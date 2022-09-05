Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.
Labor Day 2022 has officially arrived! While the holiday marks the unofficial end of summer, it's also a great time to find Labor Day deals on everything from mattresses to must-have gadgets and beauty favorites.
We've seen discounts from Amazon, Target, Nordstrom and so many more of our favorite retailers. So there are plenty of opportunities to save on staples that'll help you upgrade your fall wardrobe or refresh your home for the season.
Keep scrolling to find all the discounts worth shopping now, and check out more of our Labor Day coverage, here.
Save on essentials for your kitchen and home
From kitchen essentials to vacuums, here are some of our favorite home deals that you can score today.
From Kindles to headphones, the best Labor Day tech deals to shop
Whether you're finishing up your back-to-school shopping or are hoping to upgrade your smart home setup, you may be in the market for some new tech. Here are some gadgets that you can score on sale this Labor Day.
- KMC Smart Plug Mini 4-Pack, Amazon, $19.99 (was $29.99)
- Kindle, Amazon, $64.99 (was $89.99)
- JBL Tune 510BT: Wireless On-Ear Headphones, Amazon, $29.95 (was $49.95)
Score nearly $700 off mattresses from top brands
We see plenty of restful nights in your future, thanks to these Labor Day mattress deals! Whether you prefer your mattress to be plush or firm, you can save on the perfect option for you.
- Molblly Queen Mattress, Amazon, $279.98 (was $359.98)
- Primo International Arctic Cloud Plush Mattress, Macy's, $357.00 (was $1,039.00)
- Casper Original Hybrid Mattress, Casper, $1,445.00 (was $1695.00)
Save up to 54% on beauty finds from Revlon, Tarte and more
The Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush is a Shop TODAY-favorite beauty product with more than 336,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. And right now, you can get it for more than 50% off. But that's not the only beauty deal that you should be taking advantage of today. We're sharing some of our favorites, below.
- Revlon One-Step Volumizer, Amazon, $27.60 (was $59.99)
- Aleath 3 Barrel Curling Iron Wand, Amazon, $24.99 (was $39.99)
- Tarte Bright Eyes Must-Haves Set, Macy's, $20.30 (was $29.00)
- StriVectin Super-C Spf 30 Vitamin C Moisturizer, Ulta, $34.50 (was $69.00)
Don't miss these Labor Day fashion deals — up to 77% off
Looking to upgrade your wardrobe for the upcoming season? From an $8 dress to a heavily-discounted Lululemon top, here are the Labor Day fashion deals worth adding to your cart ASAP.
- Dokotoo Womens Corduroy Button Down Shirt, Amazon $33.99 (was $45.99)
- Free Assembly Women’s Smocked Midi Dress, Walmart, $8 (was $36)
- Swift Ventilated Running Tank Top, Lululemon, $29 (was $68)
- Maritza Initial Pisa Bracelet, Baublebar, $12 (was $30)
Score Amazon deals on must-haves from Adidas, Keurig and more
You can find tons of incredible deals on Amazon on any given day — but we have to say, the retailer is really stepping it up for Labor Day. Amazon is celebrating the holiday by offering huge discounts on items across all its major categories, from tech and beauty to fashion.
- LuSeren 8 Pack 4.3 Inch Large Hair Claw Clips, Amazon, $14.99 (was $23.99)
- Adidas Women’s Puremotion Running Shoe, Amazon $45.96 (was $70.00)
- Keurig K-Slim + Iced Single Serve Coffee Maker, Amazon, $99.99 (was $129.99)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen), Amazon, $34.99 (was $49.99)
The best Labor Day deals as seen on TODAY
Shop All Day contributor Makho Ndlovu stopped by TODAY to share the best Labor Day deals that you can shop now. From big markdowns on luggage to savings on an ultra-soft bestselling towel set, these discounts are too good to pass up.