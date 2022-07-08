It’s hard to believe, but the end of summer and Labor Day are right around the corner. You know what that means: It's time for kids and teachers to head back to school!

Teachers are truly a special bunch. In the last year alone, one teacher ran 105 miles to raise money for student scholarships. Another teacher was hailed a hero after saving a student choking on a bottle cap.

Although rewarding, it's not always an easy job. The mornings come early and the days, well, they often turn into long nights. That’s why it's important to kick off the school year by letting teachers and educators know how much they're loved and appreciated.

Ranging from funny to inspirational, these teacher quotes from Albert Einstein, Oprah Winfrey and other famous figures are sure to bring a smile to their face. It doesn’t have to be long and drawn out, just have your kids jot down a short note to let their teacher that, in their eyes, they're the very best.

If you really want to start the year on a good note, send your kids to school with a thoughtful card and gift — no, not an apple — as a token of appreciation.

Really, it's nothing compared to all that they do for your kids each and every day.

“The mind is not a vessel to be filled but a fire to be kindled.” — Plutarch

“The dream begins, most of the time, with a teacher who believes in you, who tugs and pushes and leads you on to the next plateau, sometimes poking you with a sharp stick called truth.” — Dan Rather

“I like a teacher who gives you something to take home to think about besides homework.” — Lily Tomlin

“You really have to be a morning person if you want to be a teacher.” — Alanna Ubach

“It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge.” — Albert Einstein

“I touch the future. I teach.” — Christa McAuliffe

“Most of us end up with no more than five or six people who remember us. Teachers have thousands of people who remember them for the rest of their lives.” — Andy Rooney

“Teachers can change lives with just the right mix of chalk and challenges.” — Joyce Meyer

“What sculpture is to a block of marble, education is to a human soul.” — Joseph Addison

“You can teach a student a lesson for a day; but if you can teach him to learn by creating curiosity, he will continue the learning process as long as he lives.” — Clay P. Bedford

“Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can.” — Arthur Ashe

“If you have to put someone on a pedestal, put teachers. They are society’s heroes.” — Guy Kawasaki

“I saw as a teacher how if you take that spark of learning that those children have and you ignite it, you can take a child from any background to a lifetime of creativity and accomplishment.” — Paul Wellstone

“Lock up your libraries if you like; but there is no gate, no lock, no bolt that you can set upon the freedom of my mind.” — Virginia Woolf

“Children must be taught how to think, not what to think.” — Margaret Mead

skynesher / Getty Images

“Education is simply the soul of a society as it passes from one generation to another.” — G.K. Chesterton

“The light of understanding has shone upon my little pupil’s mind, and behold, all things are changed.” — Anne Sullivan

“Teach love, generosity, good manners and some of that will drift from the classroom to the home and who knows, the children will be educating the parents.” — Roger Moore

“Teaching is the greatest act of optimism.” — Colleen Wilcox

“A teacher is a person who never says anything once.” — Howard Nemerov

“No one is perfect. That’s why pencils have erasers.” — Wolfgang Riebe, “100 Quotes to Make You Think”

“Education is the key to unlocking the world, a passport to freedom.” — Oprah Winfrey

“Experience is a hard teacher because she gives the test first, the lesson afterward.” — Vernon Law

“Encourage and support your kids because children are apt to live up to what you believe of them.” — Lady Bird Johnson

“Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world.” — Malala Yousafzai

“The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires.” — William Arthur Ward

“The best teachers are those who show you where to look, but don’t tell you what to see.” –Alexandra K. Trenfor

“If we don’t stand up for children, then we don’t stand for much.” — Marian Wright Edelman

“…good teachers are priceless. They inspire you, they entertain you, and you end up learning a ton even when you don’t know it.” — Nicolas Sparks, “Dear John”

"Good teaching is one-fourth preparation and three-fourths theatre." — Gail Goldwin

“No matter what people tell you, words and ideas can change the world.” — Robin Williams, “Dead Poets Society”

“What the teacher is, is more important than what he teaches.” — Karl A. Menninger

Klaus Vedfelt / Getty Images

“When you study great teachers … you will learn much more from their caring and hard work than from their style.” — William Glasser

“Teaching is a calling too. And I’ve always thought that teachers in their way are holy — angels leading their flocks out of the darkness.” — Jeannette Walls, “Half Broke Horses”

“Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.” — Malcolm X

“The greatest sign of success for a teacher is to be able to say, ‘The children are now working as if I did not exist.'” — Maria Montessori

“What office is there which involves more responsibility, which requires more qualifications, and which ought, therefore, to be more honorable, than that of teaching?” — Harriet Martineau

“I cannot teach anybody anything; I can only make them think.” — Socrates

“Minds are like parachutes, they only function when they are open.” — James Dewar

“I continue to believe that if children are given the necessary tools to succeed, they will succeed beyond their wildest dreams!” — David Vitter

“Our children are the living messages we send to a future we will never see.” — Elijah Cummings

“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” — Nelson Mandala

“Information may be free, an education is priceless.” — Marie Forleo

“Wherever you find something extraordinary, you’ll find the fingerprints of a great teacher.” — Arne Duncan

"Teachers have three loves: love of learning, love of learners, and the love of bringing the first two loves together." — Scott Hayden

Related: