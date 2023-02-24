This genius clip-on tool turns my sofa armrest into a side table — and I'm obsessed

First of all, I know what you're thinking: This tray table is basically a TV dinner tray — but better. Instead of sitting in an inconvenient and precarious spot on your lap, it rests securely on the arm of your sofa, so everything you need is within arm's reach, but not in the way. This allows you to easily get up without knocking everything over.

It's so easy to set up

The unique Amazon find has two spring "legs," which firmly clamp onto the armrest of your sofa to keep it in place. My couch has skinny armrests, so I was a little worried it wouldn't work, but it fit perfectly! Plus, the brand says it can fit sofas anywhere between 2- to 12.8-inches wide.

It's also basically ready to go once you take it out of the box. All you need to do is pull open the legs (the brand advises using both hands to avoid pinching), place it on the armrest and it will clamp securely around the arm of the chair. It comes with an additional stand that you can screw on to hold your phone or iPad, but you can easily leave that off if you don't need it.

Hundreds of reviewers have given it a five-star rating, saying that it "holds everything," is a "handy addition for relaxing" and is "perfect when you do not have space for a table." One person even called it the "best purchase ever." And honestly, after trying, it's not hard to see why.

Not only is it great for when you want to eat full meals on the couch (really, there's enough space for a big bowl, utensils and a drink), but it's also perfect for holding other binge-watching essentials, like your phone, a cup of coffee, snacks and more. I was pretty amazed by how many things I could put on it at once.

It's great for anyone who is low on space

I also love how seamlessly the stylish bamboo design fits into my space. The best part is though, that once you're done, you can easily take it off the couch and store it away until you need it next — in fact, it's so slim, it can fit right under the couch! It's perfect for anyone like me who doesn't have room for extra furniture in their home.

That said, the tray only comes in two different colors: black and natural. So, if you're fussy about decor, you might find that this tray doesn't match your aesthetic. But for those who prioritize convenience over visuals, you'll want to add this useful item to your home ASAP.