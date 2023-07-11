Summer is here, bringing with it fun in the sun, summer travel, and... Amazon Prime Day! Today marks the start of one of the biggest sales events of the year. So, if you've been on the hunt for the best travel gear deals of the season, you've landed in the right place.

For Shop TODAY's 2023 Travel Gear Awards, our team reviewed over 100 products — on planes, trains, automobiles and beyond. We narrowed the list down to the very best, in categories from stellar suitcases to ride-or-die travel shoes, and now we're happy to report that some of our award winners are on major discount for Prime Day 2023.

Luckily, the savings don't stop there — we found even more carry-on luggage deals, sales on travel essentials and even hotel deals. Scroll on to shop the best of the Prime Day 2023 travel sales so you can save your coin for your next adventure.

Shop TODAY Travel Gear Award winners on sale during Prime Day

Protect your jewelry while on-the-go with this Shop TODAY Travel Gear Award-winner and Oprah’s Favorite Thing. This chic velvet jewelry organizer can hold earrings, rings, bracelets and more, all while keeping necklaces tangle-free.

If you’re planning an international trip anytime soon, this award-winning power adapter is a must-have. It works for plugs in 150 countries, according to the brand.

This one-piece has been an editor and fan-favorite for a long time. It comes in over 40 colors and up to size 18, and it took first place in our Best One Piece swimsuit category.

From hiking the Grand Canyon to running errands in New York City, these joggers are literally able to take on any activity you wear them in. And right now they’re on sale for $22.99.

This anti-theft travel purse got a perfect score in our Shop TODAY Travel Gear Awards. Our reviewers loved how much it held with one staff member noting how many pockets there are for all of your essentials.

We love that this do-everything bag works as a weekender, gym bag, work tote and more! It even comes with a USB charging port built-in!

Best Prime Day luggage deals

This luggage two-piece set from Samsonite is a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon. It comes with a 20” carry-on and a 24” spinner for all of your travel needs.

Who says your luggage can’t be stylish? This Vera Bradley bag comes with a strap to easily fit over your suitcase and it comes in two different colors.

Best Prime Day travel essential deals

These are the perfect travel accessory — especially if you’re traveling for a while. They are easy to carry and add virtually no weight to luggage. The dissolve in hot and cold water and you can use them in the sink in a pinch.

Are you an over-packer? No judgement — we are too. But these compression bags allow you fit more clothes and save space. Talk about a win-win.

Safety first! Especially when you’re traveling. This first aid kit comes with all the essentials, like bandages, gauze, adhesive tap, safety pins, an eye wash and more.

Whether you’re traveling across the country or just to yoga class, this insulated YETI water bottle will keep your beverages cold — and it has a chug cap to help keep you hydrated.

A good travel pillow makes all the difference when you’re traveling long distances. This unique pillow, which acts as more of a wrap, provides great neck support so you can manage to enjoy some shut eye while en route.

These noise-canceling headphones are great for long flights. They do everything from let you play your favorite music to answering phone calls — all while working to actively cancel out noise from nearby distractions. Plus, it has 20 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Best Prime Day camping deals

If you love to camp, this 18-piece set is for you. It more than 30% off right now bestseller and comes with everything you need to cook a legitimate meal in the wilderness (think a nonstick pot, pan, cutlery and more). The best part? They all fit snugly together so you save space, too.

Camping without coffee doesn’t sound like our idea of a fun time. This one has over 9,000 perfect, five-star ratings, so rest assured you'll stay caffeinated on your adventures.

Take your hikes to the next (more comfortable) level with these popular hiking boots for men.

Comfortably fit up to six people in this in this weatherproof tent that also boasts a screened-in porch for keeping bugs away. Plus, it’s nearly 40% off right now.

Hitting the beach or just hanging out in the backyard? This screened canopy is the perfect way to stay comfortably bug- and sunburn-free.

This lightweight backpack is great for backpacking, hiking and camping. It is designed to stay comfortable — even when it’s full — with its tensioned back panel, compression straps and waist belt.

FAQS:

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

Prime Day 2023 will fall on July 11 and 12.

What is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

Prime Day is a global annual savings event that falls over a two-day period and is exclusive to Amazon Prime members.

What time of year is cheapest to buy luggage?

During Prime Day, shoppers can expect steep discounts across categories including beauty, tech, home, fashion, kitchen and more.

