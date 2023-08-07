Confessions of the shopaholic Shop TODAY editors — 22 products we bought in July

Whether you can believe it or not, July has come and gone and August is here. While the seasons change, one thing that remains the same is our dedication to searching for trendy new products and the best deals.

The last few weeks of summer might be slowly slipping away, but our team is still shopping with the hot weather (and humidity!) in mind. From an anti-frizz serum to a hydrating cuticle oil and refreshing sparkling water, it's safe to say we're still in a summer state of mind.

Keep reading to check out our editors favorite products they bought and tried out in July. Spoiler alert: You'll be just as obsessed as we are.

Shop TODAY Editors' Picks July 2023

Beauty favorites

"All I can say is, WOW! The summer has been a hot one for sure, but what it also has been is humid. My hair frizzes so easily, and I truly mean it when I say this product changed my life. I have gotten so many compliments on my hair thanks to this product. My hair has been sleek and shiny, and I owe it all to this little bottle!" — Alexa Arent, Commerce Leadership Coordinator

Made with shea butter, snow mushroom, magnesium and amethyst powder, this body butter makes my skin so happy. Whether I just got back from the beach or getting out of the shower, this lotion gives my skin the extra boost of hydration it always needs.

I'll admit that I was skeptical when it came to shade-matching foundation since skin types and tones vary so much, but this stuff is the real deal. It first comes out as a white cream but mere seconds later it perfectly matches your skin tone. I might not understand the science behind it but this has become a staple in my routine.

"Wearing polish consistently dries out my nails (leaving white chalky patches), but after a single application this left them in 10x better shape. The applicator makes it easy to apply anywhere, but I like to apply right before bed to wake up with sandal-ready toes — sans the polish (it works well on finger nails too)! Plus, it's currently on sale down from $20." — Lauren Witonsky, Assistant Partnership Editor

"I've experimented with using retinol on and off for years, but usually have trouble sticking with formulas because they make my already dry skin so much worse. I've been using this every other night for about a month now and have seen such a difference in the texture of my skin and I even feel like my fine lines are less noticeable. The brand markets it as a moisturizer but I usually follow it up with my go-to night cream. And using that method I haven't had any issues with dryness!" — Emma Stessman, Associate Editor

"This was an impulse buy at the Sephora checkout line (I never go to Sephora). My cousin was raving about a different version of it and then I saw it and it was $24 — I grabbed it and bought it immediately. It smells scrumptious but I wish the bottle was bigger. I want a limitless supply!" — Jill Ortiz, Production Associate

"I'm a long-time wearer of liquid eyeliner, but I frequently struggle finding one that's both long-lasting without being too hard to take off at night. This one stays put through sweat, tears and oily lids while still being easy to take off with makeup remover." — Julie Ricevuto, Commerce Editor & Producer

"Don't be scared off by the name — this new launch is a topical lip product from the skincare experts at Peter Thomas Roth that gives a baby soft pout and a bit of fullness. It has a slight cooling tingle, but nothing painful like other lip plumpers I've tried that tend to leave lips irritated and red. It does a great job of smoothing out any lines or unevenness and provides lasting hydration, which makes it perfect for use on its own or as a base for lipstick." — Audrey Ekman, Production Associate

Fashion favorites

"I bought this earring set in March 2022 and wear variations of the pairs nearly every day and they have never tarnished or dyed my earlobes any color. I prefer low-maintenance earrings that I can shower and sleep in, and I can do both in these because they don't tarnish and don't poke my scalp when I'm sleeping because they clip into themselves." — Bella Druckman, Shop TODAY Intern

"For someone who normally gravitates to neutral tones and any shade of black, I'm surprised by how much I like this floral cardigan. But besides how I look in it (cute, but I'll get to that later), I'm more impressed with how it shines when it comes to variety and versatility." — Danielle Murphy, Commerce Writer

"This set is as stretchy as it is warm and cozy. Though more of a fall fit, I got this early because the deal was too good to pass up. It's a 2-in-1, too. You can just wear the dress with a cute jean jacket. Or wear it with the cropped sweater over. Or even just wear the cropped sweater with high-waist jeans. Endless possibilities! And it comes in a ton of colors." — Alexandra Deabler, Deputy Editorial Director

If you're looking for a workout tank that's lightweight, comfortable and super cute, look no further. I got this tank about three weeks ago and I can't seem to stop reaching for it. With a built-in sports bra, it's a one and done piece whether I'm running errands or just watching TV on the couch. Not to mention, the bright orange definitely compliments my summer tan.

It's no secret that we're big Poppi fans over here at Shop TODAY and we couldn't have been more excited for the newest merch release. A few team members (me included!) rock our pink Poppi sweatsuits daily and couldn't wait to get our hands on this summer friendly version.

"I've been on the hunt for the perfect, lightweight layer for cooler summer nights, and I finally found it in this on-trend crochet cardigan from cool girl brand NIA. It pairs so nicely with sundresses for dinner or drinks, but looks equally good with a pair of denim cutoffs and sneakers. I've got my eye on the brand's Roma Dress next to complete my ultimate summer wardrobe." — Audrey Ekman, Production Associate

"I love running — to the point that I've run two marathons and multiple half marathons — and often find it hard to find running shoes that are actually really good. These are my latest favorite find. They're extremely comfortable, super lightweight, and offer the perfect amount of springy-ness. I wear them on all my runs now!" — Julie Ricevuto, Commerce Editor and Producer

Home and tech favorites

I've stepped up my games nights with this new launch from UNO. With a few special twists and turns, this isn't your average UNO game. It's super easy to learn and the cards come in a collectable tin that looks great on my bookshelf.

"I am a huge glass cup girlie when it comes to all of my iced coffees or drinks. These cups are the cutest addition to my collection and I have gotten SO many compliments on them. Their compact bottom allows them to fit in any cup holder and are perfect for on the go days. I can’t stop talking about the adorable design. The ridges give them a more expensive look but you get four for only $24 dollars! The bamboo top makes them super easy to clean and leak free. Finally, I am obsessed with drinking iced coffee out of a glass straw and these are the BEST! They come in two different designs for any coffee drinker." — Alexa Arent, Commerce Leadership Coordinator

"I can't lie, I've never been a huge sparkling water fan. Nothing's been flavorful or carbonated enough to substitute a can of pop when I'm craving a treat -- until Nixie. This Black Cherry Lime flavor is my new obsession. It's so juicy, fruity and incredibly crisp, with carbonation that honestly rivals the soda that comes out of the fountain at your favorite fast food joint. Plus, it's so much better for you! Trust me, add this 24-pack to your cart -- you won't regret it." — Audrey Ekman, Production Associate

"My beloved colleague Vivien Moon was kind enough to give me this ice cream thermos a few months ago before it broke the internet. I didn't think it'd come in handy, but I decided to bring it with me on a pre-Prime Day snack shopping spree I did in the West Village. Wouldn't you know it, I came across this dreamy Oishii Strawberry pint I had to have. So I pulled this out while I was at checkout for safe-keeping and the cashier goes, 'That's the SMARTEST invention I've ever seen!' Fortunately, she was right — my pint remained brick cold for the entire hour-long, 200+-block commute back to my apartment." — Jess Bender, Senior SEO Editor

"I take my lunch to work and was getting really tired of the other containers I used. I purchased this bowl from S'well with the hopes that it was spill proof and held a lot, and spoiler alert ... it does! None of my salad dressings have spilled in my bag and it stays cold or hot based on what you put in it. It's the perfect size to toss in your bag." — Annie Shigo, Social Media Editorial Assistant

"Never did I think I'd have strong feelings about a phone charger, but adulthood does weird things to you. Besides the ability to power up multiple devices at the same time, I'm constantly impressed with how quickly it can charge my struggling ancient tech. Case in point: it can get my iPhone 8 from 1% to 100% in just over an hour." — Jess Bender, Senior SEO Editor

"I needed a bigger bag for my commute to work and this is the answer to my prayers. Rather than having to stuff everything into my bag (I bring shoes, lots of snacks, books and a giant water bottle everyday, so it fills up fast), I can place everything inside thanks to the Jartop design. I don't have to cram anything and there are PLENTY of pockets to hold everything I need." — Jill Ortiz, Production Associate