Olympics fashion for the whole family — starting at just $6

Whether you're an avid sports watcher or don't know the difference between a goal and a touchdown, the Olympics has the power to bring people together. From fan-favorites such as gymnastics, swimming and track to newer events such as skateboarding and surfing, everyone will be rooting for Team USA.

With less than a week to go before the opening ceremony in Tokyo, however, you might be looking for ways to show your support for the athletes competing.

Fashion and lifestyle expert Amy E. Goodman shared with Hoda & Jenna how you and your family can show off your Team USA spirit through fashion. Read on to shop stylish dresses, Tokyo Olympics caps, adorable swimsuits for the kids and more.

Dressy Olympic style

Maxi dresses are a summer staple, and at such a great price this one is hard to pass up. The white and navy stripes can elongate your figure which is great for petite frames. This is a great option to show your Olympic spirit while still looking elegant.

Protect yourself from the sun all while looking chic in this sunsaver hat. Made in Italy, this hat has a classic design that does not go out of style so you can wear it time and time again.

This eye-catching necklace has a modern yet antique feel thanks to the large chain design and rustic coin medallion. The lion on the coin symbolizes strength, power, courage and more, all things we wish for Olympians as they compete in Tokyo. Don't miss this TODAY deal where you will get an automatic 30% off this $175 necklace at checkout on July 19, 2021.

This sandal is great not only for its fashionable design but also for its comfortable cushioning. Stand on your feet all day and still feel comfortable thanks to the squishy rubber sole.

With a chic crisscross strap design, this sandal can go with practically any outfit. Featuring a plush comfort sole, these slides will become your new go-to summer shoe.

This sleeveless top is a great option for summer and is now just $10.The ruffle trim and smocked neckline and hem provide a flattering fit, too.

These high-waisted rolled shorts are a summer essential that can be paired with any top and shoe combo. The fabric also has a bit of stretch to it so you can feel comfortable and confident all day long.

White sneakers are a classic summer shoe option, and these leather Steve Madden sneakers are a perfect addition to any warm-weather wardrobe. These sneakers lace up and feature a stylish perforated design.

If you still want to participate in the white sneaker trend but want a more environmentally conscious option, try these Thousand Fell sneakers. Made from recycled bottles, natural rubber and innovative food waste, you can even send the shoes back when you are done wearing them to be recycled again.

This striped maxi dress just screams summer. The smocked bodice and tiered layers make it a stylish, easy-breezy look. Throw on your favorite shoes and accessories and you are ready for a date by the beach or, in this case, to root for Team USA while sporting white and blue.

This strappy leather sandal comes in three colors and goes great with dresses and skirts. The ankle strap is also adjustable for a comfortable fit.

Have some fun accessorizing with these handmade leather earrings. Designed to look like a feather, these earrings are lightweight and come in a stunning blue color that is perfect for an Olympic-themed outfit.

Evil eye amulets, which should be worn on your left wrist, are said to bring good luck — something we all hope for when watching the Olympics. Not only will this bracelet be your good luck charm, it is also the perfect fun accessory to elevate your style. Don't wait to snag the TODAY deal, too. While this bracelet is normally $165, you'll get an automatic 30% off at checkout on July 19, 2021.

With sizes ranging from toddler to adult, the entire family can rock this adorable USA T-shirt. The company recommends purchasing a size down because the shirt tends to run large.

These shorts come in four colors, including midnight navy, black, khaki and cool grey. The stretch twill fabric provides a comfortable wear, and with Nike dry-fit technology your little one can stay dry all day long.

Chuck Taylor All Stars truly never go out of style. This classic shoe is a great way to subtly support Team USA all while feeling comfortable and looking trendy.

This polo doubles as a stylish going-out piece and a workout shirt. Using their softest performance knit, which is quick drying, moisture wicking and has UPF 30+ protection, this is the perfect shirt for long days spent under the summer sun.

Made from four to five recycled plastic water bottles, this athletic short is perfect for days spent in and out of the water. These shorts are also available in nine different colors and patterns.

These shoes will become available in August, so make sure to keep an eye out for their official drop date. The Nike Glide is made of at least 20% recycled materials and has no laces. The flexible heel collapses when you step in then snaps back into place to secure your foot.

Athleisure Olympics

With an American flag design, this Hurley shirt is perfect for showing your support for Team USA. Made with a soft jersey fabric, this shirt also provides built in UPF 50+ protection.

What could be better than watching Olympic swimming while sporting your own patriotic swim trunks? These shorts have UPF 50+ protection, a full elastic waistline and three pockets.

With an easy slip-on design, these adorable sneakers are a must-have. Especially with toddlers, spills are inevitable, but the vinyl material of these sneakers make for an easy clean up. Just wipe them clean and you are all set.

Your little one can look like an Olympian swimmer in this cute cut-out one-piece. The fabric of this swimsuit is smooth and is made of quick drying material with some stretch and full lining.

Between the great color, scalloped bottom and opened toe design, these sandals are a summer must-have. With a hook and loop closure, there is no need to stress about these shoes slipping off your little one.

These Americana hair clips are perfect for Tokyo Olympics watch parties and are just too cute to pass up. The sparkle detail adds just the right amount of glam to any outfit, too.

Support Team USA with this patriotic Ralph Lauren bomber jacket. Featuring the official logo patch of the U.S. Olympic Team, this jacket is an Olympics fashion must-have.

Crafted from soft cotton, this tank top is a great way to show your Olympic spirit. The design of this top is inspired by the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.

This version of Ralph Lauren's signature Tompkins skinny jean is designed for Team USA to wear during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. This jean is crafted from a lightweight stretch blend and uses recycled fibers.

This belt is inspired by classic Ralph Lauren menswear patterning and is a great way to express your Team USA pride all while accessorizing. A portion of the sales from the Ralph Lauren Team USA collection goes directly to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Teams.

These shoes have a fun design that includes a zippered entry and no tie lacing, yet the fit remains secure. With these sneakers you'll be zooming like an Olympic track star.

These cotton joggers are a comfortable pick to show your Team USA spirit. On the outside of each leg there is a fashionable red striped trim with an official logo patch that make these joggers perfect for lounging around and viewing the Olympics.

Celebrate the Olympics in style with these Nike sneakers that will be released on July 31. The wavy geometric and swirl color design creates a unique accent that compliments the classic black swoosh.

Designed to reduce fogging, these glasses help provide clarity from all angles. With a floating nose pad and ventilated temple arms, these glasses look sleek and have a comfortable fit. They will officially be released on July 25.

NBC Tokyo Olympics fashion

This cotton T-shirt is perfect for any Olympic celebration, watch party or even just for showing your support for the athletes. The front of the shirt includes "Tokyo" written in Japanese. This shirt also has the official U.S. Olympic Team logo on one sleeve.

This exclusive NBC Nike hat will keep the sun out of your eyes all while showing support for Team USA. Even after the Olympics end this hat will still be a great go-to with its sleek dark navy color.

If the dark navy hat above isn't your style, maybe this white version will catch your eye. Stylish and perfect for warmer-weather months, this cap is a great option to show off your Olympic style.

What could be better than watching the Tokyo Olympics with a cold drink in hand? This red, white and blue Corkcicle has the official Olympics logo and is perfect for keeping your drink cool on hot summer days.

This T-shirt featuring the Olympic rings is a comfortable and casual way to show your Team USA spirit this summer. Sizes for this shirt range from small to XXL.

Whether you are an athlete or just enjoy spending time outdoors, this chic visor is perfect for any outdoor activity. Shade your eyes and look great all while sporting the best Olympic style.

