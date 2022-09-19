You probably heard people talking about Mercury retrograde right now — perhaps blaming their typos or travel mishaps on the dreaded astrological transit.

But there's more at work in the sky. Right now, six planets are in retrograde, including Mercury.

Retrogrades are an optical illusion. Planets don't actually stop or slow down during this period — they only appear to, depending on their distance from the earth and orbit speed.

Why the astrological impact, then? During retrogrades, planets retread degrees (the way distance is measured in astrology) they had previously passed through. As a result, retrogrades are said to spur reassessment and review in whatever realm that planet rules.

Right now, six planets are retrograde in the sky, which means the season of reflection is a major one. The next several weeks are going to be about us, reopening situations and relationships from the past.

The planets that are currently moonwalking are: communicative Mercury in the signs of Libra and Virgo, expansive Jupiter in Aries and Piscesand , authoritative Saturn in Aquarius, great awakener Uranus in Taurus, illusive Neptune in Pisces, and transformational Pluto in Capricorn.

Each of these planets has a retrograde lesson. These are the takeaways in order from when their retrograde began.

How long are all 6 planets in retrograde? Check out this schedule

Pluto retrograde began on April 29 and will last until Oct. 8, urging us to embrace our edgier desires.

Saturn began moonwalking on June 4 and will do so until Oct. 23, allowing us to reassess commitments.

Neptune retrograde commenced on June 28 and will las until Dec. 3, giving us a moment to check in and revisit our dreams.

A month later, Jupiter retrograde started on July 28 and will end on Nov. 24, pushing us to expand our network and aspirations.

Aug. 24 kicked off Uranus retrograde, which lasts until Jan. 22, 2023. Be patient with yourself and others who are on the impetus of personal growth.

Sept. 9 began the Mercurial backspin that lasts until October 2, helping us to reconnect with ourselves and others.

Put it all together, what does retrograde season offer?

All of these planetary retrogrades are very different. However, the one common thread is that we will be re-examining what we want to give our energy to. It’s a wonderful time to start journaling or to try a hobby that you’ve always wanted to. Also, check in with old pals and ghosts from the past. Healing and closure can occur now — but only if you’re open to it.

How these retrogrades will affect your zodiac sign

Aries

You may choose to take a more passive approach to relationships by avoiding arguments with people in your extended family or friendship circle during this time. People are generally stubborn and unwavering in their thoughts. Confronting them about changing their ways may not go over as well as you’d hoped.

Taurus

Old work issues can be a source of frustration. Don’t avoid them just because it's easier, as you may have done in the past. Deal with situations head on like the bull that you are, and avoid running into miscommunications.

Gemini

You may be experiencing emotional and physical burn out, mostly due from all the projects that you took on before the retrograde. This is your chance to take time off from the outside world and focus on relaxing. Don’t take on too many extra ventures at this time to ensure maximum relaxation.

Cancer

Use the upcoming weeks as a time of reflection. Take note of how far you come in recent years, as well as how much you’ve recently grown. The more you appreciate yourself, the easier it will be to boost your confidence, and to honor all of your accomplishments in life.

Leo

The flow of work projects may be slowing down and changing directions now. Before you have a meltdown due to the lack of available career opportunities, consider using this time as a chance to decompress and to figure out the next big professional steps that you want to take.

Virgo

Your desire to help everyone around you can become overwhelming if you don’t set limits for yourself. Remember that you should not have to save the world and be a constant sounding board for others 24/7. Shift the focus back onto yourself and start changing your personal world.

Libra

An artistic outlet or hobby will help you escape the effects of the retrograde energies, as it’ll allow you to escape into your imagination and creative side. And, if you add a dose of discipline to your creative activities during this time, it’ll help you produce things you're proud of.

Scorpio

Connect with old friends over the next few weeks. You’ll have a great time chatting about the past, discussing your present situation and gloating about the future. If you can, try to make a social media page that allows more people from your old hometown crew to find you all.

Sagittarius

Your daily routine will be in a state of upheaval as you navigate these retrograde energies. It’s not the time to adhere to a set schedule, as your plans will be thrown out the window. Abandon your calendar and go with the flow instead.

Capricorn

For the first time in a while, you’re feeling like a modern-day Casanova. Romance is life in your life, making you want to take your significant other crush out for a night on the town. Don’t worry, your flirtatious stamina will last after all these planetary retrogrades end as well.

Aquarius

Taking control of your financial situation is imperative at this moment. Good thing you have been saving your pennies for a rainy day — the rainy day might be happening now.

Pisces

People come into your life for a reason, a season, or a lifetime. Consider that sentiment as the upcoming weeks are a time in which you may be reconsidering relationships. Whoever makes the cut is meant to be in your life for the long haul.

Disclaimer: Astrology is not based in science. These posts are not intended to act as a directive.