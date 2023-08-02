Score Madewell jeans for 30% off, a nail brightener and more Stuff We Love

From Amazon fashion favorites to viral beauty, Shop TODAY editors love to share their routine mainstays and must-have finds with all of our readers. Which is why we created our Stuff We Love newsletter to keep our subscribers up-to-date every day on all of our trendy finds, tried-and-true favorites and expert-picks. And recently we launched our weekly Shop TODAY Perks featuring exclusive deals, monthly sweepstakes and so much more! Sign-up to stay in the loop on all things Shop.

Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to share seven of our Stuff We Love picks, from a "miracle" skin care spray to flattering bestselling jeans that are sure to become your new go-to's.

Keep reading to shop the Stuff We Love and even snag some exclusive discounts, too.

This "magic" spray is gaining popularity to its ability to treat a number of skin irritations, including eczema, sunburn, zits and more, according to the brand. It's sold out multiple times since its launch but you can snag a two-pack, for just $25 right now.

A low-maintenance manicure? Count us in! According to the brand, this formula doubles as a protein treatment for your nails, but it boasts a sheer tint for some subtle color, too. Brach says it's perfect for nails that are weak, yellowing or dull, since it can help bring them back to life.

Do you wash your feet in the shower? This scrubber can help you get the job done. It features gentle silicone bristles that can exfoliate your feet and get in those "hard to reach areas." It has amassed over 10,000 ratings from shoppers who appreciate how easy it is to use.

If you're thinking about getting a head start on your fall wardrobe, now is the time, Brach says. Brands are starting to debut their fall collections right about now, so you can get dibs on cute styles and sizes before they start to sell out — and score them on deal for 30% off through August 11 with code TODAY30 at checkout. Brach owns this trendy flare style in three different shades — it's a staple in her wardrobe. Even if you're #teamskinnyjeans, Brach says this versatile, flattering style might change your mind, thanks to its wide range of shades, sizes and lengths.

This '90s-inspired style for the guys is one that Brach says is the perfect balance of then-and-now. The straight, rigid cut gives it a throwback vibe but it still has the stretch that he'll want in a modern jean, she added. This pair also comes in a variety of washes and sizes. TODAY viewers can score them on deal for 30% off with code TODAY30 at checkout.

Editor's note: Our pick is now low in stock, but we found another similar option below.

Cowboy boots are another trend Shop TODAY is seeing everywhere — and it shows no signs of slowing down. Brach found a cute, under-$70 option that you can wear during any season, thanks to its short cut. You can style it with a dress this summer and then pair it with jeans during the colder months for effortless style.

This bootie is made with a genuine leather upper and a stacked block heel for solid grip, says the brand.

The pointed toe and braided accent on this bootie give it a country-inspired feel while the 2.5-inch heel adds some height to your look.

More Stuff We Love

We love a timeless piece of jewelry that doesn't break the bank. These bestselling bracelets from Baublebar are exactly that! You can mix and match different sized beads or opt to wear just one; we think it will still instantly elevate any outfit.

Production coordinator Camryn Privette tried this bodysuit after it went viral on TikTok and found that it actually lives up to the hype. It wasn't overly compressive (as shapewear has a reputation to be) and kept her feeling her best all day long. "Even when I wear this with jeans and a sweater, it looks like a plain black tank top, and it certainly doesn't scream shapewear," she said.

This shampoo and conditioner set has amassed over 7,800 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who say that it has delivered on its promise of thicker, fuller hair. According to the brand, ingredients such as vitamin B7, biotin, hydrolyzed collagen and Argan oil help the duo to restore, nourish and plump hair.

The Shop TODAY team can't get enough of this top-rated hair spray, which has been dubbed as a "raincoat for your hair." According to the brand, the anti-frizz formula "waterproofs" your hair, leaving you with a smooth, glossy look.

Forget to reapply sunscreen often? You can take this mist with you on the go whenever you need a touch-up. It's formulated with SPF 50 but also with skin care ingredients such as watermelon extract and kakadu plum, which offer more benefits to your complexion, according to the brand.

TODAY style contributor Bobbie Thomas loves this tinted serum — and so do we! The award-wining skin tint delivers light coverage, mineral SPF and skin care, all in one. It comes in 30 different shades that offer a dewy finish.

This top-rated Amazon find has more than 35,000 verified ratings from shoppers who appreciate its versatility. The extender boasts five AC outlets, three USB ports and one USB-C port, so it can charge a range of devices.

One Shop TODAY editor was pleasantly surprised by how well this mold remover worked in their bathroom that they had to spread the word about it. "I am so impressed with how much gunk it dissolved after just one application," he said. "It makes me feel slightly more like a functioning adult, which is really all I'm looking for in my cleaning products."

These cuff earrings are a simple accessory, but they've garnered a lot of attention from reviewers for their versatility. They look more expensive than they actually are and at $15, you don't have to splurge in order to level up your style game, either.