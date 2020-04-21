Ikea shares recipe for Swedish meatballs to make during quarantine

Being quarantined doesn’t have to mean giving up your favorite foods.

Ikea shared a recipe for Swedish meatballs and cream sauce so we can all make the popular dish from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The retailer published the recipe on its U.K. Twitter account Monday, sharing the ingredients and steps in an Ikea diagram reminiscent of its furniture assembly instructions.

Missing your IKEA meatball fix? We’ve created a recipe for you to recreate this delicious dish in the comfort of your own home #IKEAmeatballs pic.twitter.com/d89lRsJxH7 — IKEA UK (@IKEAUK) April 20, 2020

“Missing your IKEA meatball fix? We’ve created a recipe for you to re-create this delicious dish in the comfort of your own home,” the company wrote along with the diagram.

Although this recipe isn’t the exact version of the one used in Ikea stores around the world, it’s still the perfect alternative for those missing the food from the furniture store.

“Our ‘real’ meatballs and Swedish cream sauce recipe remains a closely guarded secret, known only to a select few. However, in good conscience we couldn’t deprive the nation from missing out on their meatball fix, so we’ve made an almost-as-delicious alternative that can be easily made at home! We hope that it fills a gap until we can meet again. Until then, stay home and stay safe,” Lorena Lourido, country food manager at Ikea U.K. and Ireland, said in a statement to TODAY Food.

Ikea meatballs have been around since 1985 and were developed with the help of the store’s founder, Ingvar Kamprad, who was “highly involved in creating the taste and the texture of this classic dish,” an Ikea spokesperson told TODAY Food.

“The IKEA meatballs, served in over 430 Ikea stores globally, are a true Ikea icon, just as known as the BILLY bookshelf or the KLIPPAN sofa and every year more than one billion meatballs are served at IKEA,” the spokesperson said.

The meatballs are usually served hot in the store’s café or available to purchase frozen in the Swedish Food Market.

While the traditional meatball recipe looks tasty, some fans were quick to ask for the vegetarian version of the dish, which Ikea announced last year.

In May 2019, the furniture company said it was working on "the development of a new meatball that looks and tastes like meat but is made from plant based alternative proteins."

This new dish will reportedly begin showing up on Ikea store menus in Europe this August.

“It is a really exciting industry! Looking at the quality of the products that we have been tasting I am looking forward to serving a delicious plant-based meatball made from alternative protein at IKEA. I hope that the many meatball lovers out there will like it as well,” Michael La Cour, managing director at IKEA Food Services AB, said in a press release.

Ikea isn’t the first company to share a popular recipe with people during the current global health crisis.

Disney has been releasing recipes for some of its most popular park treats on the Disney Blog, including a grilled three-cheese sandwich, churro bites, cookie fries and a Dole Whip-inspired frozen pineapple treat.

Here's Ikea's recipe for meatballs:

Ingredients for meatballs

500 grams beef mince (about 1 pound ground beef)

250 grams pork mince (1/2 pound ground pork)

1 onion finely chopped

1 clove of garlic (crushed or minced)

100 grams breadcrumbs

1 eggs

5 tablespoons whole milk

Generous salt and pepper

Ingredients for cream sauce

Dash of oil

40 grams butter (2 ½ tablespoons butter)

40 grams plain flour (1/3 cup flour)

150 milliliters vegetable stock (2/3 cup vegetable stock)

150 milliliters beef stock (2/3 cup beef stock)

150 milliliters thick double cream (2/3 cup double cream or whipping cream)

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Preparation