A good crossbody bag can make the difference between toting shopping bags hands-free or feeling frustrated about your bag slipping off your shoulder while you try to carry everything into the house. (And I'm sure we've all lost control of our handbag and dropped it in the parking lot, breaking a cell phone or other valuable on impact, at least once.)

Sometimes, it feels amazing to carry your essentials through your day without making adjustments to an unruly strap. So we've rounded up 21 of the best crossbody bags for women. If you've been considering adding a new hands-free purse to your collection, these are some of the best ones out there.

Best crossbody bags for women

Durable with a button clasp, this crossbody from Fjallraven comes in tons of colors, from muted olive green to colorful pink "dahlia." The bag is made from recycled polyester and organic cotton and has a zippered main compartment, phone pocket and press-button lid.

Available in a beautiful brown "whiskey" color or classic black, this leather bag doubles as a belt bag and a crossbody. It's also made from Italian leather and produced at a small family-owned shop in Portugal, giving it an artisan look and feel.

This simple crossbody bag from Eddie Bauer has a zippered compartment and two side storage pockets. But what we're really wild about are the print options, from animal print to camouflage. Don't worry if you're more of a solid color fan — the bag also comes in black and purple.

We're not sure what makes this crossbody bag cuter: the beautiful rattan weave or the trendy pompom that's attached to the strap.

Made from butter-soft metallic silver suede, this Erin Condren crossbody comes with interchangeable straps and has plenty of interior pockets for carrying everything from credit cards to smartphones. It's also super sparkly, making it great for date night.

This clutch and travel wallet contains RFID material to prevent electronic scanning of your personal information. The phone compartment inside the wallet holds even the largest of smartphones, and there's a wide variety of colors, from British tan to Kelly green.

For those who want a side of glitz and glam with their crossbody, this Betsey Johnson bag is the stuff dreams are made of. Black and adorned with butterflies, the bag also has a gorgeous gold-plated strap.

Priced at under $20, this classic crossbody from U.S. Polo Assn. comes in tons of colors and prints.

This Fjallraven classic doubles as a fanny pack and a crossbody bag with its waist and shoulder strap. And, like most Fjallraven bags, it comes in so many colors, you're sure to find a favorite.

Colorful and portable, this Eddie Bauer sling bag packs into its own zippered pocket for easy storage. With a comfortable padded strap and special smartphone pocket, this bag makes getting on the move simple.

This beautiful rattan purse can be used as a crossbody or a clutch and is liked with beautiful floral fabric that shows through the weaving.

This large crossbody from Nixon holds enough supplies to double as a travel bag. To keep track of essential items, the bag features zippered exterior pockets. And, the crossbody strap detaches to turn the bag into one with only a shoulder strap.

This crossbody bag from Scout has a traditional simple shape, but can really turn up the self-expression with its variety of colors and patterns.

Come for this bag's ability to store planners and notebooks, stay for how easy it is to change over to a crossbody bag when needed.

Made from recycled saris, these crossbody bags are truly one-of-a-kind for every customer. Lightweight and airy but sturdy, they're a truly unique way to make a sensible fashion statement.

Whether you want to stand out with a vibrant yellow crossbody or lay low with a foggy gray shade, this trendy bag from Fjallraven offers endless color possibilities. With an adjustable shoulder strap, it's a perfect length for everyone.

A day at the beach anyone? These crossbody bags are made from recycled sails from the working waterfront in Portland, Maine, and each design is one-of-a-kind.

For the "stadium" girl heading to the big game, this clear crossbody is durable and has vegan leather trim and metallic hardware.

We can't get enough of this camo crossbody or the matte orange tiger that graces the front. Another thing to love: the bag can be further customized with colorful crossbody straps.

Whether you prefer classic stripes or trendy prints, this bestselling crossbody from Scout is guaranteed to please.

It doesn't matter if you're looking for a travel carry-on or a bigger bag for running errands, this classic tote from Away comes with a crossbody strap to make it easier to carry.

