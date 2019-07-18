Sign up for our newsletter

Finding the best lunchbox is almost as challenging as packing the perfect lunch.

The design of the lunchbox has to be appealing to young foodies, as does the food it contains. It can't leak. It can't squash delicate fruits. And, for kids who detest it when lunch contents touch each other (guilty!), compartmentalization is a must.

A great lunchbox will keep the warm items warm, the cold items cold, the chips uncrushed, the foods separated — and still look amazing.

With another school year right around the corner, we've rounded up lunchboxes that your child will be excited to carry around the lunchroom. (And if you haven't gotten them a backpack, first-day outfit or school supplies, TODAY Parents has you covered.)

The 10 best kids lunchboxes

This lunchbox comes in a slew of styles and colors, it's sturdy and the insulated fabrickeeps food cold.

This handy lunch container keeps your soups warm and your oatmeal toasty.

You can give your kid an assortment of foods to choose from, the lunchbox keeps food separated and it absolutely doesn't leak.

Right now this is Amazon's bestselling kids' lunchbox. It includes so many compartments, which means so many options for lunch!

Practical and fun? You got it! This insulated lunchbox packs a bunch of pockets, but it looks like an adorable mythical creature.

With this bag, lunch cleanup is a breeze, too.

This lunchbox is so whimsical and fun, it'll make your little one look forward to lunch.

We love this no-frills lunch container because it also fits a water bottle.

This one is sturdy, durable and comes in a variety of prints for any lunching tastes.

What's even more special than a gourmet lunch? A bag with your name on it to carry it in.

