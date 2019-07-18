Get the latest from TODAY

By Donna Freydkin and Sara Nachlis

Finding the best lunchbox is almost as challenging as packing the perfect lunch.

The design of the lunchbox has to be appealing to young foodies, as does the food it contains. It can't leak. It can't squash delicate fruits. And, for kids who detest it when lunch contents touch each other (guilty!), compartmentalization is a must.

A great lunchbox will keep the warm items warm, the cold items cold, the chips uncrushed, the foods separated — and still look amazing.

With another school year right around the corner, we've rounded up lunchboxes that your child will be excited to carry around the lunchroom. (And if you haven't gotten them a backpack, first-day outfit or school supplies, TODAY Parents has you covered.)

The 10 best kids lunchboxes

1. The basic insulated lunchbox

Wildkin Lunch Box

$17.99
$13.89
$13.99

This lunchbox comes in a slew of styles and colors, it's sturdy and the insulated fabrickeeps food cold.

2. The vacuum-sealed thermos

MIRA Lunch Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Lunch Thermos

$15.50
$15.50

This handy lunch container keeps your soups warm and your oatmeal toasty.

3. The "virtually indestructible" bento box

LunchBots Bento Cinco Large Stainless Steel Food Container

$40.00

You can give your kid an assortment of foods to choose from, the lunchbox keeps food separated and it absolutely doesn't leak.

4. The bestseller

Bentgo Kids Brights Kids Lunch Box

$27.99
$27.99

Right now this is Amazon's bestselling kids' lunchbox. It includes so many compartments, which means so many options for lunch!

5. The adorable unicorn lunchbox

Skip Hop Zoo Kids Insulated Lunch Box

$11.29
$11.29

Practical and fun? You got it! This insulated lunchbox packs a bunch of pockets, but it looks like an adorable mythical creature.

6. The practical and cute pick

Fit & Fresh Kids' Gabby Insulated Lunch Bag

$14.99
$14.99
$28.93

With this bag, lunch cleanup is a breeze, too.

7. The glittery lunchbox

Glitter Galaxy Emoji Lunchbox

$35.00

This lunchbox is so whimsical and fun, it'll make your little one look forward to lunch.

8. The lunchbox with over 1,000 reviews

Rubbermaid LunchBlox Lunch Bag

$9.04
$9.04
$10.47

We love this no-frills lunch container because it also fits a water bottle.

9. The rugged lunch sack

Burton Lunch Sack

$19.95

This one is sturdy, durable and comes in a variety of prints for any lunching tastes.

10. The personalized lunch bag

Personalized Lunch Tote

$25.00

What's even more special than a gourmet lunch? A bag with your name on it to carry it in.

