Labor Day 2022 has officially arrived! While the holiday marks the unofficial end of summer, it's also a great time to find Labor Day deals on everything from mattresses to must-have gadgets and beauty favorites.

We've seen discounts from Amazon, Target, Nordstrom and so many more of our favorite retailers. So there are plenty of opportunities to save on staples that'll help you upgrade your fall wardrobe or refresh your home for the season.

We'll be updating this page regularly throughout the day, so you're going to want to bookmark it to make sure you don't miss any of the best deals. Keep scrolling to find all the discounts worth shopping now, and check out more of our Labor Day coverage, here.