If you can't wait to shop some of the best Labor Day sales, Amazon likely falls on your list of e-retailers to watch. While we're anticipating tons of impressive deals dropping in the coming days, we couldn't help but notice Amazon already dropped deals on everything from must-haves for your fall wardrobe to TVs.

From beauty steals for as little as $9 to hardside luggage to kitchen essentials and more, we did all of the digging for hidden gems on sale. Keep reading to shop some of the best early Amazon Labor Day deals we've seen so far.

Amazon early Labor Day fashion deals

Fall fashion is all about layering, and this reversible poncho makes it easy to accomplish. Toss it over a sweater and pair it with jeans and a pair of booties and consider your outfit complete!

Who doesn't need another pair of leggings in their wardrobe? These high-waisted bottoms are on sale for just $26 ahead of Labor Day, and even more pairs from the brand are on sale right now in colors like dark teal and maroon.

Can't help but think of all the cozy things you'll be slipping into this fall? We found these fuzzy slippers on deal for less than $25 ahead of Labor Day.

File this under steals we can't wait to add to our carts. This stylish jacket is on deal for 23% off right now. According to the brand, it's a lightweight piece with soft, breathable fabric.

Need a fashionable bag for your return to the office? Sending a student back to the classroom? This fashionable backpack is not only a functional option for storage, but it also features a USB port for charing on-the-go. Make sure to click on the coupon to receive an extra $4 off!

Another essential layering piece for fall? A vest. This one in particular is the No. 1 bestselling outerwear vest on Amazon right now and shoppers love that it comes in so many different colors that go with just about anything. It's on sale for over 17% off right now, so don't wait too long to grab one for yourself!

These chic running shoes from Adidas are on deal for as much as 47% off in select sizes, so you can give your next workout an extra-fashionable boost. According to the brand, they're made with a Cloudfoam midsole that gives them a comfortable feel.

These ankle boots combine the lug sole and Chelsea boot trend into one — but we don't think they'll ever go out of style. Since they're on deal right now, you can add these to your cart for less than $32 (in select sizes) and wear them all season long.

Amazon early Labor Day beauty deals

If you're looking for an easy way to style your hair, try these claw clips from Wekin. They're currently 26% off and available in neutral and pastel colors that are sure to pair perfectly will most of your looks.

Whether you're hitting the gym or frequently deal with greasy hair, dry shampoo can make for a convenient fix. You can snag Klorane's dry shampoo on deal for 50% off ahead of Labor Day and add it to your cart for just $10.

Effortless curls without all the effort of clamping? Sign us up. This curling wand is on sale for less than $20 right now and comes with a protective glove to help make styling safer, the brand says.

This top-rated serum (it has nearly 28,000 verified five-star ratings and counting) is on deal ahead of Labor Day for less than $21, compared to its usual price of $33. Its star ingredient, hyaluronic acid, can help hydrate skin by locking in moisture.

Traveling soon? Ditch clunky plastic bottles for these refillable pouches. Not only do they have a more elevated feel, but the brand says they are also leak-proof and dishwasher safe for easy care.

Let's be honest: We probably don't clean or replace our makeup brushes as often as we should. If your makeup bag is in need of a fresh set, this eyeshadow brush kit has everything you need to create the perfect eye look for less than $15. (With the $2.99 coupon, you can grab it for even less!)

From flyways to frizz, a one-over with a flat iron can usually help deliver a sleek, smooth style. This slim tool from Hot Tools can reach temperatures of up to 450 degrees and comes with its own convenient carrying case for when you need to do touch-ups while traveling.

When mornings get busy, anything that can help you shave time off of your beauty routine is likely appreciated. These rollers heat up in just two minutes, according to the brand, so you can knock a bunch of things off of your to-do list while they work their magic, and then head out the door.

This smart storage hack can likely save you some room on your bathroom countertop. It combines makeup storage and a makeup mirror into one chic design and you can save $5 when you apply the on-page coupon before checkout.

Want to refresh your pearly whites? This popular whitening kit from Crest is on sale for 31% off right now. It includes enough strips for 20 treatments.

Amazon early Labor Day home deals

Upgrade your living space with this cute, functional ottoman from Birdrock Home. Each pouf is hand-crafted by skilled knitters, so you know you'll be adding a unique piece to your home.

Looking to save on travel essentials ahead of your last-minute getaway? We found this hardside spinner on sale for 32% off, but you can save an extra $20 when you apply the coupon before checkout.

If you're packing for a weekend trip, this duffel bag will likely boast enough space for the essentials. In addition to its roomy interior, it also features six pockets and a side pocket to hold a pair of shoes.

This enameled cast iron braiser can be used to marinate, cook and store meals you'll be whipping up all throughout the fall and winter. It's oven safe up to 400 degrees, according to the brand, and features a self-basting lid.

Soon enough, it will be time to swap your lightweight sheets for something that feels a bit warmer. We found this 4-piece flannel set on deal for 31% off just in time. It has amassed over 3,000 five-star ratings and currently holds a 4.6-star overall rating.

An easy upgrade for any kitchen? A new set of pans. This non-stick set from Calphalon is currently marked down by 35% and although they look like frying pans, they are also oven-safe up to 450 degrees.

For smaller messes in your home and in the car, a handheld vacuum like this one can help make cleanup a breeze. This top-rated model from Black+Decker has a 4.5-star rating and is currently on sale for under $40.

When the holidays approach and you're spending more time in the kitchen than usual, your feet might thank you for grabbing this on sale. This non-slip mat is made from memory foam that is three-quarters of an inch thick, and the brand says that it helps to "reduce discomfort on feet, knees, legs and back." Right now, you can also use the available coupon to score an extra 10% off.

This isn't your average Keurig. This one space-saving kitchen gadget can make both hot and iced coffee with the press of a button, and right now, it's on deal for just under $100.

Already thinking of ways to keep up with your fitness routine as the temperatures drop? We found this stationary bike on sale for 69% off to help you do it. It's a belt-driven machine that you can transport anywhere in your home, thanks to its mobile wheels.

Don't want to splurge on a new couch? We found this bright loveseat on sale for 15% off before Labor Day. From the orange hue to the tub-shaped design, it can add a retro feel to any space.

Amazon early Labor Day deals on essential items

If you haven't upgraded the power strips in your home in the last few years, now is the time to grab a new one. This pick from Nuetsa has over 8,000 five-star ratings on Amazon and is currently 28% off. It also has one USB-C and three USB ports, so you can charge all of your devices without looking for an extra power adapter.

Liquid detergent can be hard to come by on sale, but we found this top-rated detergent from Tide on sale for 19% off. You can save an extra $3.31 when you apply a coupon before checkout, too.

Constantly running out to buy batteries? This charger comes with 4 rechargeable AA batteries, so you can reuse them until they no longer work (the sensor on the charger will alert you when it's time to grab new ones).

If you're looking to score everyday essentials on deal, this 32-pack of toilet paper is on sale for just over 10% off right now. According to the brand, those 32 rolls are equivalent to 32,000 sheets.

Amazon early Labor Day tech deals

Amazon's most popular smart speaker is on sale for 30% off this Labor Day. It's available in three different colors including twilight blue, charcoal, and glacier white, and can be used to make phone calls, set alarms, stream music, and more.

Making the upgrade to smart switches can make it easier to turn on and off the lights (you can get it done by using the sound of your voice), but you can also set and schedule them while you're away from home. This model works best for lights that need to be controlled from different locations, such as the top and bottom of stairs, the brand says.

Looking to level-up your streaming game before football season officially begins? The Fire TV Stick hasn't seen this steep of a discount since Prime Day, according to price-tracker CamelCamelCamel.

You can also score deals on tablets ahead of Labor Day at Amazon right now. We found the lowest price on the Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet, which is on sale for $70.

Amazon's Fire TV is on sale right now and a free Echo Dot is also included with your purchase of a model of 43-inches or greater. All you have to do is apply the promo code FTVEDOT22 at checkout to take advantage of this limited-time deal.

If you're looking for a bigger screen, this 50-inch model is also on sale right now for less than $300. It comes with Roku TV built-in.