We tried Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer's de-puffing eye mask — and loved it

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Thank you Amy Schumer, for giving these masks a pre-Tonys shout out on Instagram! And, thank you, Goldie Hawn, for that priceless photo you shared with your followers.

You’ve given my eyes a whole new softness thanks to your public embrace of peel-on gel masks. But first, a little backstory. I blame my own disorderly, disjointed and thoroughly unmanageable sleep cycle, which has me waking up at 1 a.m. followed by 3:40 a.m. followed by 5:01 a.m. on a regular basis. As in, on the daily.

Without going too heavy into the gory details, my sleep has been total chaos since the death of my husband from brain cancer. He'd wander around in a stupor, you see, and so, I was always half-awake, just in case.

Among other less visible organs, my skin has paid a price. My eyes are routinely swollen and red, accented with attractive dark circles. So, I looked for a quick, easy fix that would, at the very least, make the under-eye area feel a little bit pampered first thing in the morning.

Skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels, 8 count, $30, Amazon

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Also available for $30 at Dermstore.

How they work:

OK, I have to admit: I kind of love these. Donna Freydkin

The Skyn Iceland hydro cool firming eye gels, which come in packs of eight, promise to de-puff and smooth out the delicate under-eye area.

I have terrible allergies and perpetually irritated eyes. Slipping these curved masks under my orbs felt like dipping my face into cool water. They're light enough to not get in the way if you're trying to read or write and they stick on without any lumpiness or weird misshappen situations.

Is it worth it?

After gently peeling off the pads, my eyes felt refreshed and calm, almost as though I'd just taken a light nap. And, they seemed noticeably less puffy ... at least to me. That's after just one application. I'm told they work even better if you keep them refrigerated. And, since I have no desire to go under the knife, I'll keep using these to keep that area as smooth as possible.

Three more masks we've tried and recommend:

Rodial Dragon's Blood Eye Mask, $6, Nordstrom

HydroPeptide Polypeptide Collagel Plus Eye Masks, $48, Amazon

TATCHA Luminous Deep Hydration Revitalizing Eye Mask, $12, Sephora