Tarte’s Cyber sale has 40% off on “almost everything” — including editor-picked faves

We think it's safe to say that we're heading full force into the holiday shopping and sale season. If you're looking for news on the best deals, you've come to the right place because we have a big one: a beauty sale! And from a Shop TODAY-favorite brand to boot.

Tarte Cosmetics just dropped a Cyber Monday Preview Sale that includes 40% off "almost everything" in makeup and skin care products with code CYBER. We spotted markdowns on the brand's TikTok-popular lip balms, a Shop TODAY Beauty Award-winning mascara, top sellers from the Shape Tape collection and even a few holiday sets.

You only have until 3 a.m. EST on Oct. 19 to shop and save, so start adding your favorites to cart. And what makes this sale even better? Tarte is offering free shipping until midnight tonight!

We listed a few deals that caught our eyes below, including a few editor-loved picks we think you'll love, too.

Editor-loved Tarte products on sale

This contouring product immediately received a seal of approval from four Shop TODAY editors who got their hands on and tried the Sculpt Tape.

"Believe it or not, this is my first time trying a product from Tarte’s makeup line. But it won’t be my last because this contour wand is now a staple in my makeup regimen," said former page Tyler Robin. "As someone who has acne-prone skin, I love how light this product feels on my face. The medium coverage is perfect for everyday wear, and it does a great job accentuating my cheekbones."

Although Tarte has a great selection of beauty products, they didn't forget about the makeup tools that our editors love, too. Production coordinator Camryn Privette likes this brush and notes that,“I also use the accompanying brush [with the Sculpt Tape], and it blends super well!"

Social media editorial assistant Annie Shigo says these Tarte lip liners make a great combo when paired with a gloss. “They last a long time even after eating and drinking and provide a lot of moisture. Most days I just wear the liner because it blends pretty nicely into my lips, and doesn’t feel sticky or chalky.”

Tarte recently launched nine new shades in the pH color-changing lip balm and Shop TODAY editors are loving the product, which is infused with maracuja oil and hyaluronic acid.

Production associate Audrey Ekman is unabashedly a big fan of this lip balm. "No shame: I own this lip product in three colors (Big Ego, Honeysuckle and Blueberry). It’s an easy-to-apply gloss-meets-balm that leaves my lips so moisturized, plump and shiny — without feeling sticky," she says. It's not just the velvety texture she appreciates but the hues the balms come in. "The color-shifting ones have a custom pink tint that develops based on your PH, so a swipe or two imparts the perfect kiss of color. I get compliments left and right when I wear it!"

Another Shop TODAY editor favorite (my own!) is this juicy lip balm. The brand sent us the maracuja-infused lippie to try back in February, along with its sister plumping formula (which is also on sale!), and it's still one that I always reach for. It offers a great shine and pop of color that lasts longer than most glosses I own. A definite keeper in my book — or makeup bag.

Right now, you can grab this Shop TODAY Beauty Awards winner for $10 off! Not sure how it stacks up against your other tried-and-true mascaras? Just ask one of our reviewers, who traded her go-to for this tubing option for an entire month. "No flakes, no smudging, just long, black lashes that hold a curl," she says. "The skinny wand makes it easy to use, especially on the lower lashline.”

Since we’re firm believers in the idea that it’s impossible to have too many mascaras, we’ve added a second to the list. This 4-in-1 option is a favorite of associate editor Shannon Garlin, who raves about the ease in which its formula separates, elongates and volumizes her lashes.

Somehow, Tarte took its cult-favorite Shape Tape and made it even better. This creamy version with a "built-in" eye cream is said to offer 24-hour moisturizing, according to the brand. Production associate Jill Ortiz loves it so much she breaks her "no spending money on makeup" rule for it. "It’s the best concealer I’ve purchased to date," she says. "It blends well, the formula feels so nice and it’s just plain reliable. It’s a bestseller for a reason."

More Tarte Cyber Sale products to shop

If you’re looking to shop for the holidays, this concealer and highlight set makes for a good stocking stuffer. The duo comes with travel-sizes of a full-coverage concealer and a shimmery highlight stick for the cheekbones, nose or inner-corner of the eye.

Smudging and disappearing are common issues when it comes to eyeliners. However, this clay liner is said to last for up to 16 hours, and it's even water resistant. Plus, it has a built-in sharpener and a no-tug formula for a quick and easy application.

When your morning coffee doesn't do the trick, fake your way into looking more awake with this fun highlighting pencil. One five-star reviewer said that this product helped her eyes appear as if she just got a full night of sleep (but, realistically, take away a few hours ...).

According to the brand, this set comes with all of Tarte's bestsellers: Shape Tape concealer, Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm and Meaneater mascara. This travel-size kit is perfect for testing out new Tarte products or makes for a great holiday gift for a makeup lover.

This cheek stain is back by popular demand; Tarte's says it was their first-ever product. Coming in three shades, this stick can applied straight to your cheek for a dewy and natural flush — no brush needed!

Tarte's award-winning Amazonian Clay blushes are one of brand's top-rated products throughout its entire collection. With a formula designed to feel silky soft, deliver intense pigment and offer an airbrushing effect, it's easy to see why.

Transfer-proof. Sweat-proof. Waterproof. This is truly a triple threat when it comes to setting spray. And with a 50% off discount, it might just be a quadruple threat ...

Joining the iconic "Tape" line is this liquid blush. It has an easy-squeeze wand application and the brand suggests using it with the Sculpt Tape contour wand.

Tarte had us at 24-hour hydration. The brand also says this moisturizer is formulated to feel lightweight on the skin and include beneficial ingredients that can reduce the appearance of fine lines.

With over 50 shades to choose from, every skin tone can find its perfect match when picking up Tarte's Face Tape. The foundation is said to be "featherlight," gives full coverage and lasts for up to 12 hours.

With over 4,500 reviews (and counting), this popular palette has the hearts of Tarte fans everywhere. Its 12-color pan features a mix of matte and shimmer formulas that range from rosy hues to more neutral browns.

For $35 you get two eyeshadow palettes and two brushes. One palette is filled with warm bronzes and rosy hues in both shimmer and matte, and the second has fun pops of cool tones, as well as everyday neutrals.