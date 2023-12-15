IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    What to buy at rock-bottom prices during after-Christmas sales

    04:08

  • What to expect when buying a car in 2024

    03:11

  • Beauty trend predictions for 2024: How to get ahead and look great

    05:01

  • TODAY Bestsellers of 2023: Home, beauty, cleaning, more

    04:49

  • Holiday sales up 3%: What this means for the economy

    01:51

  • Here is what to know about returning gifts from the holidays

    04:00

  • Christmas gifts with 2-day shipping: Squishmallows, Carhartt, more

    04:52

  • Last-minute (but meaningful) holiday gifts ideas

    03:33

  • Where can shoppers still find last-minute gifts for Christmas?

    03:22

  • Jewelry, outerwear, shoes and more stylish items to rock this winter

    05:10

  • Gifts you can raise a glass to: Cocktails, nonalcoholic spirits, more

    05:06

  • Glam up for the holidays with these festive tips

    04:54

  • What is gift card draining? How to prevent getting scammed

    04:37

  • End of year style guide: Four outfits to ring in the new year

    04:44

  • Holiday gift guide: Last-minute stocking stuffers for all!

    05:08

  • Why Apple is halting sales of some Apple Watches

    03:04

  • Shop these holiday dresses that won’t break the bank

    03:53

  • Shop Tracee Ellis Ross’s PATTERN Beauty with exclusive discount

    06:43

  • See how a package delivery makes it from click to curb

    04:09

  • Holiday package theft on the rise as porch pirate warning issued

    04:08

Bestsellers of 2023 that make the perfect holiday gifts

03:34

Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach stops by Studio 1A to share six top performing gifts for all on your list, including a cordless hair straightener, a selfie light, eye massager and more.Dec. 15, 2023

A massaging eye mask, 3-in-1 makeup stick and more bestselling Amazon finds — starting at $5

  • UP NEXT

    What to buy at rock-bottom prices during after-Christmas sales

    04:08

  • What to expect when buying a car in 2024

    03:11

  • Beauty trend predictions for 2024: How to get ahead and look great

    05:01

  • TODAY Bestsellers of 2023: Home, beauty, cleaning, more

    04:49

  • Holiday sales up 3%: What this means for the economy

    01:51

  • Here is what to know about returning gifts from the holidays

    04:00

  • Christmas gifts with 2-day shipping: Squishmallows, Carhartt, more

    04:52

  • Last-minute (but meaningful) holiday gifts ideas

    03:33

  • Where can shoppers still find last-minute gifts for Christmas?

    03:22

  • Jewelry, outerwear, shoes and more stylish items to rock this winter

    05:10

  • Gifts you can raise a glass to: Cocktails, nonalcoholic spirits, more

    05:06

  • Glam up for the holidays with these festive tips

    04:54

  • What is gift card draining? How to prevent getting scammed

    04:37

  • End of year style guide: Four outfits to ring in the new year

    04:44

  • Holiday gift guide: Last-minute stocking stuffers for all!

    05:08

  • Why Apple is halting sales of some Apple Watches

    03:04

  • Shop these holiday dresses that won’t break the bank

    03:53

  • Shop Tracee Ellis Ross’s PATTERN Beauty with exclusive discount

    06:43

  • See how a package delivery makes it from click to curb

    04:09

  • Holiday package theft on the rise as porch pirate warning issued

    04:08

Powerful earthquakes rattle Japan, trigger tsunami warnings

Israel-Hamas tensions threaten shipping routes in Red Sea

Cities around the world ring in 2024 with epic celebrations

Where do politics stand at the start of 2024?

What's the economic outlook for 2024?

What is the state of weight-loss drugs going into 2024?

Mike Tirico previews the year ahead in sports

Where to go in 2024: A look at the top trends in travel

What's the best way to chip away at debt in 2024?

Entertainment preview: What we're looking forward to in 2024

Start your new year strong with a salad packed with superfoods

Marranitos: How to make these traditional Mexican cookies

Pierna navideña: How to make a roast pork leg for Christmas

Look back at 2023’s biggest news stories in entertainment

Jill Martin on the impact of Garden of Dreams at local hospitals

Peppermint blondies and coconut hot chocolate: Get the recipes!

Last-minute (but meaningful) holiday gifts ideas

NASA shares stunning photos of 'Christmas Tree Cluster' in space

5 fun activities to do with your kids during the holiday break

Gifts you can raise a glass to: Cocktails, nonalcoholic spirits, more

Get the recipes for 4 unique and fun New Year’s Eve drinks

How to incorporate 2024 décor trends in your home

Try these NYE makeup looks inspired by Taylor Swift and Beyoncé

Look back at the top moments of Hoda & Jenna in 2023

Hoda & Jenna compete to recall memorable moments of 2023

Jenna shares the time daughter Mila taunted her with queso

Here are the top fashion trends coming in 2024

It's lit! See the incredible decorations of Monticello Lights

Elizabeth Heiskell makes unstuffed deviled eggs and cheese dream

Walker Hayes on new scripted series, sings 'Carefree Christmas'

What to buy at rock-bottom prices during after-Christmas sales

TODAY Bestsellers of 2023: Home, beauty, cleaning, more

Christmas gifts with 2-day shipping: Squishmallows, Carhartt, more

Last-minute (but meaningful) holiday gifts ideas

Jewelry, outerwear, shoes and more stylish items to rock this winter

Gifts you can raise a glass to: Cocktails, nonalcoholic spirits, more

Glam up for the holidays with these festive tips

End of year style guide: Four outfits to ring in the new year

Holiday gift guide: Last-minute stocking stuffers for all!

Shop Tracee Ellis Ross’s PATTERN Beauty with exclusive discount

Start your new year strong with a salad packed with superfoods

Brothy beans and garlic bread: Get these New Year's recipes

Get the recipes for 4 unique and fun New Year’s Eve drinks

Spinach artichoke dip and brisket sliders: Get the recipes!

Rigatoni all'arrabbiata: Get Evan Funke’s recipe!

New Year’s drinks guide: Bottle popping, festive cocktails and more

How Darjeeling Express owner works to support women globally

Elizabeth Heiskell makes unstuffed deviled eggs and cheese dream

Marranitos: How to make these traditional Mexican cookies

Martha Stewart shares easy and festive treats for Christmas