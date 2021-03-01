Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

I don’t have a celebrity budget — not even close. As with many others, when I shop celebrity styles, I aim to get the looks for less.

However, sometimes concessions have to be made. One such allowance I made to my otherwise strict budget – the MZ Wallace Medium Metro Tote. Though the bag is a splurge at $225 – it is a worthy one. The celebrity-favorite quilted nylon bag, which has been carried by Sienna Miller and Anne Hathaway, has quickly become my favorite everyday bag.

The light-as-a-feather carryall is water- and stain-resistant, washable and features a zip top closure, six interior pockets, plus a phone pocket and key ring strap. It’s roomy enough to fit a laptop and toys and snacks for my kids, but also folds completely flat, making it ideal for weekend getaways or longer travel plans. Best of all, the satchel was designed to transition from the gym to dinner making it the only bag you need. It also comes in a variety of patterns and colors as well as sizes. (The smaller Metro Tote that was once seen on Blake Lively retails for $195.)

New York City stylist Katie Keim calls the MZ Wallace Metro Tote a “perfect shoulder bag" for all. Keim's "super-young and fabulous assistant" has one, as does my fabulous 71-year-old mom!

“I love that it’s so lightweight and can fit so much,” Keim told TODAY Shop. “The trend right now is comfort combined with elegance and this bag has both.”

Carol McColgin, a contributing style editor at The Hollywood Reporter recommends the color-blocked style for “a little pop” but is personally drawn to black or navy.

“You can never go wrong with the classics,” McColgin explained. “Black and navy always look chic, whether paired with jeans and a cozy knit or cute leopard sweats. Also, darker shades hide coffee spills and daily wear and tear best.”

Trayce Gigi Field, the costume designer for the hit Netflix series "Dead to Me," agrees with McColgin. Field chose the tote in black for Christina Applegate's character Jen Harding.

"The bag is gorgeous and functional (and it) conveys strength and style, just like Jen," Field told TODAY Shop.

Celebrities and editors are not the only ones who have bought into the functionality and timelessness of the bag. Online reviewers say you'll definitely get your moneys worth.

As one person wrote, “Perfect for travel, running around town, or anything in between. I'd say it's definitely a catch-all and fits more than you can imagine, so beware over-stuffers for it can handle the worst of you, even if your poor backs can't!"

