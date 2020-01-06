Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Out with the brown bag, in with the insulated adult lunchbox.

While many of us often dread meal prepping and packing our lunch every day, there are ways to make your leftovers more fun. One way to make your life just a little bit easier? Invest in a top-quality lunchbox.

From Corkcicle to Vera Bradley, stick to your resolutions of eating better and check out our list of the best adult lunchboxes below.

This lunch bag from Hydro Flask is waterproof, lightweight, insulated and spacious enough for a complete meal and then some. It keeps food chilled or warm for up to four hours and comes a handful of different colors. Plus, it has dozens of positive reviews on the brand's website.

Kipling's lunch bag has a convenient adjustable strap that makes it super easy to transport meals during your commute. It holds plenty of food, has a fully-lined interior and can fold flat into your work bag afterward.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

This Kate Spade New York insulated lunch carrier in "citrus twist" is the perfect way to brighten your day. In addition to this adorable pattern, you can also snag this style in black and white polka dots.

This fashionable and sleek lunchbox by Corkcicle is the perfect accessory to match your professional work attire. Not only is it stylish, but it also keeps your food fresh for hours.

This isn't your average lunchbox. If you're dressing to impress and willing to splurge, this Modern Picnic "Luncher" is the bag for you. You'll certainly fool your coworkers into thinking this lunchbox is a handbag. It's designed with a premium vegan leather exterior, an insulated interior, a shoulder strap and a slot for cutlery.

The folks at Vera Bradley are no strangers to creating great bags. And this navy denim lunch bag is no exception. The large zip opening can easily fit a medium container and some snacks — but best of all, you can toss it in the washing machine after one-too-many uses!

This insulated lunch tote can practically fit all the food in the world! If you prefer bringing all of your premade meals to work at the top of the week, this is definitely the lunchbox for you. Aside from its large size, this bag is made with a waterproof, aluminum foil liner and has an outside pocket for extra storage.

Unlike most lunchboxes, this grey tote comes with three vacuum-insulated stainless steel containers to keep your food as hot or cold as you want.

For those who meal prep using wide containers, this is the lunchbox for you! Arctic Zone's insulated tote has two compartments separated by an interior divider that can open up to accommodate taller items.

This traditional lunchbox is almost 50% off, has over 2,000 positive reviews on Amazon and comes in 20 different colors. One awesome feature is the clip-on handle, which users can't stop raving about. "My favorite part is the clip on the handle, makes it easy to clip on the side of your backpack or purse and not have to hold it," one reviewer said.

Looking for more ways to get organized this year, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!