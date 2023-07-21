I tried 7 store-bought croutons and the best of the bunch tasted almost homemade

I am a New Yorker who doesn’t enjoy salads. There, I said it. While friends nosh on dandelion greens and kale at Sweetgreen or Chopt, I’m more of a “let me sneak spinach into my protein shake and pretend I ate my veggies” kind of guy. A lot of this has to do with IBS-induced digestion issues (TMI, I know), but I just find many fast casual spots to offer plates that would be better suited for a brontosaurus.

In the rare instances when I do partake in a salad (aka within the comfort of my own home), the best part is obviously the humble, yet impactful crouton. Its craveworthy crunch and necessary carb addition can jazz up any plate of boring greens.

I was reminded of crouton’s capabilities after noshing on what may have been the most creative use of the ingredient that I’ve experienced this year: a warm, Caesar-inspired Brussels sprouts salad from OIA at Nassau’s Goldwynn Resort. When I say that I still think about this simple-yet-decadent dish to this day, that is not an exaggeration. In fact, I may or may not have attempted to make it several times with only slightly successful outcomes (damn you, cheap air fryer).

“OIA croutons are made from scratch using bread, olive oil, black pepper, garlic powder, rosemary, salt and then topped with a sprinkle of freshly grated parmesan cheese,” reveals chef Bakhodir Sharipov. “A good crouton is made from high-quality bread that is perfectly toasted and seasoned. It’s important to note the distinction between a crouton and a cracker; a crouton should be crunchy but still have a soft bite overall. Crackers are drier and have a hard snap.”

Of course, croutons are not difficult to make on your own (even in an Easy Bake Oven, if your heart desires). But we Americans are notorious for cutting corners and not leaving the couch, so sometimes packaged, store-bought croutons is the route taken.

Keeping Sharipov’s crouton criteria in mind, I rounded up seven of the most popular grocery store options to see what may actually get me to eat my vegetables.

Note: Seasonings will obviously impart a distinct (and sometimes polarizing) flavor, but can vary across brands. As a result, I primarily kept crunch, saltiness and butteriness in mind to be as objective as possible.

TODAY Illustration / Edward & Sons

This may be shocking coming from the guy who sometimes keeps a salt shaker in his backpack, but I found these to be excessively salty and way too herb-heavy. They’re also a bit on the smaller side, so the impression they leave in your mouth isn’t memorable. Instead, they’re more like an afterthought. That said, I think these would make fantastic soup toppers, especially with thicker blends like bisques and chowders that will dilute the taste and welcome the crunch.

TODAY Illustration / Great Value

The positive was that this Walmart bag was extremely affordable at under $2. The negative was that I didn’t find them to be particularly interesting. In fact, it was the only contender I had to go back and retry because it left virtually zero influence on my palate. If you’re pinching pennies, knock yourself out. But if you’re into options that aren’t, well, bland AF, read on for my top five picks.

TODAY Illustration / Caesar Cardini's

These come from the founder of Caesar salad himself, Caesar Cardini, so I went into the bag with high expectations. Unfortunately, the result was a solid meh. They boasted a wonderful crunch and a just-fine herbaceous flavor, but I wanted these to be the stars of my salad. Instead, they were the background actors with nearly three seconds of screen time. That said, I do think these would be great for more complex dishes with potentially conflicting ingredients (i.e. meat, cheese, peppers, olives, etc.). They’ll serve as a mediator, of sorts, as flavors bounce around your mouth and attempt to blend together.

365 Whole Foods Market

If you prefer your croutons to be on the lighter side, but with a distinct cheesiness, you’ll appreciate Whole Foods’ take on the salad classic. My only gripe was the sandy mouthfeel they left behind after essentially disintegrating with each bite. It wasn’t completely off-putting, but just something to keep in mind if you’re weird about textures (which is a lot of you, based on the feedback I receive on a weekly basis … to which I say “you can’t please them all.”)

TODAY Illustration / Mrs. Cubbison's

These were some pretty solid croutons, but definitely suffered from the 365 Whole Foods “sand effect” where my lunch turned into a day at the beach gone awry. The flavor was quite potent — sharp and even a bit tangy — so if you’re not a fan of any type of green, you may find yourself opting for a more mellow alternative (or at least one with less herbs and spices). I dug them, though, and would certainly purchase them again if my top two aren’t readily available.

TODAY Illustration / New York Bakery

I had a really difficult time giving this one the silver medal because it was so well-balanced and delicious that it’s more than deserving of its Kerri Strug gold moment. Made from real French bread, it was buttery, cheesy and showcased an excellent size variation (rather than uniform cubes that will remind anyone of mass production). The only reason why it didn’t edge out Fresh Gourmet is because I am a garlic-loving Sicilian and the winner was chock-full of the allium. And while my breath will certainly beg to differ, anything garlic-forward will get an unfair advantage.

TODAY Illustration / Fresh Gourmet

When I read “seasoned,” I want my tastebuds to practically be assaulted by the salt, herbs and spices that are promised. And while Fresh Gourmet may not have been the butteriest or cheesiest of the bunch, it left the biggest impact with a garlic-heavy, almost-tastes-homemade recipe that was … *chef’s kiss.* Also, Fresh Gourmet is crouton royalty — they’re in practically every grocery store and available in more flavors I can count. So the brand has clearly established itself as the reigning king of the crouton castle and my opinions can now be considered completely irrelevant. So, um, this is awkward … have a nice day? Enjoy your salad?