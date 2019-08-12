At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

It's no secret that social media sites like Instagram are becoming a great place to discover products and "life hacks" that seem too good to be true. At the same time, YouTube's also become a hub for beauty and style tutorials.

These days, you're more likely to find the next big skin care product on social media than at the beauty counter at your local department store.

NewBeauty's Editor-at-Large, Sarah Eggenberger, stopped by TODAY to share their list of social media favorites that are actually worth the hype.

From bestselling lipsticks to affordable toners, read on for the products that are taking social media by storm.

Celebrities like Drew Barrymore, Busy Philipps, Kourtney Kardashian and more can't get enough of this Korean beauty mask, that was originally launched in 2017. The botanically rich solution almost instantly tightens and brightens the skin, minimizing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in just 30 minutes.

This primer, which debuted in 2018 has become one of the most raved about beauty products and is a favorite among beauty influencers, according to Eggenberger. Simply apply a base coat before putting on your favorite foundation. It'll help makeup go on more smoothly and last longer. Since the formula doesn't soak into the skin, Eggenberger says it won't clog your pores or cause breakouts. Plus, the formula can even help to even skin tones on its own.

Per Eggenberger, social media has "played a significant role" in the success of this Charlotte Tilbury bestselling lipstick. According to the brand, one lipstick in the "Pillow Talk" shade is sold every two minutes — no wonder beauty influencers can't get enough of the shade! It's formulated with lipstick tree extract and orchid to help soften and smooth the lips. The neutral shade is designed to enhance the natural color of your lips, making universally flattering.

This internet favorite has over 5,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.6-star rating. The formula contains witch hazel grown on a family farm in Fairfield County, Connecticut, exclusively for Thayers. The rosewater cleanses pores while witch hazel cleanses, tones and moisturizes, helping to clear breakouts and balance the pH level of the skin, according to Eggenberger.

This beautifully pigmented palette comes from Huda Kattan, a makeup artist and beauty influencer with over 3.3 million subscribers on YouTube, 1.2 million followers on her personal Instagram and over 38 million followers on her brand's page. Eggenberger said the 18 shades are flattering for all skin tones and available in an array of textures and colors that allow for endless combinations.

These eye gels are what Eggenberger describes as a "caffeine jolt to the face." Lack of sleep, aging and sun exposure can do a number on the skin under your eyes, and these patches can give you the effect of an eye lift in just 10 minutes. They use "potent actives" and Icelandic glacial water to firm, brighten, revive and soothe the skin under the eyes.

