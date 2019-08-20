At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Do you ever wonder if there is legitimate evidence that your eye cream is actually getting rid of your dark circles? Of if your thirst-quenching shampoo is helping to moisturize your hair? Dr. Jeanine Downie, a New Jersey-based dermatologist, picked out some of her favorite science-backed skin and hair care products that are trending on Instagram.

Dr. Downie calls this face mask “literally one of the best exfoliators on the market.” The vitamin C brightens skin, while the essential oils smooth and hydrate it. Dr. Downie suggests using it on your face, chest, back, arms or legs — wherever you need exfoliation. Because it contains 30% vitamin C, it has the proper pH so that it penetrates the skin, but doesn't irritate it.

These hair-growth supplements are so great that Dr. Downie has been using them herself for four years! Containing vitamin E, ashwagandha, turmeric and saw palmetto, this supplement helps stop your hair from shedding and breaking, in addition to helping it grow longer. Each of the ingredients provides a different quality, and work together to help you have the healthiest hair of your life.

Dr. Downie suggests this duo of products to help “revitalize thinning hair.” With saw palmetto, zinc, biotin, adenosine, trichogen and ginkgo biloba, these hair care products take anything and everything that is good for your hair and packs into two bottles. The patented formula was designed to not only strengthen your hair but to leave it nice and soft - no greasy residue here.

Dr. Downie loves this in-office-only product for its help to fade dark patches on both the face and body. Though she does note its strong smell, the product is only used for 15 minutes at a time on any dark patches. This one isn't the exact product Dr. Downie recommends due to the nature of the product, but if you're interested in the cream featured on the show you can talk to a doctor for more information.

Digital Extra: Alastin Body Treatment with Trihex

The main ingredient in this all-over body treatment is hexapeptide 11, which according to Dr. Downie, “supports the body’s natural detoxification and repair process.” She suggests using it after any body or skin tightening procedure, as it will enhance results. This product helps to break down fat debris and even accelerated the digestion of fat in your body, for much faster results.

