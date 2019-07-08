Get ready for summer with these popular tops from Amazon — starting at $10

Spring has arrived and summer is on the horizon, which means warmer weather is finally here! Now is a great time to de-clutter your closet and add some fun new summer pieces to your wardrobe.

We sifted through Amazon's top-rated tops to find options that will help you stay cool and look stylish for your next vacation, cookout or night out.

From casual T-shirts to sassy blouses, here are all the tops you need to make it through summer!

This closet staple is perfect for the heat, you can dress it up or down by wearing it alone or with a flannel shirt. With a whopping 4.6 stars, one reviewer said the top is "flattering" and "soft." It also comes in 23 bright colors to choose from.

We love a classic waffle knit top for the summer. This cozy shirt has a trendy twist knot in the bottom hem that makes it extra stylish. It's great to pair with jeans, shorts or leggings!

A breezy essential for when the summer days reach peak temperature. Pair with leggings, ripped denim, shorts and more — the possibilities are endless with this classic tank! Choose from sizes small to XX-large and from 34 style options.

This fun cropped number is available in 19 different colors including orange, white, green and coffee. Its cropped design and soft material is suitable for warmer summer days. With a 4.6 rating and over 1,000 reviews, this tank is a favorite amongst Amazon shoppers. One reviewer said its "the perfect crop-top" and "very good quality for the money."

A tunic top is perfect to pair with leggings, jeans or shorts! It's available in blue, dark grey, green, red and light blue. "Sassy yet classy" one reviewer wrote. "It properly covers my hips and is very comfortable."

You can never go wrong with a basic tank to beat the heat! This one is "super soft," loose fitting and comes in 26 colors to choose from. Pair with jean shorts and some sunglasses for a classic summer look.

This bell sleeve blouse is a great summer style, the adjustable drawstring and the ribbed material adds a chic and comfy touch that can be styled up for a night out!

This V-Neck lace blouse is light-weight beachy perfection! It's available 16 different colors, and you can pair it with ripped shorts and a straw hat for the ultimate summer chic look.

Looking for a casual tee that's easy to pair with jeans or leggings? This option is great! The Color Block Stripe T-Shirt comes in both short sleeves and long sleeves and is available in six different color combinations.

If you're looking for a simple top for summer, try this one! The criss cross style gives it an extra special look. One reviewer wrote, "I love these! I bought two! The color is bright, loose fitting through the waist, very soft material, and a little on the long side which will be great for pairing with leggings."

Whether you're going out to dinner, on a date or meeting up with friends, this top will effortlessly dress up your look. Pair it with booties or sneakers for a versatile summer look! Shop over 30 different color options.

Can you ever have too many essential tanks? No. That's why they are essential. Raking up over 2,000 reviews, one reviewer stated that "these tanks are everything for summer." Dress it up by adding a lightweight denim jacket or wear it alone with a pair of tights, jeans or soft shorts.

This loose-fitting T-shirt features a front pocket and rolled up sleeves. One reviewer shared, "That picture doesn't do this shirt justice. I've bought tons of these 'throw on and go' type of shirts but this shirt is so beyond comfortable and soft."

This causal top is great for an every day look! The tie front will make you look put together with little effort.

This loose-fit bestselling top is a comfortable option for summer! The high quality, stretchy material is comfy and great for warmer weather. And the suede pocket makes it trendier than your classic tee.