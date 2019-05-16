Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 16, 2019, 12:15 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Kerry Breen

Jenn Falik is back with another round of Better Basics — this time she's helping upgrade your summer with style solutions for every woman's closet!

From stain-repelling staples to innovative handbags, these picks promise to make getting dressed easier than ever.

Read on for her full list of recommendations.

Better Than Basic Whites

All-white clothing can always be a bit of a risk — throughout the day, there are thousands of opportunities for dropped food, spilled coffee or smudges. With Old Navy's Clean-Slate technology, that worry is avoided. This tech helps repel stains and spills so that clothes stay bright and clean, no matter how messy a day gets.

Mid-Rise Clean Slate Rockstar Super Skinny Jeans, $40 (normally $45), Old Navy

These stylish white jeans are perfect for summer nights. With added stretch and shape-retention features, they'll always give you a great fit, and the tag-free label means maximum comfort. And, with the Clean-Slate technology, you don't have to worry about stains.

Relaxed Classic Clean-Slate Shirt, $18 (normally $30), Old Navy

This stylish blouse pairs soft, lightweight cotton with classic details for a modern twist on a beloved look. The stainproof fabric is great for a day at the office or drinks with friends, and its simplicity means it matches just about anything.

Clean-Slate White Denim Jacket for Girls, $28, Old Navy

Take outerwear to the next level with a jacket you'll want to wear long past Labor Day. With buttoned cuffs and plenty of pockets, it's as functional as it is stylish.

Better Than Basic Clutch

Medium Ring Pouch, $175, Meyers Collective

Each of these classic pouches features a modern brass ring handle that you can slip around your wrist or tuck into a pocket, depending on if you want to go hands-free or not.

"I discovered this at a boutique in Nashville and am dying over it — smartest thing ever!" gushed Falik.

Better Than Basic Button-Down

Women's Juno Tailored Dress Shirt, $95, Ministry of Supply

Never let them see you sweat with this upgraded version of a basic button-down. Ministry of Supply's durable, smart clothing actually addresses perspiration problems. This particular shirt uses moisture-wicking fabric to help reduce sweat while simultaneously fighting wrinkles and odors.

Better Than Basic T-Shirt

Everlane The Cotton Crew, $18, Everlane

According to Falik, the best feature of these slim-fit T-shirts is how great they look on all body types. The sleeve is just long enough to hit the slimmer part of the upper arm, creating "flattering lines," and the reviews note how the cut works for all sizes.

Better Than Basic Plus-Size Summer Dress

The APlus by Anthropologie label features over a hundred styles, with options for every occasion, and includes the brand's best-loved labels, including Maeve, Pilcro and the Letterpress, and Essentials by Anthropologie. Showcasing the brand's commitment to inclusive styling, it's easy to find an outfit for anything.

Averil Tee Dress, $98, Anthropologie

This simple yet elegant dress has a silky-soft feel and delicate details, including ruffled sleeves and a flounced hem. Dress it up with some dramatic heels or statement jewelry, or wear it as is for a basic, everyday look.

Pilcro Striped Dress, $140, Anthropologie

This striped denim dress is perfect for anyone looking to add some variety to their wardrobe. With colorful stripes, a D-ring belt and a wide collar, it's a minimal look taken to the next level.

Better Than Basic Red Lipstick

Maybelline Made for All Lipstick,$5, Amazon

Nothing dresses up an outfit like a red lip, and this lipstick might be the most flattering one out there. Tested on over 50 skin tones, it's a universal shade, and the long-lasting, creamy finish promises a comfortable, weightless feel.

Better Than Basic Bag Charm

TopTote Magnetic Hat Clip, $48, TopTote by Lindsay Albanese

This fashionable leather tag comes in either red or black, and is designed to fit the handle of most carry-on rolling suitcases. It holds two hats, using magnets to keep them secure, and adds a little extra style to your day!

