A Stanley drop you can still snag, Color Wow’s latest hair innovation and more buzz-worthy new launches to shop — starting at $7

Welcome to another installment of our monthly new launches series, where we cut through the clutter to bring you all of the newest, coolest products our editors tried and loved over the past few weeks. We have a lot to recap this month, because March was pretty major.

Target dropped a new Stanley collection that's perfect for summer, not to mention a sprawling collaboration with the icon that is Diane von Furstenberg. We launched our Star Powered series, spotlighting Shay Mitchell and Béis and Eva Mendes and Skura, with more deep dives into celebrity-founded brands and exclusive discounts in the works — yay! Plus, Shop TODAY reader-loved beauty brands like Makeup Eraser, Color Wow, Supergoop! and more have unveiled new innovations that are already flying off the virtual shelves.

Ahead, we rounded up the best new launches we tried in the month of March. Keep scrolling to shop our picks.

Top 10 March launches we tried

Beloved hot sauce brand Frank's RedHot® just dropped new condiments in some mouth-watering flavors — all with a signature Frank's kick. Our pick for spicing up pizza, breakfast sandwiches, mac and cheese, fries, dessert and more is this versatile hot honey, which comes in an easy-to-squeeze bottle that's perfect for drizzling.

Lip mask girlies, rise up! Mario Badescu has a new lip mask flavor that's ripe for grabbing ahead of summer. Mango and coconut make this tropical take on the cult-classic even better, in our opinion.

"Hanes just came out with a whole new sleepwear essentials line and I have been LIVING in these shorts," raves production coordinator Camryn Privette. "They’re silky smooth (bamboo blended with cotton and spandex) and great for lounging."

Reusable Sticky Notes $ 23.99 Rocketbook What we like Sticks hundreds of times

Feels like normal sticky note

Scan note for digital download Something to note Won't work with other pens

This reusable tech innovation is a game-changer for sticky note lovers everywhere. When inspiration strikes, you can erase the sticky note's previous message, then rewrite and re-stick the same note hundreds of times. This starter kit comes with everything you'll need, including 15 reusable sticky notes, a Pilot FriXion pen, a microfiber towel to erase the notes and a carrying case.

Spring and summer are the most humid seasons, so there's no better time than now to get stocked up on products that'll help tame your locks. Moroccanoil just launched this expansion of its bestselling frizz control line, which claims to reduce static and flyaways. I can attest that it does the trick, and smells amazing doing so.

The skin care ingredients packed into this medium, buildable coverage concealer make it perfect for concealing the delicate skin under the eyes. I took it for a test drive, wearing the product for a full 12 hours one day, and can attest that it stayed radiant all day and didn't settle into fine lines.

Defy Damage In A Flash 7-Second Bond Builder $ 32.00 Amazon What we like Works in just 7 seconds

Strengthens against breakage

Leaves hair silky and smooth Something to note Avoid applying on the scalp

Want silkier, stronger hair immediately? This in-shower treatment works its magic in just seven seconds. I tried it myself, applying mid-lengths to ends, and was shocked by the liquid-to-cream texture and how quickly it transformed the feeling of my hair. The brand says it leaves hair shinier and 20 times more resistant to breakage. Pro tip: skip your usual conditioner step on the day you use this product — your hair won't even need it!

The viral DVF for Target collection is selling fast, but a few of our favorite pieces are still available online. The wrap dress is one of Diane von Furstenberg’s greatest creations, in our opinion. Don't miss out on the chance to snag this take on the silhouette, which comes in a fun geometric print in a bold color for spring.

Ace Fanny Pack $ 95.00 Dagne Dover What we like Bold colors

Several compartments

Comfortable wear Something to note Only gentle cleaning allowed

"I recently attended a Dagne Dover press event where they were debuting their new Beach Club Collection," says senior editor Jess Bender. "I was instantly enamored by the dynamic new colorways embodying the energy and essence of what it means to be on vacation, including a hand-painted ombre Heatwave hue that feels like a warm sunset. The features this fanny pack offers are equally appealing — from the cushy design to the multiple compartments to the comfortable, adjustable strap to the recycled materials it was made with."

The Annie Boot $ 295.00 Tecovas What we like Superior comfort and quality Something to note Some say they run slightly big

Perfectly timed with the peak of the coastal cowgirl trend, Privette's favorite cowboy boots just dropped in two new limited edition colors, and she suggests grabbing a pair before they sell out.

"I’ve truly never been so obsessed with a pair of boots in my life," Privette gushes. "These are so comfy, high quality and quite literally perfect. The fresh leather smell right out of the box makes me wanna jump on a horse and gallop away in the sunset."

More editor-favorite March launches

For when you want a little treat, there are Tiny Tate's. The bite-sized crispy cookies are now available in an easy-to-share, resealable bag, which is great for snacking on during road trips and other travel when you don't want to deal with the mess of crumbs.

Makeup Eraser has done it again! This time, the brand is leveraging its prowess in reusable skin care to tackle puffy eyes and dark circles. This pair of washable cloth under-eye patches have a cooling technology that activates when they get wet — just wring them out and pop them on for 10-20 minutes to reap the de-puffing and calming benefits. When you’re finished, place them in the included washing bag and toss them in with your next laundry cycle.

Believe it or not, swimsuit season is right around the corner. If, like me, you’re plagued by ingrown hairs down there, this specially formulated three-step routine could help. It contains an exfoliating shave gel you can leave on for up to a minute before shaving, a five-blade razor, a soothing post-shave serum and a stick-on, in-shower razor holder.

The Shop TODAY team have been fans of Color Wow for ages, and the brand's latest hair product drop is another must-have. The new leave-in conditioner does it all: detangles and de-frizzes, protects from heat styling and UV rays, boosts strength and nourishes with ingredients like amino acids, proteins and peptides.

I recently received my first P.F. Candle Co. scents, and I finally understand the hype. Fans will be glad to hear that the brand's bestselling scents (like Teakwood & Tobacco) are now available in a bigger version, so you can enjoy longer burn times for your buck.

Social editorial assistant Annie Shigo is a big fan of these soup dumplings for quick, yummy meals.

"These launched this month and they are such a good dinner staple if you work," says Shigo. "So easy to cook and so delicious."

Supergoop! is beloved for making truly great sunscreens, and this new SPF amps up protection and the amount of tint in the formula compared to the brand’s other varieties. It comes in 14 shades for a variety of skin tones, but note that some reviewers with drier skin types felt it lacked moisture after a few hours — we found that layering it over a moisturizer yields the best results.

40-Ounce H2.0 FlowState Quencher Tumbler $ 45.00 Target What we like Fits in most car cupholders

Insulated to keep drinks cold

New, seasonal colors Something to note Not completely leak-proof

The Stanley “Sunshine Vibes Collection,” made in partnership with Target, is filled with colorful takes on some of the brand’s most popular products, including the beloved Quencher. We suggest snagging it in the Summer Plaid and Sunshine shades for a burst of color that's perfect for warmer weather ahead.

Utility Oversized Long-Sleeve Shirt $ 49.90 Uniqlo What we like Oversized, layer-friendly fit

Back vent and pockets Something to note Smaller sizes are selling fast

The workwear trend remains popular for spring, and this unisex shirt is an easy way to get the look. You could give it to the guy in your life, or steal it for yourself to layer over a dress, pair with leggings or rock as a light jacket this season.

Remember that silky, weightless body gloss that won a Shop TODAY Beauty Award last year? Well, it just got even better, in our opinion. The fast-absorbing, non-greasy oil is now available in a woody new scent that we'll be wearing all summer long.

Transitional weather calls for versatile pieces you can both layer and wear alone, and this lightweight, sleeveless turtleneck is the perfect style to bridge the winter and spring seasons. Woman-owned brand M.M. LaFleur's spring collection landed on our radar recently, and it's chock full of elevated staples like this one to add to cart this season.

For lounging or any spring travel on the horizon, these are the Gen-Z-approved pants you're going to want to snag. They're so cozy and soft, with a wide leg and comfy elasticized waist. Plus, take a look at those huge, cargo-style side pockets!

I recently discovered how easy it is to change your shower head -- it literally takes a minute — and, wow, it makes such a big difference! This filtered one from Afina feels like a rain shower, without having to completely redo the shower in my rented apartment. It also filters the water to remove chlorine, metals and contaminant particles in the water that could be contributing to skin and hair issues like eczema, dandruff, hair thinning and more.

Premium Collection Tonal Jacquard Painter Pants $ 99.99 Dickies What we like Spacious utility pockets

Relaxed fit

Elevated take on workwear Something to note Print is very faint

Dickies just dropped new styles for spring, and we're digging the subtle embroidery on these classic workwear pants. The guy in your life might not usually rock florals, but we bet he'll be down to don these effortlessly cool, polished painter pants this spring.

This classic shirt was made in collaboration with Marques' Almeida using Everlane's surplus fabrics. The result is a sustainably-minded design in a timeless, breezy silhouette we'll be reaching for all season long.

We can tell you how to get to Sesame Street — just make the bed with these sheets adorned with the beloved characters. Transport your little ones to a night of easy slumber with this limited-edition collaboration, which comes with a fitted sheet, flat sheet and two pillowcases to complete the set.

How we chose

