There are plenty of things that can derail your outdoor running plans, all providing reasons to own a treadmill at home. Winter’s snow or summer’s suffocating heat and humidity can make a run unappealing or even unsafe. Or perhaps you can’t leave your house because your kids are sleeping or you’re waiting for a delivery.

Because of these potential hurdles, a treadmill can be a crucial addition to your home. Buying one of the best treadmills for home use ensures that you can always get that run in. Consistency is essential, whether you’re starting to exercise for the first time in a while, getting ready for a half-marathon, or just trying to hit your recommended levels of cardio exercise.

While the upfront cost for a treadmill can be substantial, it can easily pay for itself when used regularly. Plus, an investment in your health can be invaluable.

The best home treadmills from CR’s ratings give you lots of options to choose from. While a treadmill can cost $4,000 or more, our recommended models run as low as $1,000—and our highest-rated machine comes in at $3,500. If you’re looking to save even more, you can get a well-rated foldable treadmill for around $750.

Some of the higher-end machines come with mobile-app connectivity and interactive programs, but if you don’t think you’ll use those fancy features, one of the simpler treadmills could save you money.

Our treadmill ratings can help you find the best treadmill for your needs.

How We Test Treadmills

CR’s tests focus on ease of use, construction quality (including design, noise and feel, and durability), ergonomics (how well the machine accommodates different users), exercise range, and user safety.

For exercise range, we assess whether a machine is suitable for a variety of fitness levels. Our tests factor in the range of treadmill speeds, the incline range, stability, cushioning, and more.

Our user safety tests evaluate the security of folding models, the accessibility of the emergency stop button, the workings of the safety key (which stops the treadmill if you fall), and more.

We also perform a durability test using custom rigs made of giant metal drums covered with rubber “feet.” Each rig runs along each treadmill for a total of 25 hours to simulate half a year of use. The results of that test are factored into our construction rating. For more details on how we test treadmills, see our treadmill buying guide.

Best Treadmills for a Home Gym

The roundup below includes some of our top picks from our tests of both nonfolding and folding treadmills.

CR’s take: Although it’s one of the most expensive treadmills in our ratings, the True Performance 100 is a top performer all around. This nonfolding model aces CR’s ergonomics, construction, safety, and exercise-range tests while earning a Very Good score for ease of use. It comes with some nice bells and whistles, including a chest-strap heart-rate monitor, a reading shelf, and heart-rate programs that adjust the machine’s speed or incline based on your target heart rates.

CR’s take: The highly rated Horizon Fitness 7.4AT is a folding treadmill with a reading shelf and quick control dials to rapidly change speed or incline. It has Excellent ratings in all tests except user safety, where it still earns a Very Good score. It comes with a heart-rate monitor to connect directly to training programs and has built-in speakers and Bluetooth connectivity.

CR’s take: Talk about top performance. The folding Sole F80 earns Excellent ratings across the board in CR’s tests. It has a large gray-on-white, backlit LCD display that clearly presents metrics in large characters. Equipped with Bluetooth, this treadmill can sync with the Sole Fitness App on a mobile device. In addition, it has custom and heart-rate-controlled programs and includes a chest-strap heart-rate monitor.

CR’s take: The Horizon 7.0AT is a folding treadmill that garners Excellent scores in ergonomics, ease of user safety, and exercise range. It receives a Very Good rating for construction. This model has Bluetooth connectivity, built-in speakers, and a responsive motor that keeps in sync with fitness apps and trackers like Peloton and Zwift. It also includes a reading shelf.

CR’s take: The nonfolding NordicTrack Commercial X22i is rated Excellent for ergonomics, construction, safety, and exercise range, and has a Very Good rating for ease of use. It has a large 22-inch touchscreen designed to connect to NordicTrack’s iFit personal training service (a family membership costs $39 a month). The machine can achieve an unusually steep 38.3 percent incline, according to our test results, and can also simulate running downhill with a 6 percent decline.

Editor’s Note: Peloton recalled its Tread and Tread+ treadmills on May 5, 2021, after the Tread+ was linked to dozens of injuries, and the company said the Tread’s screen could detach and fall. Peloton is offering customers a full refund. Consumer Reports removed the Peloton Tread+ from its ratings and stopped recommending the product. It is no longer available for sale. The Tread in CR’s current ratings is an updated model. For more information, see our article about the Peloton treadmill recall.

