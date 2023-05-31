5 viral products you didn't know you needed for summer — starting at $9

Hundreds of buzzy products are always making the rounds on social media — but which ones are actually worth the hype?

The Shop All Day team always has their eyes out for buzzy finds that deliver and we think our latest batch of discoveries will surprise and delight you, just in time for summer. Shop All Day contributor Chassie Post stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to share five social media standouts that you'll want to use throughout the season.

From a viral lip oil to an appliance that had #CleanTok ablaze, here are the finds to know about before the temperatures rise.

Shop All Day: Social Media Standouts - Summer Edition

When you think of Tarte, the brand's bestselling concealer likely comes to mind. The formula is so popular that they've introduced several iterations of it, including a creamy formula and now, a radiant formula. Post says it has amassed over 3 billion views on TikTok and a fan base for its lightweight feel but full coverage look. According to the brand, ingredients such as hyaluronic help it to remain waterproof and crease-free for up to 12 hours — and you can shop it in 36 different shades..

Lip oils are another beauty trend Post is seeing just about everywhere right now. While one high-end brand's version has been selling out consistently, this formula from NYX only costs $9 and has racked up over 100 million views on TikTok. According to the brand, it delivers high shine without any of the stickiness thanks to ingredients such as raspberry oil and vegan squalane. Plus, it has a soft tint for a subtle pop of color.

Post says rolled ice cream has the internet buzzing right now! The trend has over 700 million views on TikTok so you know it's cool — but it's also popular because of how easy it is to get in on. To use this kitchen tool, you'll only need to let it freeze for 24 hours, chill your ingredients and then pour them in and let them harden in the Sweet Spot. Then you can take the included tools and start rolling or scooping to make your treat. It's a fun activity for kids but adults can also use it to make frosé or margaritas, Post says.

Here's a game-changer you may not be able to believe you've gone this long without! Post says this genius — and useful — tool acts as a drip tray for condiments, toppings and more, so you can enjoy your burger or sandwich without worrying about making a mess.

This iconic shoe is in the midst of a renaissance. It was originally created as a soccer shoe but has made its way far beyond the turf to the streets. The brand's gum rubber midsole keeps it comfortable while the leather upper and suede details give it a stylish feel. Plus, it's stylist-approved.

More social media standouts

Do wrinkle patches work? They had a viral moment from users We asked the experts — and they actually can help to reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles. This set in particular targets those around the mouth and eyes and is on deal for 50% off right now.

One Shop TODAY editor saw this foundation go viral on TikTok — garnering over 9 billion views — and decided to try it herself. "I couldn't believe how easily it melted into my skin and without emphasizing any fine lines or pores," she said. "The texture began to feel more like a serum than the thicker consistency I'm used to with other foundations. It also helped my face look more hydrated and glowy."

Belt bags are having a moment and we're here for it! This style in particular is a bestseller on Amazon and costs less than $20.

This pan stirrer caught the attention of home cooks and lazy cooks alike for its unique ability to stir sauces, soups and more on its own. It's a battery powered gadget and is heat-safe up to 120 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the brand.

Hate dusting in your car? This car cleaning gel also made the rounds on #CleanTok for its ability to pick up dust and small debris from crevices like cupholders and vents.

Your old headphones aren't broken — they're probably just dirty. TikTokers and Shop TODAY editors alike love this viral little tool for cleaning all kinds of headphones. It features a brush, metal pen tip and a sponge, which can all be used to clear out dirt from your daily tech essential.

If you have a dog or a cat at home, you'll want to know about this viral cleaning tool. Think of it as an oversized lint roller that is designed specifically to pick up loose hair; and you can use it over and over again.

The coastal cowgirl trend took over TikTok earlier this year and we think it's the perfect style to sport all through summer. This straw hat is the essence of the trend, with its cowboy-inspired style but beachy look.

It feels as though claw clips are the preferred accessory these days, and we've seen styles go viral on Instagram, TikTok and beyond. We found this set of eight for less than $10 and it includes several different designs.

This viral pick was so good, we included it in our Shop TODAY Hot List back in February. You can fill it with spices of your choice to make your morning latte a masterpiece.

