted the importance of moisturizing before applying your makeup. "You need to use a great moisturizer. I love to use very emollient moisturizers before I work because powders grab on to them very nicely."

Glitter Eyes

One trend Dedivanovic has been seeing lately is shimmering eye makeup. "Glitter eyes right now are having a huge moment and I think they are going to for the entire year," he said.

Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow, $24, Amazon

"For glitter, I love the Stila glitter eyes," he said of the Stila Glitter & Glow liquid eyeshadows. The popular product is available in multiple shimmery shades and it's made with an easy-to-apply lightweight formula.

I've used these myself and I also find them great for layering over a regular eyeshadow to add some sparkle.

Dedivanovic also suggested the brand Lemonhead for full on glitter. "Lemonhead is really cool for glitter because it doesn't make a mess," he added.

Bold Lips

Another trend he said we're likely to see this year is a bold lip. He mentioned one of his own clients, Kate Bosworth, is into the trend right now. "She's really experimental and she actually gives me a lot of makeup tips herself," he said. "She loves bold lips."

"People are really having a lot more fun and celebrities are too because what happens is, you start seeing it everyday on social media and then you start to become more comfortable with it and so people start experimenting," Dedivanovic explained.

Dedivanovic, a brand ambassador for Laura Mercier, recommended trying their lip products to get the look look. He said he even uses them on Bosworth!

Laura Mercier Lip Pencil, $26, Sephora

For lining the lips, these pencils can help define the shape and prolong your lipstick wear.

Laura Mercier Velour Extreme Matte Lipstick, $28, Sephora

This matte lipstick gives a bold look with one-stroke coverage and long-lasting, creamy comfort, according to the manufacturer.

"I think we're going to see a little bit less matte and a little more glossy and metallic lips," Dedivanovic added of the most popular lip trends of the year.

Bold, Bright Eyes

For bold, bright eyes, Dedivanovic said he prefers to use a waterproof pencil or a 24-hour wear pencil instead of an eyeshadow.

"You can apply that and rub it in with your hand or a brush and it lasts all day and it has a nice gleam to it as opposed to a powder that can sometimes be patchy or not stay," he said. "It's also more foolproof so people can work with it much easier."

Lashes are also important when it comes to a bold eye. To get the look, Dedivanovic said his client and friend Kim Kardashian West often uses products from her own KKW Beauty line, but she's also a fan of the Surratt Beauty lash curler.

Surratt Beauty Relevée Lash Curler, $28 (usually $30), Amazon

"We love the Surratt Beauty lash curler, we've used that for years," he said.

So if you've been thinking about switching up your skin care routine or trying some new bold makeup looks for spring, Makeup by Mario has you covered!

