Finished spring cleaning? Just rearranged your living room? If you're starting to think you're in need of new coffee table, there are plenty of options out there, and they reach far beyond standard wooden furniture.

From the bold and colorful to the trendy and functional, we've rounded up 16 of the most affordable and stylish coffee tables that are perfect for your home decor. Whether you're looking for a table with storage or one that adds some pizzaz to your room, look no farther than this list of beautiful options.

Whether you're moving into your first home or revamping a guest space, this practical option checks all the boxes when it comes to style and substance. Also, who can resist a $30 price tag and 92% approval rating amongst Target shoppers?

This coffee table is equipped with plenty of storage room, from its two side-by-side drawers to a lower shelf perfect for storing everyday essentials.

Your room will have a more open feel with this round coffee table with metal basket bottom. As an added bonus, the mango wood lid lifts up for storage within the base.

This trendy table has a driftwood finish and comes with two rustic storage baskets — a perfect place to store throw blankets and other living room must-haves.

Give your room some major beach vibes with this stunning ocean print coffee table, which comes with either gold or black legs to match any decor.

Chest meets coffee table in this beautiful espresso wood trunk that opens to reveal an interior storage section.

Rattan doesn't just belong outside. This nostalgic material is making a resurgence in the decor world, and this versatile coffee table would look fantastic in any modern space.

At under $100, this two-toned wood and metal coffee table is a lovely farmhouse-style piece that will brighten up any space.

This vibrant golden coffee table is made of hammered metal and lifts open for additional storage.

Hardwood with a black metal frame, this stylish coffee table is modern yet rustic.

Add some abstract design to your living room with this trendy piece from Society6.

This wooden coffee table features two drawers for storage and beautiful metal knobs as embellishments.

These round nesting coffee tables have marble tops and gold frames, and fit into one another for storage when not in use.

This industrial coffee table is perfect for displaying your favorite reads or decorative knick-knacks.

This casual tropical table has a natural wicker finish and is suitable for indoor or outdoor use.

We love the creamy color of this table's pink top and its oblong oval shape.

