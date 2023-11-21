What is wearing versus styling clothes? Ally Love breaks down the TikTok trend, with items starting at $4

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Wearing versus styling is the latest trend taking social media platforms (like TikTok!) by storm. It's the idea of taking a basic outfit and pairing it with accessories like jewelry, a pair of sunglasses, or a chunky sneaker that makes it look ten times more stylish.

Whether you're looking for new ways to up your ante in the workplace, or hoping to introduce some new items into your partner's wardrobe, TODAY contributor Ally Love stopped by the 3rd Hour of TODAY to share some tips on how to tackle this trend.

Wearing vs. Styling: A tank top and leggings

For a simple addition to any outfit, go for a high-rise sock that has no visible branding written on it, making them easy to pair with any outfit for an edge. Whether you pull them up over leggings or allow them to peek out from under jeans or trousers, they're made with "soft and stretchy" spandex material that will be comfortable regardless of the rest of your outfit.

You can never go wrong with a basic tank, especially one that's available in five neutral colors, from black and navy to brown, light pink and even white.

Made with a stretchy ribbed fabric, this tank has a slim fit feel and a scoop neckline, which can be paired perfectly with your favorite necklace. Reviewers are "obsessed" with this tank because it's made with a little bit of a thicker fabric, so it's not sheer and feels more "high-quality." Wild Fable Chunky Sneakers

Chunky sneakers have been rated by Shop TODAY editors and readers alike as an "ugly" shoe that we hate to love. But how could we not? They're easy to pair with a casual or more dressed up outfit and prove to be comfortable thanks to the provided cushioning.

This pair from Target is available in two different colors (black and white) as well as sizes 5 through 12. With a memory foam insole, it's a no-brainer why reviewers rave about how "comfortable" these shoes are.

Wearing vs. Styling: White T-shirt and jeans

A basic white tee is a staple that should be included in anyone's wardrobe, and for only $10, it could be wise to stock up on multiple. Available in sizes XXS-2X, this tee is also available in three other neutral colors including grey, light pink and black.

Reviewers note this shirt has longevity, even after multiple washes. "The quality is superb," said one reviewer, adding that it holds shape and structure no matter how many times you wash it.

For a lightweight leather jacket that you can toss on over a plain or graphic tee, this version from Forever 21 is available in two different colors and sizes S-2XL.

Made to last for years, this belt (which is made out of Italian leather), is available in sizes XS-XL and includes a simple gold buckle that doesn't draw attention away from the outfit you're styling.

One reviewer called this belt a "high-quality classic," adding that the minimalist look suits her style perfectly.

For a shoe that will turn heads and earn compliments, opt for a cowboy boot with embroidered detailing that helps it to stand out. Available in eight different colors, the brand notes sizing up a half size if you have wider feet.

Made with faux leather, these shoes slide up to sit mid-shin, hiding well underneath wide leg pants or showing off when paired with a midi or maxi skirt.

Whether you want to try your hand at the western styles trending on social media, or prefer to loop it around the handle of a handbag, this silk scarf is decorated with heels, flats, stilettos and other shoes for a feminine, chic design.

Wearing vs. Styling: Menswear

Because men need basic staples as well, spruce up his closet with this tee that checks all the boxes. It can be worn with a pair of sweats, underneath a button-up, or solo when the weather and the occasion allows.

He's probably seen you sport a belt bag (that he's most likely had to carry from time to time), but gift him with his own crossbody, that he can use when he has little-to-no pocket space.

Small but mighty, this bag features two pockets, with one main compartment and a front pocket. Available in three colors, this bag is made with PU leather and has a classy, elevated look.

For something simple that he can toss on with any tee or pair of nice pants, this button down comes in a variety of colors, including pops of color like green and pink, or solid neutrals like tan and grey.

Or, it can be worn solo and buttoned all the way up for a more formal look.

For a pair of shoes that are equally good for the planet and for his feet, opt for a pair of Allbirds. Made with vegan plant leather and other natural products in the rubber, the brand hopes that these will become a classic go-to.

If you live in a warm weather state or he prefers to wear something lighter than a winter coat on those in-between days, gift him with this flannel, that can be worn buttoned or unbuttoned.

Available in regular or tall sizes, this jacket features flannel on the interior and exterior, making for a layer that is sure to trap heat. Reviewers call this a must, and definitely something "you need in your closet this winter season."

Lululemon joggers have a reputation at Shop TODAY, with another pair being rated the best splurge-worthy pair for men. Made with recycled nylon, the fabric also helps to prevent abrasions, as well as works to wick away sweat.

With two zipper pockets to hold essentials and a waistband drawcord to adjust how loose or secure the pants are, these joggers are "extremely durable," according to one reviewer, who also dubbed these "without a doubt my favorite pant."

Wearing vs. Styling: A printed work dress

With a wide range of metals and plated colors to choose from, it's been said before that accessorizing an outfit alone elevates it. From rose gold, sterling silver, black and gold-plated options, these earrings are affordable enough to purchase multiple options for different outfits.

This bangle bracelet will provide enough flair to serve as the single accessory for an outfit, providing an addition to your bracelet line-up that doesn't tarnish or turn your skin green.

Coated with 14k gold, reviewers are "delighted" by this accessory, especially because it doesn't weigh their wrist down.

Easily layer with this bodysuit, that can be worn with jeans and under blazers. With 18 different colors and patterns to choose from, this mock neck bodysuit is the perfect solution to any holiday outfit woes.

With over 20 options to pick and choose from, depending on whether they're a silver or gold metal person, this belt can be adjusted to fit over any outfit.

Nicknamed a "cowboy belt," a majority of the options are donned with belt buckle-like charms, featuring a western-inspired design.

Boots, especially over-the-knee boots, seem to be a wardrobe staple during the fall and winter months. Not only do they work wonders in keeping your legs shielded against wind and snow, but they make the perfect addition to any outfit.

Made with a faux suede, these boots are available in 10 different colors.

Add a little pattern to your everyday work wear this winter thanks to this maxi dress from Zara. With a subtle geometric pattern plastered on a dark teal hue, this button-up dress ties in the front, for a more fitted silhouette.

Wearing vs. Styling: Sprucing up a sweatsuit

The '80s called — it wants its socks back. For a sock that naturally slouches and is available in any color your heart desires, from aquamarine to ivory, lavender and pops of pink, they're currently on sale, making these crew socks even harder to pass up.

Waffle knit seems to be the fabric worn during the winter, more often than not. Whether you're suiting up to go skiing, or want to layer underneath a sweater, this soft tee promises to keep you warm.

Available in seven colors and patterns, this long sleeve is also available in XXS-2XL sizes.

The opportunities are endless when it comes to sprucing up this sweatsuit. Whether it's with a fun pair of sneakers or gold jewelry, this sweatsuit comes in 12 different shades.

A thick blend of polyester and cotton, this two-piece suit is oversized, according to reviewers, who recommend sizing up or down depending on how you prefer it to fit.

Inspired by a franchise's prequel recently airing in theaters, lace up this half-inch heeled boot, that's available in two different colors: a light brown or black.

A rounded toe shape, medium width and stretchy side fabrics are all features that make this boot a no-brainer, especially when walking through winter weather.

Sweatsuits signify an aura of comfort and relaxation. A fanny pack helps to emphasize this fact by further allowing the outfit to present itself as casual, compared to a luxury or designer purse or clutch.

This option from Dagne Dover (a Shop TODAY editor-loved brand), is made from five recycled bottles and features a main compartment as well as a front card pocket and is available in 12 colors as well as a mesh fabric.