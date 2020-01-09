Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
If 2020 is all about getting organized, Martha Stewart has you covered with her latest book, "Martha Stewart's Organizing: The Manual for Bringing Order to Your Life, Home & Routines."
In it, she shares advice on how to master the art of organizing all aspects of life from your home to everyday tasks and appointments. And what better way to start the new year than with easy tips to de-clutter and make life easier?
"Martha Stewart's Organizing: The Manual for Bringing Order to Your Life, Home & Routines," by Martha Stewart
When it comes to your home, Stewart says "you really have to make every inch work," no matter how many square feet you're dealing with.
For her, the kitchen is one of the most important areas of her home — and she uses a handful of products to help keep it organized.
"My kitchen is organized to the nth degree because I have a lot of stuff and I need a lot of tools," she told us. "I have to really think about where they're going to be and how they're going to look because it has to be photogenic too!"
Ahead, Stewart shares 4 simple tricks for staying organized in the new year.
1. Kitchen drawers
Stewart spends a lot of time in her kitchen, so it's no surprise that she keeps her drawers nicely organized.
"I want them to look pretty," she said. "When I open a drawer, I want it to look organized and not that horrible mess that so many of us end up with."
Stuff We Love
She recommends using drawer dividers. "It really helps with silverware and knives and tools."
Martha Stewart Collection Expandable In-Drawer Utensil Tray
If you really want pristine drawers, Stewart recommends ditching the fussy sticky paper and use stainless steel liners. "It's not very expensive and you never have to line them with paper and the stainless steel can be easily wiped down," she told us.
2. Kitchen countertop
Stewart is a huge fan of crocks and jars to keep countertop space tidy. "I like everything at eye level and everything reachable so my whisks are in one crock, my wooden spoons are in another and rubber scrapers are in another," she said.
Martha Stewart Collection Ceramic Tool Crock
This Martha Stewart Collection crock has a rustic-inspired design with a divider to keep utensils organized and in place — plus, it's dishwasher safe.
3. Home Office
In her book, Stewart refers to the home office as the command center. "My desk is where bills are paid, the mail comes in, everything is sorted and I have a lot," she explained.
Martha Stewart Vine File Folders
To stay on top of everything and avoid a pile-up of papers, she turns to some of her very own office products.
"I use baskets and folders," she said. "Everything has a dedicated folder it goes into after I look at it."
4. Planner
Last, but certainly not least, she recommends using a planner (or three) to help keep your daily schedule organized.
Martha Stewart Spiral Undated Weekly Calendar
"Planners are very, very important," explained Stewart, who keeps monthly, weekly and daily calendars. "You have to think of your life, and think about how to accomplish all those tasks by day, week and month."
