Made from a woven-polyester blend, this reusable cloth is meant to tackle even the toughest types of makeup including smear-proof and waterproof formulas — without leaving a residue behind.

The cloth is activated with warm water, which means it's completely free of fragrances and chemicals, making it a good choice for those with sensitive skin, as Moore notes in the video. The cloth is machine-washable and is meant to last three to five years (or up to 1,000 washes).

The MakeUp Eraser Cloth also seems to be a great environmentally-friendly alternative to traditional makeup wipes.

While we haven't tried it for ourselves, Amazon customers seem to agree with Moore's recommendation.

"It definitely takes off my full-coverage foundation, waterproof eyeliner and mascara," one reviewer raved. "It’s super soft and doesn’t feel like I’m tugging at my skin at all. I love that it’s kind of big, so you can use different sections of it for a week and then throw it in the wash."

To see Moore's complete nighttime skin care routine, check out her video with Harper's Bazaar.

