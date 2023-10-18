Good Housekeeping's 2023 Kitchen Gear Awards just launched — winners start at $9

Whether you're a seasoned chef hosting dinner parties or an amateur cook whipping up meals for your own family, the kitchen is the heart of the home. This means that ensuring your space is elevated, innovative and efficient should always be a top priority.

That said, acquiring amazing products to create the kitchen you desire and deserve can take time. Luckily, Good Housekeeping has just released its 2023 Kitchen Gear Awards, and we have the scoop on the top must-have items, all thanks to Nicole Papantoniou, Good Housekeeping's Chief Technologist & Executive Technical Director. From cookware to a 2-in-1 oil mister and pourer, these essentials help make life in the kitchen simpler and more enjoyable.

Keep reading to learn more about the winning and best-performing kitchen appliances seen on TODAY.

Best kitchen essentials, according to Good Housekeeping

Love cooking with fresh herbs and vegetables? Now, it’s easier to grow and enjoy plants of all kinds right in your kitchen; this product eliminates the mess with indoor gardening and promotes easier upkeep overall. Good Housekeeping says, “It required minimal maintenance” and “a light blinked when it needed more water or plant food.”

Everyone needs at least one good carving knife in their home to easily cut into meat and other foods safely. Not only is this product coated in “wear-resistant stainless steel,” but it also allows for a smooth glide through any food due to its wood-carved handle, providing balance and control over the knife. According to a Good Housekeeping tester, “they were amazed they could use the same knife to cut cherry tomatoes, crusty bread and grilled chicken with very little pressure.”

Fans of fizzy, carbonated drinks will love this next pick. This product works with a variety of liquids, making it easier to consume a bubbly refreshment during any time of the day. Some Good Housekeeping testers use the unit so frequently they no longer need to buy sparkling water as often.

If multitasking were a kitchen appliance, it would be this GoodCook Divided Sheet Pan. This product makes it easier to cook numerous foods simultaneously without worrying about cross-contamination, mixing or altering flavors. Good Housekeeping testers said, “that cooking on these pans was quick and meats came out juicy.”

The most seasoned kitchens always seem to be fully stocked when it comes to cookware. This 13-piece set includes a variety of cooking products that shouldn’t wear down quickly and will fulfill all your needs. Good Housekeeping says the skillet heated quickly and evenly, making a perfect browned steak. The set is also made from 100 percent recycled aluminum and has scratch-resistant features.

Use this product in a variety of settings. Whether you are air frying or grilling or simply want to add more flavor to your meal, this 2-in-1 product encourages easy application, preventing oil buildup on cookware.