Hate working out? Conquer your health resolutions sans sweat with these 12 essentials

If you're the kind of person who dreads the idea of lacing up for a run or picking up a pair of dumbbells, it might feel like reaching your health-related resolutions will be near impossible.

While regular exercise can be an important part of an overall healthy lifestyle, you shouldn't have to force yourself to get a workout in every day: There are a few other shifts you can make to feel better in 2023. Whether it's drinking more water, upping your vegetable intake or getting a better night's rest, we rounded up 12 products that could help you feel healthier this year — no sweat required.

Products to help you feel healthier in 2023

Getting enough water each day can boost your energy levels, regulate your appetite and even balance your metabolism. But it's easier said than done. That's why having a tracking water bottle, like this one, can help. It features fun motivational sayings and time markers, so you can stay on top of your consumption all day long.

Making smoothies is an easy way to up your fruit and vegetable intake, and this blender is great for making personalized servings you can take on the go. If you're more of a savory person, you can use it to prepare soups and sauces as well. The best part? It's designed to be dishwasher friendly, so there's no scrubbing required.

Not a salad person? Find new ways to incorporate veggies into your meals with this spiralizer. Zucchini and butternut squash can easily be spiralized into a pasta replacement, while sweet potatoes and beets can be thinly sliced to make veggie chips.

This affordable band does so much more than just track workouts. It's designed to monitor your sleep, heart rate, blood oxygen and more. Even if you're not using it for HIIT or cycling sessions, you can keep track of how many steps you've taken that day and the distance you've walked, to hit whatever movement goal you set for yourself.

Tracking health data can be a great way to measure progress and stay on top of your goals. This popular smart scale promises to provide you with a range of information, beyond just weight. It uses small electrical currents (don't worry, you shouldn't feel anything!) to detect muscle mass, skeletal muscle, body fat percentage and fat-free body weight, among other things. It syncs with the brand's app and stores your data, so you can get a better picture of your health over time.

Just like with your physical health, keeping your mental health in check can help you feel better overall, and experts say that journaling is one way to improve your mood and relieve stress. This popular journal has prompts for each day, so you'll never be stuck wondering what to write. It features weekly challenges, affirmation sections, daily highlights and inspirational quotes that are designed to help you reflect on your day's experiences and find what brings you joy.

Weights aren't just for the gym! While you can wear these stylish one-pound weights on your wrists or ankles to up the intensity of your strength training sessions, you can also throw them on for everyday activities like cooking, cleaning or walking around the neighborhood to add light resistance. Thanks to their stylish and discreet design, you can even wear them for trips to the grocery store!

The clock hits five and you suddenly realize you don't have the ingredients (or the energy) to cook yourself a healthy dinner like you had planned. If that sounds at all familiar, you might benefit from signing up for a meal delivery service. Daily Harvest is best known for its smoothies, but the brand also offers a variety of delicious frozen prepared meals including soups, flatbreads, harvest bowls and more. According to the brand, plan costs vary by meal selection and frequency of orders, so it's custom to your schedule and dietary needs.

Considering that lack of sleep can impair your mental functioning and lead you to overeat, you want to make sure you're getting the recommended seven to nine hours of ZZZs every night. This handy smart device will help you optimize your sleep routine. It works as an alarm clock and gently wakes you up with light that mimics the sunrise. It can also be used as a noise machine, reading light and meditation assistant (via the brand's connected app).

If you're not one for running or taking long walks around your hilly neighborhood, you can get in some steps as you work with this folding under-desk treadmill. It's designed to have an "ultra-quiet" motor, so you won't get distracted by the noise or disturb others in your house. The brand says that it can reach speeds ranging from 0.5 to 7.5 mph, so you can jog on it, or you can simply set it to a low speed and walk as you work or read.

If you're really serious about getting a better night's sleep, Oura's high-tech tracker could be right for you. The gadget is designed to provide you with an Oura Sleep Score each day that will tell you how long you slept the night before, and if you got enough deep sleep, REM sleep and light sleep. According to the brand, the device recognizes your sleep patterns and shares personalized guidance on how you can improve your routine. Plus, if you are trying to stay active, it can also be used to track your heart rate, activity levels and more.

You don't have to go to the gym to improve your endurance, this vest can be worn during numerous activities at home to provide an extra bit of resistance. According to the brand, this five-pound vest is designed by women for women to fit snuggly without being constrictive. With adjustable straps and easy-to-clean fabric, the vest also comes with an NFC tag that can take you to a virtual workout with the tap of your phone.