Summer is all about making memories, and some of the best can happen right in the comfort of your own backyard. From nostalgic traditions like roasting marshmallows to tapping into your competitive spirit and playing a new game, there are so many ways to bring family and friends together this season.

Whether you have a pool, firepit or just a patio where people can gather, you can elevate your outdoor experience with a few fun gadgets and toys. Set the mood with music using a new speaker, try a delicious healthy drink and even avoid those pesky mosquitos without smelly sprays or flames.

To help you achieve a summer of fun, Yahoo contributing editor Chassie Post stopped by the 3rd Hour of TODAY to share six must-have products. Read on to shop s'mores kits, motorized pool tubes, mosquito repellers and more.

Whether you are around a campfire or toasting marshmallows over the stove, this s'mores kit is a delicious way to create some memories. Complete with everything you need to craft four perfect s'mores, you even get to choose what kind of chocolate you want. The options include milk chocolate, dark chocolate, crisp, peanut butter and caramel.

With all of the flavor of lemonade but none of the sugar, this might just become your new summer drink. Just Lemon is naturally refreshing cold-pressed lemon water that is filled with hydrating electrolytes and essential antioxidants. If the taste of lemon is not your cup of tea, this drink also comes in six different flavors from strawberry passion fruit to blueberry acai.

This water-resistant, rechargeable Bluetooth speaker is a summer must-have. The flame-like effect creates a great ambiance and is perfect for pool parties, picnics and romantic date nights. Fully charged, this speaker can play music for up to six hours.

Nothing ruins summertime fun quite like pesky mosquitos. If you want a mosquito-free summer night all while avoiding the smell of traditional bug spray, this repeller offers a 20-foot protection range with no spray, mess or flames. Rechargeable and portable, how can you say no to enjoying bug-free nights?

Take pool relaxation to the next level with this motorized pool tube. Using the joystick-controlled electric Kort nozzle, which is the same shrouded propeller used in tugboats, you can maneuver your pool with ease and even make 360-degree turns.

After the company posted a TikTok that went viral with 23 million views, Popdarts quickly became this summer's hottest new game. Popdarts are suction darts that stick to any smooth surface, such as countertops, windows, glass doors and more. Bring this compact set with you wherever you go and get into the competitive spirit with this new take on darts.

