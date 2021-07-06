From pastel liners to contoured lips, 5 TikTok beauty trends to try this summer

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If I had a nickel for every time I made a TikTok reference in the last year, let's just say I'd have enough money to purchase all the products featured at the bottom of this article, and then some.

Not only has the app become my go-to for discovering new recipes, Amazon fashion finds, and entertaining skits, it’s also one of my top destinations for uncovering all the best beauty trends.

Unsurprisingly, makeup artists — both professional and amateur — on the app are always turning viewers onto useful beauty techniques and new products. From holographic eyes to contoured lips, the tips and tricks currently going viral on TikTok are enough to inspire incredible looks just in time for summer.

To save you from hours of scrolling, Shop TODAY rounded up all the best TikTok beauty trends of 2021, plus a few must-have products you can shop right now.

Nose blush

According to TikTokers, blush is no longer just for the apples of your cheeks. Many of the app's most popular beauty gurus recommend dabbing it on your nose to fake a full-faced flush. While this can be done with both powder and cream blush, it tends to look most natural with a creamier formula that can be easily blended.

This non-greasy formula won’t leave your nose looking shiny after application. It comes in 10 gorgeous shades (Bikini Martini is my go-to color for summer!), all of which give a natural-looking glow and are sheer enough that you won't risk overdoing it.

Best for those of us on a budget, this blush blends easily and offers a shimmery splash of color that’ll brighten up any skin tone. It's also safe to use as an eyeshadow and lipstick — not bad for only $4.

Want a more dramatic look? This brightening cream blush features a buildable formula and is known for its ability to last up to 24 hours. As a bonus, the portable packaging makes this product easy to toss in your bag for touch-ups on the go.

Looking to achieve the ultimate glow along your cheeks, lips and nose? Consider this blush and lip tint your best bet. One of the key ingredients is rice bran oil, which is high in antioxidants and helps to enhance the skin's dewy radiance.

Not only does this product add a pop of color to your complexion, but it also features a gluten- and cruelty-free formula packed with skin care benefits. Ingredients like mulberry, elderberry and evening primrose help to fight environmental damage and soothe irritated skin.

Pastel eyeliners

Pastels are all the rage when it comes to this season's most popular fashion trends. But did you know the soft hues are also making waves in the makeup world — specifically, eyeliners? Below are a few TikTok-favorite pastel liners that will brighten up any eye shade.

Create crisp lines or smudged ones with these versatile gel liners. The sorbet shades are ultra-pigmented and stay put for up to 16-hours after application.

Urban Decay is a favorite among makeup artists for a reason. These waterproof eyeliners offer an intense payoff and simply won’t budge throughout the day.

Another waterproof liner, this potted pick works best when applied with an angled liner brush. The velvety formula nourishes the skin and won’t dry out lids when worn.

If you're looking to make a statement with your makeup look, this Electric Green eyeliner from CoverGirl delivers. It offers a vibrant color, features a formula suitable for sensitive skin and won’t break the bank.

Colorful mascara

It’s official: Colored mascara is back. For those of you who like an extra-dose of color, swipe on three to four coats of your favorite bright mascara. For a less intense look, add a layer of colored mascara on top of your usual black. Either way, your eyes will pop.

Lime Crime is known for its bright makeup shades, and this mascara is no different. Available in shades green, blue, lavender and black, this lash-lengthener will transform your entire look with a single swipe.

This bright blue shade volumizes lashes in just a few swipes. The formula never flakes, so you won't have to worry about loose specks of color staining your cheeks or ruining the rest of your makeup.

This mascara's deep burgundy hue might be more understated than the other colors on this list, but we can see it being our go-to shade for the rest of the season. Pair it with your favorite nude lipstick for a soft and pretty look.

Contoured lips

Fake a plumper pout, sans lip filler, by contouring your lips. You can achieve the look in one of two ways: by using self-tanner or a cream bronzer. When applying self-tanner to create fuller lips, TikTokers are dipping a thin brush into the tanning formula and contouring outside their lip line. The same process can be done with a bronzer; however, the cream formula will wash off once rinsed whereas self-tanner will last much longer.

Enhance the shape of your lips by lightly tracing your outer lip line with these self-tan drops. Beginners should apply this formula with a light hand to achieve subtler results.

Yes, this tanning product is a favorite for giving your body a sun-kissed glow. But according to TikTokers, it can also be used to contour the lip area, too.

This buildable contour formula can be layered on for as dramatic a look as you desire. It’s super pigmented, so be sure to blend well.

Contour your whole face, lips included, with this drugstore favorite. Not only is it affordable, but the creamy formula also comes in a portable stick that makes on-the-go touch-ups easy.

Glitter lids

"Euphoria" may have first aired in 2019, but the craze for holographic and glittery eyelids has continued to be a staple on TikTok. Dare to dress up your eyes with a little bit — or a lot a bit — of sparkle? Shop the picks below!

This product includes both a satin cream eyeshadow and a sparkle formula in the same tube. Apply the product over the entire lid or use the slim brush applicator to create a precise line for a more understated look.

Add the perfect amount of glitter with these quick-drying shadows. The formula includes crushed pearls that add extra luminosity and luster to your eye look.

For "high-impact" eyes, try this intense glitter balm. Apply with a flat brush for full-on metallic coverage or lightly tap the product on with your fingertips for a less dramatic, but still holographic, result.

This gel paste offers an iridescent sparkle that won’t flake off during the day. Just don't wait too long to buy — it’s limited edition, so you'll want to snag this one before it’s all sold out.

This glitter option can be used all over the face and body — not just the eyes. Fair warning: The formula dries down quickly and lasts for up to nine hours, so be sure to apply carefully.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!