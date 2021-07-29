Our editors independently selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

I've always been one to enjoy a nice day spent outside. While that's still true, my year living in North Carolina has also made one thing very clear: I do not enjoy mosquitoes.

It's amazing how quickly a glorious summer day relaxing in the sun can turn into a night covered in anti-itch cream, scratching away at multiple bug bites. Trust me, I've been there. And while this Bug Bite Thing really works once you have the bite, I wanted to prevent them all together.

I remembered seeing Thermacell's Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller in the back of my closet and decided to finally give it a try. One particularly buggy night, before the pests found their way to my skin, I placed the device on my porch and let it work its magic. I knew as soon as I turned the machine on that the rest of my summer was saved.

I noticed the difference in the number of bugs flying around pretty quickly, and soon I was left to enjoy the outdoors in peace. I was pleased with its fast-acting power but even more impressed with its functionality — it's so easy to use!

To start keeping the bugs away, you just have to follow three simple steps. First, make sure the included fuel cartridge is properly twisted into the machine (from the bottom). Next, slide the repellent mat into the top. Then, all you need to do is turn the bottom of the device into the "on" position and presto! No more bugs.

The fuel cartridge lasts up to 12 hours and even creates a 15-foot shield of surrounding protection. Each of the heat-activated mats lasts for four hours and changes color — from blue to white — to let you know when it needs to be replaced.

I've had a bug-free summer thanks to the Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller. Courtesy Kara Quil

One thing I hate more than mosquito bites is mosquito repellent. So many sprays leave my skin feeling sticky and smelling like chemicals. Thanks to the unscented Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller, I never have to endure another whiff of citronella again.

On top of being odorless, this repeller can act as a non-messy alternative to bug spray, is DEET-free and has no open flame. Even better? It's lightweight, portable and comes in 12 colors, so you can match it to your space.

While I could sing Thermacell's praises all day, you don't have to just take my word for it. Over 32,000 Amazon reviewers have tried the device, giving it an overall 4.2-star rating. They can't stop raving about how well it works.

"This thing works MIRACLES y’all! Freaking MIRACLES," one verified reviewer wrote. "I let it warm up for a good 5-10 min and it works amazingly. When [I let] it warm up I [receive] ZERO bites within that 10-15-foot radius, which is perfect for our deck."

Another remarked on how quiet the machine was, and how they convinced all their visitors to purchase one.

"I honestly didn't even realize it was on and running," the verified reviewer wrote. "It doesn't make noise, doesn't [produce] a smell, and doesn't really take up any room at all. Pretty dang amazing."

All in all, this repellent saved me from spending my summer itching at annoying welts. It has also made spending time outdoors more enjoyable — and more importantly, mosquito-free.

