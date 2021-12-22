IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

We shop for a living — here are the products we loved in 2021

30 drinks to toast to 2022 on New Year's Eve

You'll be happily sipping the night away, whether you want something bright and bubbly or cozy and creamy.

Festive holiday drinks to keep your spirits bright

Dec. 8, 202104:31
/ Source: TODAY
By Erica Chayes Wida

As we all close in on another journey around the sun and look ahead to the next, toasting to one another is a must, especially at a New Year's Eve dinner party.

Whether you prefer to whip up unique spins on classic bubbles, make something creamy and cozy, or play bartender with fun mocktails like Blake Lively, there are many wonderful drinks out there that will keep the merry coming until (and probably a little after) the ball drops.

Honey 75
Alejandra Ramos
Get The Recipe

Honey 75

Alejandra Ramos

Bring a little sweetness into the new year with this twist on the classic French 75 Champagne cocktail. The Honey 75 is made with flavorful orange blossom honey syrup instead of sugar for a slightly more exciting flavor.

Anthony Contrino's Espresso Martini
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Anthony Contrino's Espresso Martini

Anthony Contrino

Sometimes, it's hard to decide between a cocktail or dessert. With an espresso martini, you can have both. But beware: The combo of caffeine and alcohol is a strong one, so just stick to a single serving.

Apple Cider Mojitos
Alejandra Ramos
Get The Recipe

Apple Cider Mojitos

Alejandra Ramos

This is how Alejandra Ramos drinks mojitos during winter in New York: local apple cider, warm winter spices like cinnamon and clove, fresh mint and limes. It's a seasonal twist on the drink that so often fills her glass throughout the sweltering summer months.

The Lemon Ball Drop
Alejandra Ramos
Get The Recipe

The Lemon Ball Drop

Alejandra Ramos

Cocktails are what accessories are to outfits and neither is complete without the perfect finishing touch. A sparkly sugar-frosted grape "ball" decorates the top of this festive New Year's twist on the classic lemon drop cocktail. Plus, eating grapes at the stroke of midnight is a good-luck tradition in Spain and Latin America.

Holiday Toast
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Holiday Toast

Tracy Franklin

The holidays call for a celebratory sparkling drink, and this one does not disappoint. The sweet and tart pomegranate complements the elegant flavor of bubbly wine and adds a beautiful ruby color to the drink.

Champagne, Tequila and Grapefruit Cocktail
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Champagne, Tequila and Grapefruit Cocktail

John Fraser

You can serve this festive cocktail for New Year's Eve or at brunch on New Year's Day. It's a nice take on a classic, and tequila gives it an additional punch.

Coquito
Courtesy Alejandra Ramos
Get The Recipe

Coquito

Alejandra Ramos

The easiest way to describe coquito to those who aren't familiar with it is to call it "Puerto Rican eggnog." The two do share some similarities — both are creamy dairy-based cocktails enjoyed during the Christmas season, but for those of us who grew up with coquito, the comparison takes away from the fact that coquito is a cherished beverage with rich culture, traditions and passionate admirers of its very own.

If you enjoy coconut treats or festive drinks spiked heavily with rum, you will like coquito. In fact, you’ll probably fall madly in love with it.

French 75 Cocktail
TODAY
Get The Recipe

French 75 Cocktail

Joaquín Simó

A French 75 is a great cocktail for entertaining because it's easy to make and it's customizable: You can add a small amount of your favorite liqueur (for example, St Germain, Chartreuse, Galliano, Amaretto, Campari, Benedictine, Italicus, etc.) to the base recipe to tweak it to your (or your guests') preference.

Carson's Brandy Alexander
Williams Sonoma
Get The Recipe

Carson's Brandy Alexander

Carson Daly

"For as long as I can remember, my mom was blending away during the holidays, creating her famous Brandy Alexander cocktails. It’s as much a family tradition as the jolly man himself. It's such a tradition that we even named our family dog after the drink, calling her 'Lexi' for short," Carson Daly says about this family recipe.

St. Germain Champagne Cocktail
Maureen Petrosky / TODAY
Get The Recipe

St. Germain Champagne Cocktail

Maureen Petrosky

This festive Champagne cocktail is simple, fun and sophisticated. If you don't have a bottle of St Germain, a tasty elderflower liqueur, already on your bar, now's the time to add one.

Milk Punch Slush
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Milk Punch Slush

Elizabeth Heiskell

This is one of the easiest party drinks you can make and it tastes just like ice cream, but has an amazing kick from the brandy.

Manhattan Cocktail
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Manhattan Cocktail

Maureen Petrosky

A great Manhattan cocktail needs just three things: to be thoroughly chilled, well balanced and enjoyed amongst friends.

Make it to Midnight Cocktail
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Make it to Midnight Cocktail

Maureen Petrosky

This is Maureen Petrosky's take on the espresso martini. Grappa sometimes gets a bad rap for being harsh-tasting, but it can be amazing if it comes from a high-end source. Moscato grappa is a great place to start, especially in this caffeinated cocktail.

Ginger Spice Punch
Shutterstock
Get The Recipe

Ginger Spice Punch

Leslie Sbrocco

Forget shaking up individual drinks for each guest. Instead, make things easy on yourself by mixing up a big batch of this bourbon punch with apple cider and ginger ale.

Winter Champagne Cocktail
Maureen Petrosky / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Winter Champagne Cocktail

Maureen Petrosky

This versatile sparkling wine cocktail can be made with Champagne or prosecco and any kind of citrus fruit. A rosemary sprig is a pretty garnish that adds just a hint of flavor.

Eggless Eggnog (Tawny Crème Cocktail)
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Eggless Eggnog (Tawny Crème Cocktail)

Leslie Sbrocco

Leslie Sbrocco's lighter take on eggnog is made with almond milk and sweetened condensed milk — it's still plenty sweet and rich but won't weigh you down like traditional eggnog.

Bright Spirit
Discovery+
Get The Recipe

Bright Spirit

Mary McCartney

This is a simple and straightforward cocktail, but it tastes so bright and festive. The sweet raspberry notes and tart lime mingle perfectly on the palate.

Holiday Mojitos (Merry, Merry Mojitos)
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Holiday Mojitos (Merry, Merry Mojitos)

Food & Wine

Refreshing mojitos aren't just for warm weather holidays. This big-batch recipe is perfect for holiday parties in cold or warm weather climates.

Gaspare's Winter Punch
Clover Club
Get The Recipe

Gaspare's Winter Punch

Julie Reiner

Classic mulled wine is dressed up with Campari and cranberries for a warm punch that also makes a beautiful centerpiece for your holiday party buffet table.

Peppermint Martini (Peppermint-ini)
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Peppermint Martini (Peppermint-ini)

Joy Bauer

How cute is this peppermint martini? Well, it tastes great and is super easy to make, too!

Fourth Hour Fizz Cocktail
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Fourth Hour Fizz Cocktail

Leslie Sbrocco

If it's just not the holidays in your house without a red-and-green theme, you'll love this quick and easy cocktail with vodka, sparkling red wine and an herbal garnish.

Festive Prosecco
Courtesy Elena Besser
Get The Recipe

Festive Prosecco

Elena Besser

This drink looks and feels super festive for the holidays with very little effort. Start with a bottle of bubbles (preferably a dry prosecco or Champagne), add cranberry juice and pomegranate juice, give it a stir and top with a sprig of rosemary and fresh cranberries. It's both beautiful to look at and delicious to drink.

Bourbon Cozy
Samantha Lauro
Get The Recipe

Bourbon Cozy

Garvey Alexander

If you're craving chocolate, this will satisfy your sweet tooth. Mixologist Garvey Alexander really enjoys having this as the grand finale instead of dessert.

Mocktails and kid-friendly drinks

Bubbles and Cran
Vivian Chan
Get The Recipe

Bubbles and Cran

Vivian Chan

Bubbles aren't just for Champagne and seltzer. This drink is inspired by the beautiful wreaths decorating the shopfronts of New York City during the holidays. It will wake up your palate with the fiery kick of ginger.

Kumquat Fauxhito
Vivian Chan
Get The Recipe

Kumquat Fauxhito

Vivian Chan

This is a wintry twist on a classic summer cocktail. Vivian Chan loves kumquats because they are tangy with a hint of sweetness. When in peak season, they're so juicy they explode with freshness to wake you up from the winter blues.

Spicy Espresso Martino
Vivian Chan
Get The Recipe

Spicy Espresso Martino

Vivian Chan

This espresso "martino" is the perfect pick-me-up on New Year's Eve so you can stay up for the midnight ball drop. The warm spices bring this mocktail to a whole new level. It's a great way to start the new year on a sweet note.

Vanilla Milk and Chocolate Chip Cookie Shooters
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Vanilla Milk and Chocolate Chip Cookie Shooters

Alejandra Ramos

Celebrating the New Year with kids (or sweet-toothed adults)? These cookies and milk shooters will are a fun, festive way to give everyone the sugar rush they desire.

Reindeer Tracks Hot Chocolate
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Reindeer Tracks Hot Chocolate

Zane Holmquist

This hot chocolate tastes like the holidays and kids have fun garnishing it themselves.

Ginger Hibiscus Mocktail
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Ginger Hibiscus Mocktail

Ingrid Hoffmann

This mocktail is a typical agua fresca in Mexico made from hibiscus flowers — with the spicy addition of ginger.

Juniper & Tonic
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Juniper & Tonic

Jordan Salcito

Gin and tonics are a classic because the combo allows the botanicals of a great gin to ring through. By subbing juniper tea for gin, you still have juniper and botanicals on full display in this drink without adding any alcohol.

Erica Chayes Wida

Erica Chayes Wida is an award-winning journalist, food writer and recipe editor who helmed a local newspaper before joining TODAY's freelance team. A mother of two, she loves singing, collecting old vinyl and, of course, cooking. Erica is forever on a worldwide quest to find the best ham and cheese croissant and brainstorms best over a sauce pot of bubbling pasta sauce. Her work has been featured on BBC Travel, Saveur, Martha Stewart Living and PopSugar. Follow along on Instagram.