Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Finished spring cleaning? Just rearranged your living room? If you're starting to think you're in need of new coffee table, there are plenty of options out there, and they reach far beyond standard wooden furniture.
From the bold and colorful to the trendy and functional, we've rounded up 16 of the most affordable and stylish coffee tables that are perfect for your home decor. Whether you're looking for a table with storage or one that adds some pizzaz to your room, look no farther than this list of beautiful options.
1. Room Essentials Wood and Metal Coffee Table
Whether you're moving into your first home or revamping a guest space, this practical option checks all the boxes when it comes to style and substance. Also, who can resist a $30 price tag and 92% approval rating amongst Target shoppers?
2. Project 62 Ellwood Coffee Table
This coffee table is equipped with plenty of storage room, from its two side-by-side drawers to a lower shelf perfect for storing everyday essentials.
3. Kirkland's Wood and Black Metal Basket Coffee Table
Your room will have a more open feel with this round coffee table with metal basket bottom. As an added bonus, the mango wood lid lifts up for storage within the base.
4. Middlebrook Designs Mission-Style Coffee Table
This trendy table has a driftwood finish and comes with two rustic storage baskets — a perfect place to store throw blankets and other living room must-haves.
5. Society6 Crashing Waves Coffee Table
Give your room some major beach vibes with this stunning ocean print coffee table, which comes with either gold or black legs to match any decor.
6. SEI Trunk Cocktail Table
Chest meets coffee table in this beautiful espresso wood trunk that opens to reveal an interior storage section.
7. Marisol Coffee Table
Rattan doesn't just belong outside. This nostalgic material is making a resurgence in the decor world, and this versatile coffee table would look fantastic in any modern space.
8. Zinus Becky Farmhouse Wood Coffee Table
At under $100, this two-toned wood and metal coffee table is a lovely farmhouse-style piece that will brighten up any space.
9. Calluna Gold Coffee Table
This vibrant golden coffee table is made of hammered metal and lifts open for additional storage.
10. Ravenna Home Rustic Coffee Table
Hardwood with a black metal frame, this stylish coffee table is modern yet rustic.
11. Society6 Abstract Flow Coffee Table
Add some abstract design to your living room with this trendy piece from Society6.
12. Sonoma Goods for Life Canton Coffee Table
This wooden coffee table features two drawers for storage and beautiful metal knobs as embellishments.
13. Cheval 2-Piece Round Marble Coffee Table Set
These round nesting coffee tables have marble tops and gold frames, and fit into one another for storage when not in use.
14. Carbon Loft Morse Industrial Coffee Table
This industrial coffee table is perfect for displaying your favorite reads or decorative knick-knacks.
15. Kirkland's Tulum Natural Wicker Coffee Table
This casual tropical table has a natural wicker finish and is suitable for indoor or outdoor use.
16. Article Pink and Brushed Gold Glass Coffee Table
We love the creamy color of this table's pink top and its oblong oval shape.
For more stories like this, check out:
- 14 affordable accent chairs to spruce up your space
- Go green at home with these sustainable decor pieces
- 23 bookcases perfect for showing off your favorite reads
- These unexpected mirror designs deliver the 'wow' factor
- 14 affordable couches that look way more expensive than they are
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!