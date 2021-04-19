Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

After a dark and cold winter, longer and sunnier days are settling in, and we couldn't be more excited to insert more color into our outfits. One of our favorite parts about this time of year has always been all the pretty pastels that always seem to pop up, and we're determined to rock the spring fashion trend as often as we can.

Need some pastel inspiration for your own wardrobe? Here are the 14 items the Shop TODAY team is currently crushing on.

Pastel clothing for spring and summer

The temperature can change drastically from one day to the next during springtime, so it's always a good idea to have a cardigan on hand for those times when a cold breeze passes by. This season, we'll be cozying up with this soft lavender number that offers UPF 50 sun protection, odor control and a moisture-wicking finish.

Searching for that certain je ne sais quoi in your wardrobe? Show off your sassy side with this peachy sweatshirt that reads "Très bien." The lightweight, cozy material is perfect for those early days of spring when it's still a bit chilly out and also comes in a pretty pastel blue hue. Plus, it comes in adult and kids' sizes!

Sick of your same old black moto jacket? Try something with a lighter touch this spring, like this mint green option from Lauren Conrad's Kohl's collection. The soft color and puffed sleeves add a feminine touch to the otherwise edgy style and it also comes in a light green shade that's equally charming.

Every wardrobe needs a classic blue denim jacket, but there's always room for pastel pinks, too, if you ask us. This flirty option from Old Navy is a steal at only $40 and will help dress up jeans and a blouse or tone down a dressier frock.

Mellow yellow? Hardly! A pastel yellow blouse inserts a necessary dose of sunshine into any day and this bargain find features a reversible design that can be worn as a V-neck or a scoop neck, so it's almost like you're getting two tops for the price of one.

Whether you opt for mint green, lavender or blush, this stunning faux suede dress has plenty of pastel color options to choose from. The stretchy fabric flatters a range of silhouettes and has convenient pockets, too. It can be worn as a dress or tunic, making it a versatile addition to your closet.

So many pastels to choose from, so little time! Get the best of both worlds with this multicolored tie-dye T-shirt that features hints of blue, pink and purple hues. The soft tee is made with 100% organically grown cotton, so you'll also feel better knowing that your new wardrobe staple was made without using harmful synthetic pesticides or fertilizers.

Pastel accessories for spring and summer

Step into spring in a pretty pastel pair of kicks! Vionic's Pismo Casual Sneaker comes in several lovely colors — lilac, mint, light blue and coral — and offers the brand's signature arch support. As an added bonus, the shoe is vegan certified and made with an eco-conscious canvas upper.

Pretty in purple! A sporty, springtime shoulder bag with plenty of storage adds an instant dose of fun to any outfit and this one just so happens to be quite a bargain. Plus, it features a removable strap so you can wear it over your shoulder or as a crossbody.

Prefer a more subdued pastel look? A beaded bangle in a delicate mint green hue offers just the right amount of color. You can wear it stacked or solo and the bracelet is also expandable so you can customize the fit.

Not ready to fully commit to the pastel look? Flash a bit of color with your accessories! A lavender amethyst ring is a subtle way to rock the trend and at only $12, this one is an affordable way to step up your style game.

We can't wait for sandal season, and will definitely be incorporating some pretty pastels into our shoe rotation. Take this sunny slide, for instance. It's made of a stretchy fabric with recycled linings and has both comfy cloud technology and odor control technology. Plus, it's machine washable!

It might be made of synthetic leather, but this bestselling three-piece set sure does look like it costs a pretty penny. The $40 collection comes with a tote bag, a smaller bag and a clutch and is made of an anti-scratch, tear-resistant material that will go the extra mile.

You can never really have enough face masks, and a set of brightly colored face coverings is simply perfect for spring. This pack from Old Navy comes with five soft, breathable masks in pastel hues and only retails for $5, so it's an easy way to work a bit of color into your outfit.

