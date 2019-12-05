Pantone's 2020 Color of the Year is a 'hopeful' Classic Blue

Introducing the 2020 Color of the Year: Classic Blue.

The classic hue, reminiscent of the sky at dusk, evokes the feeling of excitement as we enter a new decade.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

“We’re looking forward to what’s ahead. We’re hopeful about the future,” Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, told TODAY Style.

Classic Blue — coded 19-4052 in the Pantone swatch book — is the 2020 Color of the Year. Pantone

Pressman noted that “a touch of red” sets Classic Blue apart from deep navy. “It’s bright and comforting at the same time,” she explained.

The gender-neutral shade is already dictating trends in home decor, technology, beauty, fashion and music. “You see it from Nike and Prada and Louis Vuitton," Pressman said. “We weren’t like, ‘Oh, let’s pick blue. This is something we’re seeing across all areas of design.”

The shade is seen across items and industries. Pantone

Pressman said the response to their pick, which was unveiled Wednesday, has been overwhelmingly positive.

“It’s a color that is so versatile. It’s nighttime, daytime and seasonless,” she told TODAY Style. “Blue is universal. It's something we can all relate to."

Previous colors of the year have included Living Coral (2019), Ultra Violet (2018), Greenery (2017), Rose Quartz and Serenity (2016) and Marsala (2015.).

In 21 years, this is the seventh time blue has been selected by Pantone as the color of the moment.