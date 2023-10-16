According to its product page on the Sunday Riley website, 515 out of 527 reviewers (we did the math for you — that's 98%!) would recommend the Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment to other shoppers. Over 1,400 of them also gave the skin care product a five-star review with a 4.8 out of 5 star overall rating.

It also has an average 4.6-star rating on Amazon from more than 2,300 reviews as well as more than 3,000 glowing five-star ratings on Sephora. The review sections on all three sites are filled with people saying that the product has helped them with conditions like acne and hyperpigmentation and that it's well worth the high price tag.

"Hands down the best skin product I've ever used," wrote one verified Amazon reviewer. "Worth the price. I don't write reviews on Amazon, but if I can help anyone justify the price given the magic it's done to my skin — worth the time! My 35-year-old skin looks at least 10 years younger. I will buy this for life."

"This is one of the best skin care products I've ever used," another Amazon reviewer shared. "It's expensive but there is no substitute that I've found. The name describes it perfectly. Used consistently, it gives those of us with less than perfect skin the feeling of what it is like to be blessed with good genes.”

Why it works, according to a dermatologist

Dr. Joshua Zeichner, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, said that the lactic acid treatment is "a great product for people with aging or dull skin because it can improve radiance and brighten the complexion."

The formula gets most of its benefits from lactic acid, an alpha hydroxy acid (AHA), which is a type of chemical exfoliant. "Lactic acid is a good ingredient to help shrink pores, lighten dark marks, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and act as a humectant to draw water into the skin," Dr. Robert Finney, board-certified dermatologist told Shop TODAY.

Many people use toners and other harsh products to exfoliate skin and end up overdoing it, Finney said. AHAs, like lactic acid, as well as beta hydroxy acids, are more gentle on the skin. That's why this treatment is a good option to replace those harsher (and less effective) exfoliation methods. "This product would be good for someone with oily or combination skin who suffers from hyperpigmentation or who may be looking for a good exfoliating lotion," Finney said.

Along with the lactic acid, it contains licorice root extract and lemongrass, which Zeichner told us can help calm inflamed skin. It also has prickly pear extract, which is "rich in antioxidants, like vitamin C, to help protect the skin against free radicals and can help brighten dark spots," he added.

"In the right patient, I would definitely recommend it," Finney said.

More Sunday Riley bestsellers on sale

To use, the brand recommends applying one to three pumps of the formula on clean, dry skin towards the beginning of your skin care routine. It can be applied either in the morning or at night.

The treatment can potentially cause irritation, Finney said, so people with sensitive skin may need to tread lightly. If you have sensitive skin, the company suggests treating the product more like a mask and leaving it on for 15 minutes, then rinsing it off and patting your skin dry.