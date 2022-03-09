These stylish plus-size resort wear picks are perfect for your next vacation

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Whether you're planning your next escape from chilly temperature or you're starting to shop for new summer looks (it might seem early, but now is the best time!), stylish plus-sized resort wear can be difficult to come by. Instead of clicking through pages and pages of outdated, floral-only fits, we rounded up a few trendy, stylish options for cover-ups, two-piece sets and dresses for every kind of warm weather trip.

Stylish and top-rated plus size resort wear

If you're at a resort, you're likely to spend at least one full day poolside (and if you haven't before, you definitely should). For that day, a good cover-up is a must. This crochet option has slits at the side so your legs can move freely as you make your way from one end of the pool to the other and it comes in a dozen different styles.

No resort stay is complete without lounging at (or in) the pool. This cute one-piece features a floral pattern and ruffles on the adjustable shoulder straps. Bonus: It has built-in UPF sun protection, according to the brand.

If you prefer a two-piece swimsuit, try this textured duo from Old Navy. The best part is that you can mix and match the top or bottom with other styles to achieve your desired look.

Let the colors of your swimsuit peek through this crochet top to create an Instagram-worthy, vacation fashionista aesthetic.

A sarong is perfect for showing off the top half of your swimsuit and adding another layer to your look. This one comes in almost 40 colors and several different lengths.

You can't go wrong with a classic T-shirt style cover-up. It comes in basic colors like black and white, so you can easily pair it with any bathing suit.

You can wear these shorts over your bathing suit or on a day spent indulging in resort activities.

T-shirt dresses are a summer staple for vacation and beyond. Just pair it with your favorite sandals for an easy, everyday look. On vacation, it's perfect for days you want to explore your resort or just lounge around. This option from Old Navy's vacation shop comes in multiple colors like yellow, green and black.

Rompers are another classic vacation style. You might thinking: Black and long sleeves? No way! But trust us, you'll be glad for it in the long run. The black color absorbs heat and the long sleeves can help protect you from getting sunburn.

Two-piece sets are perfect for vacation because they take the stress out of having to find top and bottom combinations that work. This palm print duo also features a tassel hem on the shorts and scream island vacation.

For a cooler night or an event that's a bit dressier, this tank top and trousers combo is your perfect match. It'll look great but won't leave you sweating by the end of the evening.

For an easy dinner outfit, this bodycon dress and duster combo will make it look like you spent much more time getting ready than you actually did.

This simple yet beautiful dress from Eloquii has fun features like an off-shoulder style, easy-fit bodice and tie at the waist. New for the season, this piece can be easily stylized with your favorite accessories and shoes.

Another stunner that screams "island vacation," this dress is best complemented with a brown belt to break up the pattern and cinch at the waist for more curve definition. "Got more compliments on this dress than anything else I own," one shopper wrote.

Take a more glamorous approach to poolside loungewear with this crochet maxi dress. Not even clouds can dull your shine in this glittering number. One reviewer called it a "must have" followed by a plethora of exclamation points to showcase their excitement.

This Boohoo set gives a trendy twist to typical floral styles. It'll look great whether you're heading to the beach or going out for a meal.

