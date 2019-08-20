At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Everyone has a couple of beauty products that they will never stop using. For many, those products are cult-favorites — tried and true items that have stood the test of time. TODAY Style editor Emily Sher rounded up a few of her favorites, check them out below.

Created over 150 years ago in 1846, one tub of this two-in-one product is sold every four minutes! It was the first moisturizer ever to not need refrigeration, and is loved by beauty expert Kylie Jenner.

Featured on the Amazon series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” this cherry-red lipstick has been a cult favorite since 1953. Originally created to match Cherries in the Snow nail polish, this lipstick has a mind of its own and has gone on to win an Allure Readers Choice Award. We hear Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, is a fan.

Beloved by Beyonce, Julia Roberts and Winnie Harlow, this multipurpose product has been healing chapped skin, relieving sunburns and healing blemishes for over 100 years. InStyle named this salve the best lip balm in the US in 2018, and one of the original tins is housed in the Smithsonian! People everywhere love the subtle rose scent, so much so that 24 tins are sold every minute.

The iconic green and pink tube is one every woman knows, but who knew it was designed as an homage to Lily Pulitzer? One tube is sold every three seconds, and it has been an Allure Readers Choice a whopping 18 times. This mascara launched in 1971 and has been an absolute hit ever since.

If Queen Elizabeth loves something, you know it has to be good - she has very high standards! This is rumored to be the queen’s absolute favorite nail polish, and many other celebrities’ too. Jennifer Lopez, Barbra Streisand and Salma Hayek have all been spotted wearing it. 818 bottles of this light pink polish are sold every single day, and it even won the 2018 CEW Iconic Beauty Award.

This cult-favorite cream is known for locking in moisture all day, so you don’t end up with tight, dry skin during that rough last hour at your desk. The name comes from an Elizabeth Arden client who used the cream on her child’s grazed knee, and eight hours later, it was better!

This cult-favorite scent needs no introduction, the second someone walks in the room wearing it, you know. Loved by women all across the globe, it features hints of may rose, jasmine and bourbon vanilla. Created in 1921, the scent has barely changed, but it has only grown in popularity.

