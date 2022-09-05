From side tables to sofas, 28 Labor Day furniture deals to shop for up to 64% off

Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more .

Hopefully, you're relaxing and having one last summer hurrah during the three-day Labor Day weekend. That said, there's no denying that the weekend is also a great time to save on the items you typically don't want to splurge on, like furniture.

If you want to get a head start on the best outdoor furniture to have on hand for next year's patio season, or you're looking for pieces you can use immediately, expect deep discounts.

Shop around, but don't hesitate too much because supplies are limited. From $100 off a popular mattress (that seldom goes on sale) to picks under $100, here are some of the best Labor Day furniture deals we've found so far.

Labor Day 2022 furniture deals

Elevate your office space with this wooden desk, currently 25% off at Target. It features two drawers to store all of your essentials, and comes in a brown and natural wood shade.

This sofa side table comes with a charging station and can easily be rearranged to fit your needs. Currently on sale for 44% off, it comes in two different shades and has a 4.6-star rating.

If fall makes your front door feel like more of a revolving door, you won't want to miss this deal for 51% off an entryway organizer. It anchors to the wall for stability and features hooks and racks for jackets, shoes and more daily essentials you tend to grab on your way out of the house.

Moving into an apartment or simply need to ditch your old bed frame? This model is on sale for less than $100 and, since it is high off the ground, boasts enough room for storage underneath for anyone who is short on space.

Make the most of remaining summer nights with this set of patio chairs. Not only are these chairs easy on the eyes, but they're easy to store, too. According to the brand, you can stack as many as four chairs at once to save storage space once the season is up.

According to Amazon, this futon is currently the No. 1 bestselling couch and is on deal for over 60% off. It's available in two different colors, and is made using a sturdy wood frame and premium microfabric.

Enjoy 28% off this 60-inch TV console. The three shelves are adjustable, the doors are glass and the feet are removable, according to the brand.

Villa Outdoors is also offering a site-wide sale. Save 20% on everything including this 5-piece wicker outdoor sofa set that normally retails for $3,000. From August 29 through September 5, it will be available for just under $400. Use code WORK20.

This popular mattress with a 4.4-star average rating from nearly 15,700 reviews is currently 20% off. Sizes range from twin (on sale for $596) to California king ($1,116). This mattress, which is ideal for back and stomach sleepers, according to the brand, features adaptive foam and cooling technology.

Shop now and save nearly 70% on this set of woven wicker and rattan stools from Sol 72 Outdoor. They have an impressive 4.6-star average rating and are easy to assemble.

Now through September 6, take 50% off select outdoor furniture including this fade-resistant faux wood side table. Normally $229, it's currently marked down to $160 (more than 30% off).

Two is better than one, right? These bar stools are on deal for 64% off ahead of Labor Day and make for an easy finish to any backyard bar or patio setup.

Save $225 (25%) on this six-drawer French and English-dovetailed dresser that comes in a warm espresso finish. The brand says it's made of kiln-dried acacia hardwood so it won't be negatively affected by high humidity, and the frame joints are reinforced, so they're extra durable.

This six-person dining set made of all-weather wicker is currently more than 70% off. It comes with seven pieces, and the high top table includes a glass tabletop. The barstools are also stackable, so they're easy to store.

Save up to 50% on home goods, including furniture, during JCPenney's Labor Day sale. Items are marked down by up to 40%, and you can take an extra 10% off select furniture. For example, this Signature Design by Ashley track arm sofa will be marked down from $1050 to $499, and this Possibilities Blakely Upholstered Bed will be marked down from $550 to $279.

This celeb-approved and seen on "Shark Tank" chair will be $150 off during all33's "33 Reasons Sale" running through September 5. Currently marked down to $999 (it normally retails for $1,399), with $150 off it will only be $649. While it still may be a lot to spend on just one chair, keep in mind that it was designed by a chiropractor, is made in the U.S.A. and boasts "Sit In Motion" technology.

A good mattress is pivotal to a good night of sleep, and Purple Mattress is offering $100 off this Labor Day on every mattress. Known for their GelFlex Grid, this mattress has a "less bouncy" feel that supports your body and relieves pressure pain.

Purple's Labor Day sale, which is already running, includes taking $100 off its popular original mattress. At Purple.com (where it's also $1,299), it has a 4.4-star average rating from more than 31,000 reviews. Purple is also offering $200 off the Purple Plus and $300 off the Purple Hybrid Premier 3.

TV consoles can offer great additional storage for your living room and this denim-blue wood finish find from Raymour & Flanigan is currently 28% off. It features two-tier shelving and glass doors to store your electronics, books and more.

If you're looking to spruce up your bedroom furniture, you can save up to 25% off this six drawer dresser. Featuring charcoal and grey wash, the brand says it provides plenty of storage for your clothing, accessories and more.

Burrow is running a tiered Labor Day sale running August 20 through September 5. Save anywhere from 10% (on orders up to $1,599) to $1,000 off (orders of $5,000+). For example, take $300 off this Block Nomad Sofa Sectional (originally $2,090) that comes in five colors and has six leg finishes. It has a 4.5-star average rating from more than 1,600 reviews.

Lovesac will be offering up to 25% off its best-selling, highly adaptable "sactionals" from September 2-5. Take 20% off of all other products including Sacs which the brand bills as "the world's most comfortable seat."

Sitting all day may cause havoc on your body, upgrade your home office and save $400 on this 360-degree swivel chair. According to the brand, this office chair was designed by a chiropractor and is meant to relieve pressure pain and provide lumbar support.

Take 25% off, site-wide, at Rifle Paper Co. from August 31 through September 5. For example, save more than $200 on this comfortable statement chair that comes in 12 fun prints. Normally $985, it will be on sale for just $739. Use code TAKE25.

Aside from its adorable name, who can resist a great deal on a piece of furniture that is made-to-order? Through Aug. 30, you can take 15% off items from Benchmade Modern, including this small ottoman, which comes in your choice of color and material.

With daylight saving time on the horizon, we could all use some quality sleep. If you're tired of your old mattress, this top-rated model from Tuft & Needle is on deal for 20% off right now. Made from memory foam, it has a medium-firm feel, according to the brand.

If you're building your patio setup, this set has just about everything you need for a seating arrangement. It includes a long glass hightop table and six backless barstools, all for 45% off.

If you plan on throwing a few final get-togethers before summer wraps up, a patio set like this one can provide ample seating. No assembly is required, and thanks to their unique design, you can rearrange the chairs in practically any fashion, the brand says.