From bikinis to one-pieces, 15 stylish plus-size bathing suits

Shopping for stylish and flattering plus-size swimwear is a challenge you can leave in the past. Now more than ever, brands and retailers are offering more inclusive sizing, and finding trendy plus-size options isn't a daunting task.

Say goodbye to basic black one-pieces and boring skirt options. There are now more chic plus-size swimwear styles than ever before, and we rounded up the best silhouettes. From bandeau style tankini tops to off-the-should ruffle one-pieces and flattering high-waist bikinis, shop our picks below.

Bring the tropics right to your swimsuit collection with this cute palm leaf-print one-piece. It features a flattering ruffle neckline, it's budget-friendly and has over 500 verified five-star reviews on Amazon.

This figure-flattering bikini allows you to show a little bit of skin with a lot of confidence. The plunging halter top features a wide elastic strap for support and comfort while the full coverage bottoms have an elastic waist with a "tummy control" sash.

If you’re a fan of Reese Witherspoon’s brand, Draper James, you’ll love her swimsuit collaboration with Lands’ End. This strapless one-piece has a chic magnolia floral pattern and comes with removable “no tan line” straps.

This stylish two-piece is available up to a size 4XL and 10 different colors and patterns. The ruffled top has adjustable straps while the bottoms have a flattering high-waist design.

This Amazon bestseller is a Shop TODAY favorite. It has amassed over 4,000 verified reviews and is available in eight sizes. The figure-flattering design is available 43 colors and prints and recently became the retailer's No. 1 bestseller in the plus-size swimwear category.

For a simple and flattering plus-size option, consider this popular Lands' End tummy-control one-piece swimsuit. It’s chlorine resistant and comes in a variety of different colors, including purple, teal and black.

You can’t go wrong with a solid colored tankini set. This design features supportive underwire, adjustable straps and a tummy-control option too.

Jump on the summer tie-dye trend with this bright blue, wave-print suit. The v-neckline and twisted ruching in the midsection create a flattering fit.

If you're looking for a swim dress, consider this option from Swimsuits For All. It has a simple design, a pop of bright pink trim and a slenderizing scoop neck.

If you're looking for a bright swim dress, this vibrant, tropical style is a great option. It features a unique sarong design in the front, adjustable wide straps and full bust support.

For a more conservative option, consider this swim dress from Lands’ End. The little black dress has a universally flattering A-line silhouette, and you can wear it from the beach to a lunch date.

This colorful tankini top comes in a variety of colors, but we love the multi-colored floral design since it can be paired with so many different colored bottoms. The design features supportive underwire, thick straps and tummy-flattering ruching.

This strapless bandeau tankini top from Swimsuits For All is chic and versatile. It comes with removable straps for extra support, you can easily pair it with any swim bottoms you already own — and you can wear this top from the beach to a barbecue.

This color block tankini set comes with boy short bottoms and is made with what the brand calls "tummy flatten magic" material. The top comes with des removable padded inserts and is available in size 8 to 28.

One of Amazon’s bestselling tankini swimsuits is this figure-flattering two-piece. The design is made up of a ruffled flounce top and high-waisted bottoms. It’s available in 15 different colors and patterns and has over 400 verified five-star reviews.

